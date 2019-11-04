Standings Through Nov. 2

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR 12-0 22-1 
Billings West 9-3 21-7 
Billings Senior 6-6 12-14 
Bozeman 6-6 12-13 
Great Falls 4-8 11-12 
Billings Skyview 3-9 12-15 
Belgrade 2-10 5-17 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 14-0 21-0 
Helena 12-2 17-4 
Missoula Sentinel 8-6 11-11 
Kalispell Glacier 7-7 10-14 
Butte 6-8 12-9 
Missoula Big Sky 4-10 7-15 
Kalispell Flathead 4-10 9-14 
Missoula Hellgate 1-13 2-19 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeastern A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 6-0 10-1 
Laurel 3-3 4-6
Hardin2-4 6-8 
Livingston 1-5 7-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Glendive 7-1 9-2 
Havre 7-1 12-2 
Miles City 4-3 6-6 
Lewistown 2-6 4-12 
Sidney 0-8 2-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwestern A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 10-0 12-1 
Butte Central 8-2 10-3 
Dillon 5-5 5-9 
Stevensville 3-7 7-8 
Hamilton 2-8 3-11 
Frenchtown 2-8 4-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwestern A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 10-0 12-1 
Polson 7-3 9-5 
Whitefish 6-4 9-5 
Libby 4-6 6-8 
Ronan 3-7 3-13 
Browning 0-10 1-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

