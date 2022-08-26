Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Class C
BROADVIEW-LAVINA 3, HOBSON-MOORE-JUDITH GAP 1
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap;0;1;0;0;
|Broadview-Lavina;1;0;1;1;
DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD-GERALDINE 3, MELSTONE 1
|Melstone;22;23;25;20;
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine;25;25;18;25;
DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD-GERALDINE: Aces – 8. Assists – 19; Kara Reed 12. Digs – 93; Salena Kilgore 23. Kills – 26; McKenzie Milburn 9. Blocks – 5; Maddie DeVries 2.
SAVAGE 3, BAINVILLE 0
|Savage;25;25;25;
|Bainville;14;6;15;
SAVAGE: Aces – Faith Reed 9. Assists – Mya Jorgensen 22. Digs – Karley McPherson 8. Kills – Brooke Reuter 11. Blocks – Brooke Reuter 5.
GREAT FALLS CENTRAL 3, VALIER 1
|Great Falls Central;25;23;25;25;
|Valier;14;25;20;20;
BROADUS 3, PLEVNA 0
|Plevna;10;4;8;
|Broadus;25;25;25;
BROADUS: Aces – 30; Zeason Schaffer 10. Assists – 17; Lauryn Billing 14. Digs – 9; Lauryn Billing 8; Aspen Krantz 2; Kendal Stanley 2. Kills – 21; Zeason Schaffer 8. Blocks – .
TWIN BRIDGES 3, SHERIDAN 0
|Twin Bridges;25;25;25;
|Sheridan;12;14;8;
HIGHWOOD 3, CENTERVILLE 0
|Centerville;19;7;16;
|Highwood;25;25;25;
HIGHWOOD: Aces – . Assists – Lexi Bahnmiller 8. Digs – Ellie Aron 3; Lauren Crowder 3. Kills – Trinity Tinsen 10. Blocks – .
ROY-WINIFRED 3, GRASS RANGE-WINNETT 0
|Roy-Winifred;25;25;25;
|Grass Range-Winnett;17;16;17;
BIG SANDY 3, NORTH STAR 2
|Big Sandy;25;22;18;25;15;
|North Star;23;25;25;19;10;
