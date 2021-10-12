Monday's results

Class AA

BOZEMAN 3, BILLINGS SENIOR 2

Bozeman;20;23;25;25;16;
Billings Senior;25;25;19;18;14;

BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – Leela Ormsby 5; Leah Champlin 3; Piper Jette 1; Maddie Swanson 1; Falls Down Addie 1. Assists – Rylee Kogolshak 39. Digs – Mya Pospisil 11; Izzy Ping 10; Rylee Kogolshak 10; Leela Ormsby 9; Leah Champlin 5; Ella Kincaid 5; Piper Jette 4; Maddie Swanson 2; Falls Down Addie 2. Kills – Izzy Ping 19; Leela Ormsby 6; Piper Jette 6; Rylee Kogolshak 5; Maddie Swanson 4; Leah Champlin 3; Lelah Rader 1. Blocks – Leela Ormsby 4; Maddie Swanson 4; Izzy Ping 2; Rylee Kogolshak 2; Lelah Rader 1.

BILLINGS WEST 3, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 0

Bozeman Gallatin;13;19;10;
Billings West;25;25;25;

BILLINGS WEST: Aces – Kaitlin Grossman 4; Kate Nienaber 2; Addie Allen 2; Madi Ramsey 1; Sidney Streiff 1. Assists – Addie Allen 27; Madi Ramsey 2. Digs – Kaitlin Grossman 11; Kate Nienaber 9; Addie Allen 8; Sydney Pierce 5; Sidney Streiff 5; Madi Ramsey 3; Sadie Meier 1. Kills – Sydney Pierce 10; Sidney Streiff 8; Kaitlin Grossman 6; Madi Ramsey 4; Haylee Haarr 3; Addie Allen 2; Kate Nienaber 1. Blocks – Sydney Pierce 3; Haylee Haarr 2; Madi Ramsey 1; Kaitlin Grossman 1.

DEER LODGE 3, ARLEE 0

Arlee;10;10;17;
Deer Lodge;25;25;25;

DEER LODGE: Aces – Mary Hansen 4; Taryn Lamb 2; Skyla Pierson 2; Kelly Lamb 2. Assists – Mary Hansen 22. Digs – Emma Johnson 11. Kills – Skyla Pierson 10; Nia McClanahan 6; Emma Johnson 5. Blocks – Skyla Pierson 2; Nia McClanahan 1.

Class C 

GREAT FALLS CENTRAL 3, CASCADE 1

Great Falls Central;25;27;22;25;
Cascade;18;25;25;21;

