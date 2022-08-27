Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Class AA
MISSOULA SENTINEL 3, BELGRADE 2
|Belgrade;25;22;19;25;13;
|Missoula Sentinel;17;25;25;18;15;
MISSOULA SENTINEL: Aces – AJ Hanninen 3. Assists – AJ Hanninen 37. Digs – Bailey Casagrande 24. Kills – Alexis Eggert 9; Ava Kellenberg 9. Blocks – Alexis Eggert 2; Margaret Sharkey 2.
GREAT FALLS CMR 3, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 0
|Great Falls CMR;25;25;25;
|Kalispell Flathead;16;22;15;
GREAT FALLS CMR: Aces – Savannah Bosley 1; Avery Steph 1. Assists – Nora Allen 36. Digs – Avery Steph 17; Savannah Bosley 9. Kills – Lexi Thorton 10. Blocks – Lexi Thorton 3.
KALISPELL FLATHEAD: Aces – Cyan Mooney 2. Assists – Amelia Mason 18. Digs – Olive Lygholm 13; Amelia Mason 9. Kills – Sienna Sterck 11; Olive Lygholm 5. Blocks – Sienna Sterck 1.
GREAT FALLS 3, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 1
|Kalispell Flathead;20;25;18;17;
|Great Falls;25;13;25;25;
KALISPELL FLATHEAD: Aces – Cyan Mooney 5; Libby Peltz 4. Assists – Amelia Mason 36. Digs – Olive Lygholm 11; Cyan Mooney 10. Kills – Sienna Sterck 18; Olive Lygholm 10. Blocks – Georgia Wilson 3.
GREAT FALLS: Aces – Harli Graves 2; Morghan Hawthorne 2. Assists – Gracie Bovtillner 13. Digs – Ashlyn Jones 7; Harli Graves 6; Tehneson Ehnes 5. Kills – Morghan Hawthorne 8; Amy McDonald 8. Blocks – .
BILLINGS SENIOR 3, HELENA CAPITAL 0
|Helena Capital;13;16;7;
|Billings Senior;25;25;25;
HELENA CAPITAL: Aces – Kaitlyn Haller 2; Nyeala Herndon 1; Riley Chandler 1. Assists – Kayla Almquist 10. Digs – Kayla Almquist 6. Kills – . Blocks – .
BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – Piper Jette 5; Rylee Kogolshak 1. Assists – Rylee Kogolshak 29; Ella Kincaid 4; Ava Thompson 3. Digs – Rylee Kogolshak 9; Ava Thompson 9; Ella Kincaid 8. Kills – Piper Jette 18; Izzy Ping 10; Ella Kincaid 6. Blocks – Izzy Ping 3; Leah Champlin 2; Leela Ormsby 2.
Class A
Eastern A Tip-Off
Friday
Pool play
Billings Central def. Lewistown 20-14, 20-19
Billings Central def. Laurel 20-19, 20-16
Havre def. Livingston 20-11, 20-9
Lewistown split Lockwood 20-15, 15-20
Glendive def. Miles City 20-8, 20-13
Miles City def. Livingston 20-17, 20-18
Lewistown def. Laurel 20-17, 20-17
Laurel def. Livingston 20-8, 20-6
Havre def. Lewistown 20-12, 20-12
Livingston split with Glendive 18-20, 20-9
Glendive def. Lockwood 20-15, 20-16
Hardin def. Lewistown 20-11, 20-14
Hardin def. Havre 20-15, 20-18
Laurel def. Lockwood 20-17, 20-10
Hardin def. Miles City 20-11, 20-12
Hardin def. Sidney 20-7, 20-8
Sidney split with Glendive 20-19, 10-20
Billings Central def. Lockwood 20-17, 20-17
Havre def. Sidney 20-5, 20-18
Glendive split with Hardin 13-20, 20-8
Miles City def. Sidney 20-19, 20-12
Hardin def. Lockwood 20-12, 20-6
Laurel def. Miles City 20-8, 20-9
Billings Central def. Sidney 20-13, 20-11
Havre split with Billings Central 19-20, 20-19
Lewistown def. Livingston 20-16, 20-17
Saturday
Pool play
Billings Central def. Livingston 20-7, 20-8
Lockwood def. Livingston 20-10, 20-9
Lewistown def. Sidney 20-15, 20-14
Lewistown def. Miles City 20-11, 20-9
Havre def. Glendive 20-14, 20-7
Miles City split with Lockwood 7-20, 20-18
Miles City def. Havre 20-10, 20-10
Hardin def. Livingston 20-5, 20-12
Billings Central def. Hardin 20-12, 20-17
Laurel def. Glendive 20-17, 20-14
Billings Central def. Miles City 20-10, 20-7
Hardin def. Laurel 20-11, 20-11
Havre def. Lockwood 20-11, 20-11
Livingston def. Sidney 20-14, 20-14
Billings Central def. Glendive 20-11, 20-15
Havre split with Laurel 20-19, 14-20
Lewistown split with Glendive 19-20, 20-19
Sidney def. Lockwood 20-16, 20-19
Championship
Billings Central def. Hardin 26-24, 20-25, 15-10
Class B
Columbus Invitational
Semifinals
Huntley Project def. Joliet 25-21, 17-25, 15-11
Shepherd def. Red Lodge 2-0
Championship
Huntley Project def. Shepherd 26-24, 26-24
Class C
BROADVIEW-LAVINA 2, GRASS RANGE-WINNETT 0
|Grass Range-Winnett;17;19;
|Broadview-Lavina;25;25;
CUSTER-HYSHAM 2, BROADVIEW-LAVINA 1
|Custer-Hysham;28;25;15;
|Broadview-Lavina;30;12;9;
Refiner Showcase
at Sunburst
Match-play pool play
Power def. Fort Benton JV 21-9, 21-16
Augusta def. Heart Butte 21-11, 21-2
Augusta def. Fort Benton JV 21-15, 21-18
Power def. Heart Butte 21-10, 21-9
Fort Benton JV def. Heart Butte 21-13, 16-21 (total points)
Power def. Augusta 21-15, 18-21 (total points)
Sunburst def. Shelby C 21-14, 21-17
GFCC def. Valier 21-13, 21-12
Valier def. Shelby C 21-15, 21-5
GFCC def. Sunburst 21-16, 21-11
GFCC def. Shelby C 21-9, 21-4
Sunburst def. Valier 21-17, 21-13
Single elimination
Power d. Shelby C 21-13, 21-9
GFCC d. Heart Butte 21-11, 21-9
Sunburst d. Fort Benton JV 21-15, 21-8
Valier d. Augusta 22-20, 21-10
Power d. Sunburst 21-12, 21-9
GFCC d. Valier 19-21, 21-12 (total points)
Championship
GFCC d. Power 21-15, 21-15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.