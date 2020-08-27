Augusta 3, Belt 2

Game scores: 16 - 25, 25 - 21, 23 - 25, 25 - 21, 15 - 9.

Belt (0-1): Maddie Osterman 24 assists, Ella Pethel 5 aces, 13 digs, Raily Gliko 8 aces, 9 kills, 19 digs, Lindsey Paulson 9 kills, 2 blocks.

Augusta (1-0): Olivia Isakson 15 kills, 5 digs, 6 blocks, Macyn Mahlum 6 assists, Rylee Shalz 14 assists, CarolAnn Herring 4 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs, 6 blocks.

Charlo 3, Seeley-Swan 1

Game scores: 25 - 17, 25 - 16, 17 - 25, 25 - 20.

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 3, Sunburst 1

Game scores: 25 - 17, 25 - 19, 20 - 25, 25 - 12.

Fort Benton 3, Great Falls Central 0

Savage 3, Wibaux 1

Game scores: 23 - 25, 25 - 19, 25 - 10, 25 - 13.

Savage (1-0): Cambry Conradsen 8 aces, 3 digs, Taryn Hagler 2 aces, 1 kill, 17 assists, 3 digs, Teah Conradsen 4 aces, 10 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks.

