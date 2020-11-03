BILLINGS CENTRAL 3, HAVRE 1
|Havre;13;20;25;18;
|Billings Central;25;25;19;25;
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Aces – 9; Ally Foster 3; Zi'Onna Leikam Morton 3; Grace Zeier 2. Assists – 38; Maria Stewart 36. Digs – 63; Grace Zeier 21; Zi'Onna Leikam Morton 13; Ally Foster 8. Kills – 41; Isabelle Erickson 14; Cindy Gray 8; Mya Hansen 7. Blocks – 8; Mollie McGrail 3; Cindy Gray 2.
BILLINGS SENIOR 3, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 1
|Billings Senior;25;25;22;26;
|Bozeman Gallatin;20;19;25;24;
BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – Hannalise Anderson 5; Olivia LaBeau 4. Assists – Emma Hanson 30. Digs – Ashley Bough 18; Emma Hanson 17; Hannalise Anderson 14. Kills – Kendra Curtis 10; Olivia LaBeau 8; Anna Whitney 8. Blocks – Olivia LaBeau 4; Kendra Curtis 4.
BOZEMAN GALLATIN: Aces – Abbie Tietz 4. Assists – Addie Swanson 27. Digs – Molly O'Connor 15; Makyah Albrecht 8. Kills – Ryann Eddins 11; Makyah Albrecht 8. Blocks – Keaton Lynn 9; Miya Ross 9.
BILLINGS WEST 3, GREAT FALLS 0
|Great Falls;15;22;17;
|Billings West;25;25;25;
GREAT FALLS: Aces – Baylee Furthmyre 3; Kendal Burcham 2; Brandi Brown 2. Assists – Brandi Brown 10; Mackenzie Thurston 3. Digs – Kendal Burcham 11; Ashtyn Swingley 9. Kills – Kendal Burcham 8; Allison Harris 3; Shannon Strickland 2. Blocks – Allison Harris 3.
BILLINGS WEST: Aces – Sydney Pierce 7; Kate Nienaber 3. Assists – Addie Allen 16; Taylor Graham 15. Digs – Kourtney Grossman 9; Kaitlin Grossman 9; Taylor Graham 7. Kills – Kourtney Grossman 10; Sydney Pierce 9; Kaitlin Grossman 6. Blocks – Sydney Pierce 3; Kourtney Grossman 2; Haylee Haarr 2.
BOZEMAN 3, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 2
|Bozeman;10;23;25;25;15;
|Billings Skyview;25;25;19;21;13;
BOZEMAN: Aces – Jordan Radick 9. Assists – Clara Fox 49. Digs – Britlyn Mailey 15. Kills – Jordan Radick 14. Blocks – Britlyn Mailey 3.
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Aces – Jessi Henckel 4; Talle Ketchum 4. Assists – Talle Ketchum 14; Bella Bryan 12. Digs – Renzie Pond 18; Bella Bryan 15. Kills – Jessi Henckel 12; Haley Droogsma 11. Blocks – Brooke Berry 2.
