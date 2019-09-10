Standings Through Sept. 7

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Bozeman 1-0 1-1 
Billings Senior 1-0 1-2 
Billings Skyview 1-1 1-1 
Billings West 0-0 5-3 
Great Falls CMR 0-0 2-0 
Great Falls 0-0 1-2 
Belgrade 0-2 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 2-0 5-0 
Helena 2-0 4-0 
Missoula Sentinel 2-0 2-1 
Kalispell Flathead 1-1 2-2 
Kalispell Glacier 1-1 1-3 
Butte 0-2 1-2 
Missoula Big Sky 0-2 0-2 
Missoula Hellgate 0-2 0-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Eastern 2C

 Conf.Overall
Ekalaka 2-0 2-0 
Wibaux 1-1 1-1 
Circle 1-2 1-2 
Jordan 1-2 1-2 
Broadus 0-2 0-2 
Terry 0-2 0-2 
Northern Cheyenne 0-0 0-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1C

 Conf.Overall
Richey-Lambert2-0 3-0 
Westby-Grenora 2-0 2-0 
Plentywood 1-0 2-0 
Culbertson 1-0 1-0 
Fairview 1-0 1-0 
Scobey 1-0 1-1 
Froid-Lake 0-1 1-1 
Savage 0-1 0-1 
Bainville 0-1 0-2 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 0-2 0-2 
Nashua-Opheim 0-2 0-2 
Lustre Christian 0-2 0-3 
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Roberts 1-0 3-1 
Absarokee 1-0 2-1 
Bridger 1-0 2-1 
Custer-Hysham 1-0 2-3 
Park City 1-1 1-2 
Belfry 0-1 0-1 
Fromberg0-1 0-1 
Reed Point-Rapelje 0-2 0-4 
Plenty Coups 0-0 0-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   

5C

 Conf.Overall
Roy-Winifred 3-0  
Melstone2-0  
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 1-1  
Grass Range-Winnett 1-1  
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 0-1  
Harlowton-Ryegate 0-2  
Broadview-Lavina 0-2  
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C East

 Conf.Overall
North Star 1-0 2-0 
Box Elder 1-0 1-0 
Chinook 1-0 1-1 
Big Sandy 0-1 1-1 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 0-1 1-1 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-1 0-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

