BILLINGS WEST 3, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 0
|Bozeman Gallatin;13;19;10;
|Billings West;25;25;25;
BILLINGS WEST: Aces – Kaitlin Grossman 4; Kate Nienaber 2; Addie Allen 2; Madi Ramsey 1; Sidney Streiff 1. Assists – Addie Allen 27; Madi Ramsey 2. Digs – Kaitlin Grossman 11; Kate Nienaber 9; Addie Allen 8; Sydney Pierce 5; Sidney Streiff 5; Madi Ramsey 3; Sadie Meier 1. Kills – Sydney Pierce 10; Sidney Streiff 8; Kaitlin Grossman 6; Madi Ramsey 4; Haylee Haarr 3; Addie Allen 2; Kate Nienaber 1. Blocks – Sydney Pierce 3; Haylee Haarr 2; Madi Ramsey 1; Kaitlin Grossman 1.
BOZEMAN 3, BILLINGS SENIOR 2
|Bozeman;20;23;25;25;16;
|Billings Senior;25;25;19;18;14;
BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – Leela Ormsby 5; Leah Champlin 3. Assists – Rylee Kogolshak 39. Digs – Mya Pospisil 11; Izzy Ping 10. Kills – Izzy Ping 19; Leela Ormsby 6; Piper Jette 6. Blocks – Leela Ormsby 4; Maddie Swanson 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.