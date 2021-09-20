Standings Through Sept. 18

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR 4-0 10-0 
Billings West 4-0 9-0 
Bozeman 2-2 8-2 
Billings Senior 2-2 6-3 
Bozeman Gallatin 2-2 5-5 
Belgrade 1-3 4-5 
Billings Skyview 1-3 4-5 
Great Falls 0-4 1-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel 4-0 8-2 
Kalispell Flathead 3-1 5-5 
Kalispell Glacier 3-1 5-5 
Helena 2-2 4-6 
Helena Capital 2-2 3-7 
Butte 2-2 3-7 
Missoula Big Sky 0-4 1-9 
Missoula Hellgate 0-4 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 2-0 4-1 
Libby 2-0 2-2 
Polson 1-0 3-1 
Ronan 0-1 3-1 
Browning 0-2 1-2 
Whitefish 0-2 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 3-0 6-1 
Billings Central 2-0 6-1 
Laurel 1-1 3-5 
Livingston 0-2 0-3 
Lockwood 0-3 1-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 3-1 5-1 
Glendive 2-1 7-1 
Miles City 2-1 2-5 
Sidney 0-1 0-5 
Lewistown0-3 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 4-0 5-1 
Dillon 3-1 3-1 
Stevensville 3-1 3-3 
Butte Central 2-2 2-2 
Frenchtown 1-3 3-3 
Hamilton 1-3 1-5 
East Helena 0-4 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 4-0 7-0 
Joliet 3-1 7-3 
Shepherd 3-1 4-3 
Red Lodge 1-2 3-6 
Columbus 1-3 1-6 
Roundup 0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1C

 Conf.Overall
Plentywood 4-0 7-0 
Culbertson 4-0 5-0 
Fairview 4-1 4-1 
Froid-Lake 3-1 4-1 
Scobey 3-1 3-2 
Richey-Lambert 3-2 3-3 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-1 3-1 
Savage 2-2 2-3 
Westby-Grenora 2-2 2-4 
Bainville 1-3 2-3 
Lustre Christian 0-3 0-3 
Nashua 0-4 0-5 
Frazer 0-6 0-6 
   
   

7C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 7-0 7-0 
Geraldine-Highwood 6-1 6-1 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 4-3 4-3 
North Star 3-3 3-3 
Chinook 4-3 4-3
Centerville 3-6 3-6 
Big Sandy 2-5 2-6 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-3 0-3 
Box Elder 0-7 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   

