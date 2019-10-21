Class AA poll

Here are the results of the weekly AA Montana Volleyball Coaches Poll. The ratings are based upon five points for each first-place vote, five points for second-place vote, etc. First-place votes as of October 21 are in parentheses, followed by the total points.

1. Helena Capital (10) 50 points

2. Helena High 37 points

3. CMR 33 points

4. Billings West 18 points

5. Bozeman 5 points

Also receiving votes, in order: Missoula Sentinel, Glacier, Billings Senior

Standings Through Oct. 19

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
 Great Falls CMR 8-0 18-1
 Billings West 6-2 18-6
 Bozeman 6-3 12-9
 Billings Senior 4-4 10-12
 Great Falls 2-6 6-10
 Billings Skyview 2-6 11-12
 Belgrade 1-8 2-13
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
 Helena Capital 10-0 16-0
 Helena 8-2 12-4
 Missoula Sentinel 7-3 10-8
 Kalispell Glacier 6-4 9-11
 Kalispell Flathead 3-7 8-11
 Butte 3-7 9-8
 Missoula Big Sky 3-7 6-12
 Missoula Hellgate 0-10 1-16
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
 Glasgow 6-0 9-1
 Wolf Point 5-2 7-7
 Harlem 4-3 9-4
 Malta 2-5 2-10
 Poplar 0-7 2-9
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
 Huntley Project 9-0 21-0
 Roundup 7-2 13-4
 Joliet 5-3 14-5
 Red Lodge 2-6 8-8
 Shepherd 2-7 7-11
 Columbus 1-8 5-10
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1C

 Conf.Overall
 Plentywood 9-1 12-1
 Fairview 7-2 10-3
 Westby-Grenora 7-2 8-4
 Scobey 7-3 9-5
 Richey-Lambert 6-3 8-5
 Froid-Medicine Lake 6-4 8-5
 Savage 5-4 6-7
 Saco-Hinsdale-Whitewater 4-5 8-5
 Culbertson 3-6 3-10
 Bainville 2-8 2-9
 Lustre Christian 0-9 2-10
 Nashua-Opheim0-9  0-11
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
 Ekalaka 10-2 11-2
 Wibaux 9-1 12-1
 Circle 5-5 7-7
 Jordan 5-5 6-9
 Terry 4-6 4-10
 Broadus 4-7 4-11
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
 Bridger 12-0 18-2
 Roberts 9-1 14-3
 Custer-Hysham 7-3 9-8
 Park City 4-6 5-12
 Absarokee 5-5 7-11
 Reed Point-Rapelje 3-7 6-11
 Fromberg 4-7 5-9
 Plenty Coups 2-9 3-9
 Belfry 0-8 0-9
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C-East

 Conf.Overall
 Chinook 6-1 9-2
 North Star 6-1 10-1
 Box Elder 4-4 4-9
 Chester-Joplin-Inverness 3-4 7-4
 Big Sandy 2-6 3-8
 Hays-Lodgepole 0-5 0-9
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

