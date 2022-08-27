Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Class AA 

MISSOULA SENTINEL 3, BELGRADE 2

Belgrade;25;22;19;25;13;
Missoula Sentinel;17;25;25;18;15;

MISSOULA SENTINEL: Aces – AJ Hanninen 3. Assists – AJ Hanninen 37. Digs – Bailey Casagrande 24. Kills – Alexis Eggert 9; Ava Kellenberg 9. Blocks – Alexis Eggert 2; Margaret Sharkey 2.

GREAT FALLS CMR 3, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 0

Great Falls CMR;25;25;25;
Kalispell Flathead;16;22;15;

GREAT FALLS CMR: Aces – Savannah Bosley 1; Avery Steph 1. Assists – Nora Allen 36. Digs – Avery Steph 17; Savannah Bosley 9. Kills – Lexi Thorton 10. Blocks – Lexi Thorton 3.

KALISPELL FLATHEAD: Aces – Cyan Mooney 2. Assists – Amelia Mason 18. Digs – Olive Lygholm 13; Amelia Mason 9. Kills – Sienna Sterck 11; Olive Lygholm 5. Blocks – Sienna Sterck 1.

GREAT FALLS 3, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 1

Kalispell Flathead;20;25;18;17;
Great Falls;25;13;25;25;

KALISPELL FLATHEAD: Aces – Cyan Mooney 5; Libby Peltz 4. Assists – Amelia Mason 36. Digs – Olive Lygholm 11; Cyan Mooney 10. Kills – Sienna Sterck 18; Olive Lygholm 10. Blocks – Georgia Wilson 3.

GREAT FALLS: Aces – Harli Graves 2; Morghan Hawthorne 2. Assists – Gracie Bovtillner 13. Digs – Ashlyn Jones 7; Harli Graves 6; Tehneson Ehnes 5. Kills – Morghan Hawthorne 8; Amy McDonald 8. Blocks – .

BILLINGS SENIOR 3, HELENA CAPITAL 0

Helena Capital;13;16;7;
Billings Senior;25;25;25;

HELENA CAPITAL: Aces – Kaitlyn Haller 2; Nyeala Herndon 1; Riley Chandler 1. Assists – Kayla Almquist 10. Digs – Kayla Almquist 6. Kills – . Blocks – .

BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – Piper Jette 5; Rylee Kogolshak 1. Assists – Rylee Kogolshak 29; Ella Kincaid 4; Ava Thompson 3. Digs – Rylee Kogolshak 9; Ava Thompson 9; Ella Kincaid 8. Kills – Piper Jette 18; Izzy Ping 10; Ella Kincaid 6. Blocks – Izzy Ping 3; Leah Champlin 2; Leela Ormsby 2.

Class A 

Eastern A Tip-Off

Friday

Pool play

Billings Central def. Lewistown 20-14, 20-19

Billings Central def. Laurel 20-19, 20-16

Havre def. Livingston 20-11, 20-9

Lewistown split Lockwood 20-15, 15-20

Glendive def. Miles City 20-8, 20-13

Miles City def. Livingston 20-17, 20-18

Lewistown def. Laurel 20-17, 20-17

Laurel def. Livingston 20-8, 20-6

Havre def. Lewistown 20-12, 20-12

Livingston split with Glendive 18-20, 20-9

Glendive def. Lockwood 20-15, 20-16

Hardin def. Lewistown 20-11, 20-14

Hardin def. Havre 20-15, 20-18

Laurel def. Lockwood 20-17, 20-10

Hardin def. Miles City 20-11, 20-12

Hardin def. Sidney 20-7, 20-8

Sidney split with Glendive 20-19, 10-20

Billings Central def. Lockwood 20-17, 20-17

Havre def. Sidney 20-5, 20-18

Glendive split with Hardin 13-20, 20-8

Miles City def. Sidney 20-19, 20-12

Hardin def. Lockwood 20-12, 20-6

Laurel def. Miles City 20-8, 20-9

Billings Central def. Sidney 20-13, 20-11

Havre split with Billings Central 19-20, 20-19

Lewistown def. Livingston 20-16, 20-17

Saturday

Pool play

Billings Central def. Livingston 20-7, 20-8

Lockwood def. Livingston 20-10, 20-9

Lewistown def. Sidney 20-15, 20-14

Lewistown def. Miles City 20-11, 20-9

Havre def. Glendive 20-14, 20-7

Miles City split with Lockwood 7-20, 20-18

Miles City def. Havre 20-10, 20-10

Hardin def. Livingston 20-5, 20-12

Billings Central def. Hardin 20-12, 20-17

Laurel def. Glendive 20-17, 20-14

Billings Central def. Miles City 20-10, 20-7

Hardin def. Laurel 20-11, 20-11

Havre def. Lockwood 20-11, 20-11

Livingston def. Sidney 20-14, 20-14

Billings Central def. Glendive 20-11, 20-15

Havre split with Laurel 20-19, 14-20

Lewistown split with Glendive 19-20, 20-19

Sidney def. Lockwood 20-16, 20-19

Championship

Billings Central def. Hardin 26-24, 20-25, 15-10

Class B 

Columbus Invitational

Semifinals

Huntley Project def. Joliet 25-21, 17-25, 15-11

Shepherd def. Red Lodge 2-0

Championship

Huntley Project def. Shepherd 26-24, 26-24

Class C

BROADVIEW-LAVINA 2, GRASS RANGE-WINNETT 0

Grass Range-Winnett;17;19;
Broadview-Lavina;25;25;

CUSTER-HYSHAM 2, BROADVIEW-LAVINA 1

Custer-Hysham;28;25;15;
Broadview-Lavina;30;12;9;

Refiner Showcase

at Sunburst

Match-play pool play

Power def. Fort Benton JV 21-9, 21-16

Augusta def. Heart Butte 21-11, 21-2

Augusta def. Fort Benton JV 21-15, 21-18

Power def. Heart Butte 21-10, 21-9

Fort Benton JV def. Heart Butte 21-13, 16-21 (total points)

Power def. Augusta 21-15, 18-21 (total points)

Sunburst def. Shelby C 21-14, 21-17

GFCC def. Valier 21-13, 21-12

Valier def. Shelby C 21-15, 21-5

GFCC def. Sunburst 21-16, 21-11

GFCC def. Shelby C 21-9, 21-4

Sunburst def. Valier 21-17, 21-13 

Single elimination

Power d. Shelby C 21-13, 21-9

GFCC d. Heart Butte 21-11, 21-9

Sunburst d. Fort Benton JV 21-15, 21-8

Valier d. Augusta 22-20, 21-10

Power d. Sunburst 21-12, 21-9

GFCC d. Valier 19-21, 21-12 (total points) 

Championship

GFCC d. Power 21-15, 21-15

Tags

Load comments