Augusta 3, Belt 2
Game scores: 16 - 25, 25 - 21, 23 - 25, 25 - 21, 15 - 9.
Belt (0-1): Maddie Osterman 24 assists, Ella Pethel 5 aces, 13 digs, Raily Gliko 8 aces, 9 kills, 19 digs, Lindsey Paulson 9 kills, 2 blocks.
Augusta (1-0): Olivia Isakson 15 kills, 5 digs, 6 blocks, Macyn Mahlum 6 assists, Rylee Shalz 14 assists, CarolAnn Herring 4 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs, 6 blocks.
Charlo 3, Seeley-Swan 1
Game scores: 25 - 17, 25 - 16, 17 - 25, 25 - 20.
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 3, Sunburst 1
Game scores: 25 - 17, 25 - 19, 20 - 25, 25 - 12.
Fort Benton 3, Great Falls Central 0
Savage 3, Wibaux 1
Game scores: 23 - 25, 25 - 19, 25 - 10, 25 - 13.
Savage (1-0): Cambry Conradsen 8 aces, 3 digs, Taryn Hagler 2 aces, 1 kill, 17 assists, 3 digs, Teah Conradsen 4 aces, 10 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks.
