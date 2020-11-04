CLASS A
BUTTE CENTRAL 3, STEVENSVILLE 1
|Butte Central;25;26;23;25;
|Stevensville;22;24;25;19;
HAMILTON 3, DILLON 2
|Dillon;25;23;20;25;10;
|Hamilton;21;25;25;19;15;
RONAN 3, LIBBY 0
|Libby;27;13;14;
|Ronan;29;25;25;
CLASS C
AUGUSTA 3, CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 2
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness;23;20;25;25;2;
|Augusta;25;25;17;23;15;
CHINOOK 3, BELT 0
|Belt;20;16;20;
|Chinook;25;25;25;
FORT BENTON 3, SIMMS 0
|Simms;19;13;9;
|Fort Benton;25;25;25;
SIMMS: Aces – . Assists – . Digs – . Kills – . Blocks – .
FORT BENTON: Aces – Abby Clark 6; Ashlee Wang 2; Aspen Giese 1; Maci Molinario 1. Assists – Maci Molinario 15; Ashlee Wang 4; Aspen Giese 1; Cloe Kalanick 1. Digs – Emerson Giese 2; Jasmine Wilson 2; Maci Molinario 2; Aspen Giese 1; Abby Clark 1; Hailee Wang 1. Kills – Abby Clark 9; Aspen Giese 6; Jasmine Wilson 3; Emerson Giese 2; Cloe Kalanick 2; Hadley Cook 1; Maci Molinario 1. Blocks – Abby Clark 4; Maci Molinario 1; Cloe Kalanick 1.
GERALDINE-HIGHWOOD 3, CASCADE 0
|Geraldine-Highwood;25;28;25;
|Cascade;22;26;16;
GERALDINE-HIGHWOOD: Aces – Azzia Rowland 5; Jonna McCullough 1. Assists – Emma Bye 18; Jonna McCullough 8; Olivia Laws 2. Digs – Ellie Aron 22; Jonna McCullough 13; Azzia Rowland 12; Olivia Laws 11; Emma Bye 7. Kills – Jonna McCullough 13; Azzia Rowland 12; Trinity Tinsen 6; Olivia Laws 3. Blocks – .
