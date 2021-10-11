Standings Through Oct. 9

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR 9-0 19-0 
Billings West 7-1 16-1 
Bozeman 5-3 15-3 
Bozeman Gallatin 5-3 11-7 
Billings Senior 3-5 10-7 
Billings Skyview 3-6 7-11 
Belgrade 2-7 6-12 
Great Falls 0-9 2-17 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel 9-0 15-4 
Kalispell Flathead 6-3 10-9 
Kalispell Glacier 6-3 9-10 
Helena 6-3 10-9 
Helena Capital 5-4 8-11 
Butte 3-6 5-14 
Missoula Big Sky 1-8 3-16 
Missoula Hellgate 0-9 0-15 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Polson 6-0 8-1 
Libby 5-2 5-5 
Ronan 4-2 7-2 
Columbia Falls 4-3 7-4 
Whitefish 1-6 1-9 
Browning 0-7 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 4-0 10-2 
Hardin 5-1 9-2 
Laurel 3-3 5-7 
Livingston 2-5 2-7 
Lockwood 0-5 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 7-1 10-1 
Glendive 4-2 8-5 
Miles City 4-2 5-7 
Lewistown 1-5 2-7 
Sidney 0-6 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 8-2 8-2 
Corvallis 8-2 9-3 
Butte Central 7-3 7-3 
Stevensville 5-5 5-7 
Frenchtown 4-6 6-6 
Hamilton 3-7 3-9 
East Helena 0-10 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 8-0 17-0 
Shepherd 5-2 8-5 
Joliet 5-3 10-5 
Red Lodge 2-4 6-9 
Columbus 1-6 1-11 
Roundup 1-7 2-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

7C

 Conf.Overall
Geraldine-Highwood 13-0 13-0 
Fort Benton 11-2 11-2 
Chinook 9-3 9-3
North Star 6-5 6-5 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 6-5 6-5 
Big Sandy 4-8 5-8 
Centerville 4-9 4-9 
Hays-Lodgepole 1-10 1-10 
Box Elder 0-11 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   

