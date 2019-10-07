State AA poll
Here are the results of the weekly Class AA Montana Volleyball Coaches Poll. The ratings are based upon 5 points for each first-place vote, 4 points for second-place vote, etc. First-place votes as of Oct. 7th are in parentheses, followed by the total points.
1. Helena Capital (11) 55 points
2. Helena 40 points
3. Great Falls CMR 29 points
4. Billings West 17 points
5. Bozeman 10 points
Also receiving votes: Missoula Sentinel
Standings Through Oct. 5
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Great Falls CMR
|6-0
|13-1
|Bozeman
|5-2
|9-6
|Billings West
|4-2
|12-6
|Billings Senior
|3-2
|6-9
|Great Falls
|2-4
|5-8
|Billings Skyview
|1-5
|7-9
|Belgrade
|0-6
|1-11
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Helena Capital
|7-0
|13-0
|Helena
|6-1
|10-3
|Kalispell Glacier
|4-3
|5-8
|Missoula Sentinel
|4-3
|4-7
|Kalispell Flathead
|3-4
|7-6
|Butte
|2-5
|7-6
|Missoula Big Sky
|2-5
|2-8
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-7
|1-11
4B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Huntley Project
|6-0
|15-0
|Roundup
|5-1
|10-3
|Joliet
|3-3
|10-5
|Red Lodge
|2-3
|7-6
|Columbus
|1-5
|4-9
|Shepherd
|1-7
|5-10
1C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fairview
|7-0
|9-0
|Plentywood
|7-1
|7-1
|Westby-Grenora
|5-1
|6-1
|Scobey
|5-3
|6-4
|Richey-Lambert
|4-2
|5-4
|Froid-Lake
|4-3
|5-4
|Savage
|3-3
|4-4
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|3-4
|7-4
|Culbertson
|2-4
|2-6
|Lustre Christian
|0-6
|2-8
|Nashua-Opheim
|0-6
|0-8
|Bainville
|0-7
|0-8
2C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Ekalaka
|9-1
|9-1
|Wibaux
|6-1
|8-1
|Circle
|5-3
|5-5
|Jordan
|5-4
|6-8
|Broadus
|4-5
|4-9
|Terry
|3-6
|3-9
4C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|9-0
|15-2
|Roberts
|6-1
|11-3
|Custer-Hysham
|5-3
|7-7
|Park City
|4-3
|4-9
|Fromberg
|4-5
|4-6
|Absarokee
|3-4
|5-9
|Plenty Coups
|2-5
|3-5
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|1-6
|4-10
|Belfry
|0-7
|0-8
6C East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Chinook
|6-0
|8-1
|North Star
|5-1
|8-1
|Box Elder
|4-3
|4-5
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|2-4
|4-4
|Big Sandy
|1-6
|2-7
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-4
|0-5
11C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Manhattan Christian
|6-0
|Gardiner
|5-1
|Lone Peak
|3-2
|White Sulphur
|2-4
|West Yellowstone
|0-4
|Shields Valley
|0-5
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette
seek prep football, volleyball and soccer standings
Football, volleyball and soccer district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions.
Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.