Class AA Coaches Poll
Here are the results of the weekly AA Montana Volleyball Coaches Poll. Teams get five points for each first-place vote, four points for second-place vote, etc. First-place votes as of October 28 are in parentheses, followed by the total points.
1. Helena Capital (9) 45 points
2. Helena High 34 points
3. CMR 29 points
4. Billings West 15 points
5. Missoula Sentinel 8 points
Also receiving votes, in order: Bozeman, Billings Senior
Standings Through Oct. 26
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Great Falls CMR
|10-0
|20-1
|Billings West
|7-3
|19-7
|Bozeman
|6-5
|12-11
|Billings Senior
|5-5
|11-13
|Billings Skyview
|3-7
|12-13
|Great Falls
|3-7
|10-11
|Belgrade
|2-9
|5-15
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Helena Capital
|12-0
|18-0
|Helena
|10-2
|14-4
|Missoula Sentinel
|7-5
|10-10
|Kalispell Glacier
|7-5
|10-12
|Butte
|5-7
|11-8
|Kalispell Flathead
|4-8
|9-12
|Missoula Big Sky
|3-9
|6-14
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-12
|1-18
Southeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Central
|5-0
|9-1
|Laurel
|2-2
|3-5
|Hardin
|2-4
|6-7
|Livingston
|1-4
|6-5
Northeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Havre
|6-1
|11-2
|Glendive
|4-1
|6-2
|Miles City
|4-3
|6-6
|Lewistown
|2-3
|4-9
|Sidney
|0-8
|0-10
Southwestern A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Corvallis
|8-0
|10-1
|Butte Central
|5-2
|7-3
|Dillon
|5-4
|5-7
|Stevensville
|3-6
|6-7
|Frenchtown
|2-6
|3-8
|Hamilton
|2-7
|3-10
Northwestern A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Columbia Falls
|9-0
|11-1
|Polson
|7-3
|9-5
|Whitefish
|4-4
|7-5
|Libby
|4-6
|6-7
|Ronan
|3-7
|3-12
|Browning
|0-3
|1-4
4B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Huntley Project
|10-0
|22-0
|Joliet
|7-3
|16-5
|Roundup
|7-3
|14-5
|Shepherd
|2-8
|7-12
|Columbus
|2-8
|6-13
|Red Lodge
|2-8
|8-10
1C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Plentywood
|10-1
|14-1
|Fairview
|9-2
|11-3
|Westby-Grenora
|9-2
|10-4
|Scobey
|8-3
|10-5
|Froid-Lake
|7-4
|9-6
|Richey-Lambert
|6-5
|8-7
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|5-6
|9-5
|Savage
|5-6
|6-9
|Culbertson
|4-7
|4-11
|Bainville
|2-9
|2-10
|Lustre Christian
|1-10
|3-11
|Nashua-Opheim
|0-11
|0-13
2C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Wibaux
|11-1
|13-1
|Ekalaka
|10-2
|12-2
|Circle
|6-6
|8-8
|Jordan
|6-6
|7-10
|Broadus
|5-7
|5-11
|Terry
|4-8
|4-13
4C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|13-0
|20-2
|Roberts
|10-2
|15-4
|Custer-Hysham
|8-3
|10-8
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|5-7
|8-11
|Absarokee
|6-6
|8-12
|Park City
|4-8
|5-14
|Fromberg
|5-7
|6-9
|Plenty Coups
|2-9
|3-9
|Belfry
|0-11
|0-11
6C East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Chinook
|9-1
|12-2
|North Star
|8-2
|12-2
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|6-4
|9-4
|Box Elder
|5-5
|5-11
|Big Sandy
|2-8
|3-10
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-10
|0-11
