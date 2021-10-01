Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Friday's results

Class A

DILLON 3, FRENCHTOWN 0

Dillon;27;25;25;
Frenchtown;25;16;22;

FRENCHTOWN: Aces – Demi Smith 4. Assists – Isabelle Cahall 9. Digs – Cassidy Bagnell 22. Kills – Demi Smith 6. Blocks – Demi Smith 8.

LEWISTOWN 3, SIDNEY 2

Lewistown;25;19;25;19;15;
Sidney;16;25;14;25;11;

Class B

EUREKA 3, PLAINS 0

Plains;19;6;18;
Eureka;25;25;25;

TOWNSEND 3, FAIRFIELD 0

Townsend;25;25;25;
Fairfield;23;17;19;

TOWNSEND: Aces – Liz Collins 3; Emily Bird 2; Alleigh Burdick 2; Kennedy Vogl 2; Havyn Vandenacre 1; Luci Horne 1. Assists – Emily Bird 23. Digs – Luci Horne 21; Alleigh Burdick 14; Havyn Vandenacre 12; Emily Bird 11; Liz Collins 6; Reese Wolfgram 2; Kennedy Vogl 2. Kills – Havyn Vandenacre 8; Kennedy Vogl 7; Reese Wolfgram 5; Alleigh Burdick 2; Kady Clark 1. Blocks – Kennedy Vogl 1.


Class C

CIRCLE 3, PLEVNA 0

Circle;25;25;25;
Plevna;6;9;10;

CIRCLE: Aces – Alexis Moline 18; Jalyn Curtiss 6; Kayli Haynie 4. Assists – Alexis Moline 19; Sierra Nagle 13; Teagan Norton 5. Digs – Alexis Moline 14; Kayli Haynie 3; Teagan Norton 3. Kills – Alexis Moline 23; Grace Gackle 8; Jalyn Curtiss 4. Blocks – Alexis Moline 1; Sierra Nagle 1.

SIMMS 3, DUTTON-BRADY 0

Simms;25;25;25;
Dutton-Brady;10;9;8;

SIMMS: Aces – Lilly Woodhouse 7; Taylee Sawyer 2. Assists – Taylee Sawyer 19; Kenzie Allen 5. Digs – Kylie Harrison 2. Kills – Kodiann Lynn 9; Taylee Sawyer 6; Lilly Woodhouse 6. Blocks – Kenzie Allen 1.

DUTTON-BRADY: Aces – Seattle Kjensmo 1. Assists – Leslie Ostberg 1; Chloe Sealey 1. Digs – Seattle Kjensmo 2; Ema Wakkinen 2. Kills – Leslie Ostberg 2. Blocks – Nadely Chapman-Roberts 1.

BRIDGER 3, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0

Reed Point-Rapelje;14;9;11;
Bridger;25;25;25;

REED POINT-RAPELJE: Aces – Kassidee Eoff 1. Assists – Allana Holderman 7. Digs – Bristol Ketola 5. Kills – Lily Herzog 3. Blocks – Lily Herzog 4.

BRIDGER: Aces – Jessica Althoff 3; Mya Goltz 3; Cassidy Schwend 3; Sidney Frank 1; Seannah Schwend 1. Assists – Cassidy Schwend 24; Seannah Schwend 4. Digs – Dylann Pospisil 7; Mya Goltz 7; Seannah Schwend 7; Cassidy Schwend 5; Jessica Althoff 4; Abby Schwend 3. Kills – Dylann Pospisil 15; Mya Goltz 9; Nikki Roberts 3; Destiney Anguiano 2; Seannah Schwend 2. Blocks – Destiney Anguiano 3; Nikki Roberts 2.

ENNIS 3, TWIN BRIDGES 1

Twin Bridges;24;24;25;22;
Ennis;26;26;18;25;

MELSTONE 3, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 0

Melstone;25;25;25;
Harlowton-Ryegate;13;14;6;

MELSTONE: Aces – Koye Rindal 8; Teigan Schiffer 4; Kelsey Thurston 3; Lea Petit-Pasquet 3; Sage Franzel 2. Assists – Sage Franzel 26. Digs – Teigan Schiffer 7; Kelsey Thurston 4; Lea Petit-Pasquet 4; Kayla Kombol 2; Sage Franzel 1; Koye Rindal 1. Kills – Kelsey Thurston 9; Koye Rindal 8; Kayla Kombol 7; Lea Petit-Pasquet 6; Sage Franzel 1; Avery Eike 1. Blocks – Sage Franzel 1.

VICTOR 3, LINCOLN 1

Victor;14;25;25;25;
Lincoln;25;10;11;13;

BAINVILLE 3, NASHUA 2

Bainville;17;16;25;25;15;
Nashua;25;25;22;20;10;

LONE PEAK 3, SHERIDAN 0

Sheridan;15;15;21;
Lone Peak;25;25;25;

SAVAGE 3, SCOBEY 1

Scobey;25;19;19;24;
Savage;16;25;25;26;

SAVAGE: Aces – Teah Conradsen 3; Raigan Smith 3. Assists – Cambry Conradsen 16; Taylor Conradsen 8. Digs – Cambry Conradsen 8; Brooke Reuter 7; Taylor Conradsen 7; Karley McPherson 5; Teah Conradsen 4; Torey Ingvalson 3; Raigan Smith 2. Kills – Teah Conradsen 11; Karley McPherson 8; Brooke Reuter 6. Blocks – Brooke Reuter 2; Teah Conradsen 1; Karley McPherson 1.

PLENTYWOOD 3, SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE 1

Plentywood;25;22;25;25;
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale;14;25;21;14;

LINCOLN: Aces – 11; Andrea LaManna 5; Kylee Copenhaver 4; Tristan Lauer 1; Krymzen Dempster 1. Assists – 18; Jenna Templeton 9; Kylee Copenhaver 7; Andrea LaManna 2. Digs – 4; Krymzen Dempster 2; Andrea LaManna 1; Kylee Copenhaver 1. Kills – 20; Andrea LaManna 7; Krymzen Dempster 6; Tristan Lauer 2; Jenna Templeton 2; Meah LaManna 1; Kylee Copenhaver 1. Blocks – 5; Kylee Copenhaver 2; Andrea LaManna 1; Meah LaManna 1.

ROBERTS 3, FROMBERG-BELFRY 2

Roberts;25;14;20;25;15;
Fromberg-Belfry;18;25;25;12;

BROADUS 3, TERRY 0

Broadus;25;25;25;
Terry;16;7;14;

BROADUS: Aces – 13; Aspen Krantz 4. Assists – 36; Lauryn Billing 17. Digs – 23; Emma Isaacs 6. Kills – 40; Oliveah Schaffer 9. Blocks – 1; Zeason Schaffer 1.

BIG SANDY 3, CENTERVILLE 0

Centerville;23;16;16;
Big Sandy;25;25;25;

