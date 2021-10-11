Standings Through Oct. 9
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Great Falls CMR
|9-0
|19-0
|Billings West
|7-1
|16-1
|Bozeman
|5-3
|15-3
|Bozeman Gallatin
|5-3
|11-7
|Billings Senior
|3-5
|10-7
|Billings Skyview
|3-6
|7-11
|Belgrade
|2-7
|6-12
|Great Falls
|0-9
|2-17
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Missoula Sentinel
|9-0
|15-4
|Kalispell Flathead
|6-3
|10-9
|Kalispell Glacier
|6-3
|9-10
|Helena
|6-3
|10-9
|Helena Capital
|5-4
|8-11
|Butte
|3-6
|5-14
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-8
|3-16
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-9
|0-15
Northwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Polson
|6-0
|8-1
|Libby
|5-2
|5-5
|Ronan
|4-2
|7-2
|Columbia Falls
|4-3
|7-4
|Whitefish
|1-6
|1-9
|Browning
|0-7
|1-8
Southeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Central
|4-0
|10-2
|Hardin
|5-1
|9-2
|Laurel
|3-3
|5-7
|Livingston
|2-5
|2-7
|Lockwood
|0-5
|1-11
Northeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Havre
|7-1
|10-1
|Glendive
|4-2
|8-5
|Miles City
|4-2
|5-7
|Lewistown
|1-5
|2-7
|Sidney
|0-6
|0-11
Southwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dillon
|8-2
|8-2
|Corvallis
|8-2
|9-3
|Butte Central
|7-3
|7-3
|Stevensville
|5-5
|5-7
|Frenchtown
|4-6
|6-6
|Hamilton
|3-7
|3-9
|East Helena
|0-10
|0-10
4B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Huntley Project
|8-0
|17-0
|Shepherd
|5-2
|8-5
|Joliet
|5-3
|10-5
|Red Lodge
|2-4
|6-9
|Columbus
|1-6
|1-11
|Roundup
|1-7
|2-12
7C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Geraldine-Highwood
|13-0
|13-0
|Fort Benton
|11-2
|11-2
|Chinook
|9-3
|9-3
|North Star
|6-5
|6-5
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|6-5
|6-5
|Big Sandy
|4-8
|5-8
|Centerville
|4-9
|4-9
|Hays-Lodgepole
|1-10
|1-10
|Box Elder
|0-11
|0-11
