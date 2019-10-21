Class AA poll
Here are the results of the weekly AA Montana Volleyball Coaches Poll. The ratings are based upon five points for each first-place vote, five points for second-place vote, etc. First-place votes as of October 21 are in parentheses, followed by the total points.
1. Helena Capital (10) 50 points
2. Helena High 37 points
3. CMR 33 points
4. Billings West 18 points
5. Bozeman 5 points
Also receiving votes, in order: Missoula Sentinel, Glacier, Billings Senior
Standings Through Oct. 19
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Great Falls CMR
|8-0
|18-1
|Billings West
|6-2
|18-6
|Bozeman
|6-3
|12-9
|Billings Senior
|4-4
|10-12
|Great Falls
|2-6
|6-10
|Billings Skyview
|2-6
|11-12
|Belgrade
|1-8
|2-13
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Helena Capital
|10-0
|16-0
|Helena
|8-2
|12-4
|Missoula Sentinel
|7-3
|10-8
|Kalispell Glacier
|6-4
|9-11
|Kalispell Flathead
|3-7
|8-11
|Butte
|3-7
|9-8
|Missoula Big Sky
|3-7
|6-12
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-10
|1-16
2B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glasgow
|6-0
|9-1
|Wolf Point
|5-2
|7-7
|Harlem
|4-3
|9-4
|Malta
|2-5
|2-10
|Poplar
|0-7
|2-9
4B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Huntley Project
|9-0
|21-0
|Roundup
|7-2
|13-4
|Joliet
|5-3
|14-5
|Red Lodge
|2-6
|8-8
|Shepherd
|2-7
|7-11
|Columbus
|1-8
|5-10
1C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Plentywood
|9-1
|12-1
|Fairview
|7-2
|10-3
|Westby-Grenora
|7-2
|8-4
|Scobey
|7-3
|9-5
|Richey-Lambert
|6-3
|8-5
|Froid-Medicine Lake
|6-4
|8-5
|Savage
|5-4
|6-7
|Saco-Hinsdale-Whitewater
|4-5
|8-5
|Culbertson
|3-6
|3-10
|Bainville
|2-8
|2-9
|Lustre Christian
|0-9
|2-10
|Nashua-Opheim
|0-9
|0-11
2C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Ekalaka
|10-2
|11-2
|Wibaux
|9-1
|12-1
|Circle
|5-5
|7-7
|Jordan
|5-5
|6-9
|Terry
|4-6
|4-10
|Broadus
|4-7
|4-11
4C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|12-0
|18-2
|Roberts
|9-1
|14-3
|Custer-Hysham
|7-3
|9-8
|Park City
|4-6
|5-12
|Absarokee
|5-5
|7-11
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|3-7
|6-11
|Fromberg
|4-7
|5-9
|Plenty Coups
|2-9
|3-9
|Belfry
|0-8
|0-9
6C-East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Chinook
|6-1
|9-2
|North Star
|6-1
|10-1
|Box Elder
|4-4
|4-9
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|3-4
|7-4
|Big Sandy
|2-6
|3-8
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-5
|0-9
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette
seek prep football and volleyball standings
Football and volleyball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions.
Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.