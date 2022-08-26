Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Class C

BROADVIEW-LAVINA 3, HOBSON-MOORE-JUDITH GAP 1

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap;0;1;0;0;
Broadview-Lavina;1;0;1;1;

DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD-GERALDINE 3, MELSTONE 1

Melstone;22;23;25;20;
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine;25;25;18;25;

DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD-GERALDINE: Aces – 8. Assists – 19; Kara Reed 12. Digs – 93; Salena Kilgore 23. Kills – 26; McKenzie Milburn 9. Blocks – 5; Maddie DeVries 2.

SAVAGE 3, BAINVILLE 0

Savage;25;25;25;
Bainville;14;6;15;

SAVAGE: Aces – Faith Reed 9. Assists – Mya Jorgensen 22. Digs – Karley McPherson 8. Kills – Brooke Reuter 11. Blocks – Brooke Reuter 5.

GREAT FALLS CENTRAL 3, VALIER 1

Great Falls Central;25;23;25;25;
Valier;14;25;20;20;

BROADUS 3, PLEVNA 0

Plevna;10;4;8;
Broadus;25;25;25;

BROADUS: Aces – 30; Zeason Schaffer 10. Assists – 17; Lauryn Billing 14. Digs – 9; Lauryn Billing 8; Aspen Krantz 2; Kendal Stanley 2. Kills – 21; Zeason Schaffer 8. Blocks – .

TWIN BRIDGES 3, SHERIDAN 0

Twin Bridges;25;25;25;
Sheridan;12;14;8;

HIGHWOOD 3, CENTERVILLE 0

Centerville;19;7;16;
Highwood;25;25;25;

HIGHWOOD: Aces – . Assists – Lexi Bahnmiller 8. Digs – Ellie Aron 3; Lauren Crowder 3. Kills – Trinity Tinsen 10. Blocks – .

ROY-WINIFRED 3, GRASS RANGE-WINNETT 0

Roy-Winifred;25;25;25;
Grass Range-Winnett;17;16;17;

BIG SANDY 3, NORTH STAR 2

Big Sandy;25;22;18;25;15;
North Star;23;25;25;19;10;

Tags

Load comments