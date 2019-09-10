Standings Through Sept. 7
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bozeman
|1-0
|1-1
|Billings Senior
|1-0
|1-2
|Billings Skyview
|1-1
|1-1
|Billings West
|0-0
|5-3
|Great Falls CMR
|0-0
|2-0
|Great Falls
|0-0
|1-2
|Belgrade
|0-2
|0-2
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Helena Capital
|2-0
|5-0
|Helena
|2-0
|4-0
|Missoula Sentinel
|2-0
|2-1
|Kalispell Flathead
|1-1
|2-2
|Kalispell Glacier
|1-1
|1-3
|Butte
|0-2
|1-2
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-2
|0-2
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-2
|0-3
Eastern 2C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Ekalaka
|2-0
|2-0
|Wibaux
|1-1
|1-1
|Circle
|1-2
|1-2
|Jordan
|1-2
|1-2
|Broadus
|0-2
|0-2
|Terry
|0-2
|0-2
|Northern Cheyenne
|0-0
|0-0
1C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Richey-Lambert
|2-0
|3-0
|Westby-Grenora
|2-0
|2-0
|Plentywood
|1-0
|2-0
|Culbertson
|1-0
|1-0
|Fairview
|1-0
|1-0
|Scobey
|1-0
|1-1
|Froid-Lake
|0-1
|1-1
|Savage
|0-1
|0-1
|Bainville
|0-1
|0-2
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|0-2
|0-2
|Nashua-Opheim
|0-2
|0-2
|Lustre Christian
|0-2
|0-3
4C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Roberts
|1-0
|3-1
|Absarokee
|1-0
|2-1
|Bridger
|1-0
|2-1
|Custer-Hysham
|1-0
|2-3
|Park City
|1-1
|1-2
|Belfry
|0-1
|0-1
|Fromberg
|0-1
|0-1
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-2
|0-4
|Plenty Coups
|0-0
|0-0
5C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Roy-Winifred
|3-0
|Melstone
|2-0
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford
|1-1
|Grass Range-Winnett
|1-1
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
|0-1
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|0-2
|Broadview-Lavina
|0-2
6C East
|Conf.
|Overall
|North Star
|1-0
|2-0
|Box Elder
|1-0
|1-0
|Chinook
|1-0
|1-1
|Big Sandy
|0-1
|1-1
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|0-1
|1-1
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-1
|0-1
2B
|Conf.
|Overall
3B
|Conf.
|Overall
4B
|Conf.
|Overall
5B
|Conf.
|Overall
6B
|Conf.
|Overall
7B
|Conf.
|Overall
1C
|Conf.
|Overall
2C
|Conf.
|Overall
3C
|Conf.
|Overall
4C
|Conf.
|Overall
5C
|Conf.
|Overall
6C-West
|Conf.
|Overall
6C-East
|Conf.
|Overall
7C
|Conf.
|Overall
11C
|Conf.
|Overall
12C
|Conf.
|Overall
13C
|Conf.
|Overall
14C
|Conf.
|Overall
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette
seek prep football, volleyball and soccer standings
Football, volleyball and soccer district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions.
League standings appearing in our editions have been submitted to The Gazette.
Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.