Class AA Coaches Poll

Here are the results of the weekly AA Montana Volleyball Coaches Poll. Teams get five points for each first-place vote, four points for second-place vote, etc. First-place votes as of October 28 are in parentheses, followed by the total points.

1. Helena Capital (9) 45 points

2. Helena High 34 points

3. CMR 29 points

4. Billings West 15 points

5. Missoula Sentinel 8 points

Also receiving votes, in order: Bozeman, Billings Senior

Standings Through Oct. 26

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR 10-0 20-1 
Billings West 7-3 19-7 
Bozeman 6-5 12-11 
Billings Senior 5-5 11-13 
Billings Skyview 3-7 12-13 
Great Falls 3-7 10-11 
Belgrade 2-9 5-15 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 12-0 18-0 
Helena 10-2 14-4 
Missoula Sentinel 7-5  10-10 
Kalispell Glacier 7-5 10-12 
Butte 5-7 11-8 
Kalispell Flathead 4-8 9-12 
Missoula Big Sky 3-9 6-14 
Missoula Hellgate 0-12 1-18 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 5-0 9-1 
Laurel 2-2 3-5 
Hardin 2-4 6-7 
Livingston 1-4 6-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 6-1 11-2 
Glendive 4-1 6-2 
Miles City 4-3 6-6 
Lewistown 2-3 4-9 
Sidney 0-8 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwestern A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 8-0 10-1 
Butte Central 5-2 7-3 
Dillon 5-4 5-7 
Stevensville 3-6 6-7 
Frenchtown2-6 3-8 
Hamilton2-7 3-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwestern A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 9-0 11-1 
Polson 7-3 9-5 
Whitefish 4-4 7-5 
Libby 4-6 6-7 
Ronan3-7 3-12 
Browning 0-3 1-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 10-0 22-0 
Joliet 7-3 16-5 
Roundup 7-3 14-5 
Shepherd 2-8 7-12 
Columbus 2-8 6-13 
Red Lodge 2-8 8-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1C

 Conf.Overall
Plentywood 10-1 14-1 
Fairview 9-2 11-3 
Westby-Grenora 9-2 10-4 
Scobey 8-3 10-5 
Froid-Lake 7-4 9-6 
Richey-Lambert 6-5 8-7 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 5-6 9-5 
Savage 5-6 6-9 
Culbertson 4-7 4-11 
Bainville 2-9 2-10 
Lustre Christian 1-10 3-11 
Nashua-Opheim 0-11 0-13 
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Wibaux 11-1 13-1 
Ekalaka 10-2 12-2 
Circle 6-6 8-8 
Jordan 6-6 7-10 
Broadus 5-7 5-11 
Terry 4-8 4-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Bridger 13-0 20-2 
Roberts 10-2 15-4 
Custer-Hysham 8-3 10-8 
Reed Point-Rapelje 5-7 8-11 
Absarokee 6-6 8-12 
Park City 4-8 5-14 
Fromberg 5-7 6-9 
Plenty Coups 2-9 3-9 
Belfry 0-11 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C East

 Conf.Overall
Chinook 9-1 12-2 
North Star 8-2 12-2 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 6-4 9-4 
Box Elder 5-5 5-11 
Big Sandy 2-8 3-10 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-10 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

