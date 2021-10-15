Friday's results
Class AA
BILLINGS WEST 3, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 1
|Billings Skyview;17;25;14;22;
|Billings West;25;21;25;25;
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Aces – Michelle Hanley 2. Assists – Jenna Salveson 27. Digs – Lauren Rodacker 12; Sydney Rude 8; Michelle Hanley 7. Kills – Jordan Olson-Keck 9; Brooke Berry 7. Blocks – Jordan Olson-Keck 2; Jenna Salveson 2.
BILLINGS WEST: Aces – Kaitlin Grossman 4; Sidney Streiff 2; Kate Nienaber 2; Madi Ramsey 1; Sydney Pierce 1; Addie Allen 1. Assists – Addie Allen 36; Kaitlin Grossman 2; Madi Ramsey 1; Haylee Haarr 1. Digs – Kaitlin Grossman 15; Sydney Pierce 13; Addie Allen 12; Kate Nienaber 11; Sidney Streiff 7; Madi Ramsey 3; Haylee Haarr 2; Sadie Meier 1. Kills – Kaitlin Grossman 15; Sydney Pierce 14; Sidney Streiff 7; Madi Ramsey 4; Haylee Haarr 4; Addie Allen 2. Blocks – Sydney Pierce 2; Haylee Haarr 2; Sidney Streiff 1; Kaitlin Grossman 1; Addie Allen 1.
Class B
COLSTRIP 3, LODGE GRASS 0
|Lodge Grass;2;3;10;
|Colstrip;25;25;25;
COLSTRIP: Aces – 19; Baily Egan 8; Dani Jordan 3; Ashtynn Egan 2; Abby Baer 2; Addison Bostwick 2; Rylee Deming 1; Macy Burns 1. Assists – 23; Abby Baer 10; Baily Egan 7; Rylee Deming 4; Abbe Case 2. Digs – 25; Baily Egan 7; Ashtynn Egan 6; Abby Baer 5; Dani Jordan 2; Rylee Deming 2; Taylor Smallwood 2; Macy Burns 1. Kills – 29; Ashtynn Egan 8; Abby Baer 8; Baily Egan 6; Dani Jordan 4; Macy Burns 2; Rylee Deming 1. Blocks – 4; Dani Jordan 2; Rylee Deming 2.
COLSTRIP 3, LAME DEER 0
|Lame Deer;6;3;14;
|Colstrip;25;25;25;
COLSTRIP: Aces – 12; Ashtynn Egan 4; Dani Jordan 2; Abby Baer 2; Macy Burns 2; Taylor Smallwood 1; Baily Egan 1. Assists – 30; Abby Baer 11; Rylee Deming 9; Baily Egan 6; Ashtynn Egan 4. Digs – 39; Abby Baer 10; Ashtynn Egan 9; Baily Egan 8; Taylor Smallwood 7; Dani Jordan 2; Rylee Deming 2; Addison Bostwick 1. Kills – 37; Abby Baer 9; Baily Egan 9; Ashtynn Egan 8; Dani Jordan 6; Macy Burns 3; Rylee Deming 2. Blocks – 5; Rylee Deming 2; Macy Burns 2; Baily Egan 1.
SHEPHERD 3, RED LODGE 0
|Red Lodge;17;23;17;
|Shepherd;25;25;25;
RED LODGE: Aces – 5; Brookelyn Allen 3; Audrey Fontaine 1; Ryan Johnson 1. Assists – 19; Audrey Fontaine 18; Ellis Mastel 1. Digs – 33; Shaylee Quenzer 10; Macelyn Lauritzen 10; Audrey Fontaine 8. Kills – 20; Brookelyn Allen 5; Shaylee Quenzer 5; Isabelle Sager 4. Blocks – Isabelle Sager 5; 5; Ellis Mastel 1; Alysse Zimmerman 1.
SHEPHERD: Aces – 9; Aubrey Allison 4; Grace Ekness 3; Lyndsey Kale 2. Assists – Ashlyn Murdock 25; Beddes Abby 2; Kate Anderson 2; Ramzie Smith 1. Digs – 72; Aubrey Allison 25; Beddes Abby 19; Ramzie Smith 15; Grace Ekness 5; Ashlyn Murdock 4; Lyndsey Kale 3; Kierra Johnson 1. Kills – 32; Aubrey Allison 12; Lyndsey Kale 8; Kierra Johnson 6; Beddes Abby 2; Paige Goodell 2; Ramzie Smith 1. Blocks – 6; Paige Goodell 4; Lyndsey Kale 1; Kierra Johnson 1.
Class C
JORDAN 3, PLEVNA 0
|Jordan;25;25;25;
|Plevna;6;10;9;
JORDAN: Aces – . Assists – Lacey Lawrence 12. Digs – MaKenzie Erlenbusch 3. Kills – Lindsay Lawrence 7. Blocks – Abby Pierce 1.
PLEVNA: Aces – Jada Paul 2; Whitney Thielen 2. Assists – Sophia Schumacher 7. Digs – Sophia Schumacher 5. Kills – Hayden Lane 2. Blocks – Chloe Tudor 2.
SAVAGE 3, NASHUA 0
|Savage;25;25;25;
|Nashua;6;21;17;
SAVAGE: Aces – Karley McPherson 6; Teah Conradsen 2; Faith Reed 2; Mya Jorgensen 1. Assists – Mya Jorgensen 13; Brooke Reuter 1; Taylor Conradsen 1; Karley McPherson 1. Digs – Brooke Reuter 6; Mya Jorgensen 4; Karley McPherson 3; Teah Conradsen 2; Cambry Conradsen 1; Raigan Smith 1. Kills – Teah Conradsen 7; Brooke Reuter 5; Raigan Smith 2; Karley McPherson 2. Blocks – Teah Conradsen 4; Brooke Reuter 1.
SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE 3,
WESTBY-GRENORA 0
|Westby-Grenora;12;17;9;
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale;25;25;25;
FROID-LAKE 3, LUSTRE CHRISTIAN 0
|Froid-Lake;25;25;25;
|Lustre Christian;10;11;7;
LUSTRE CHRISTIAN: Aces – Aubri Holzrichter 2; 2. Assists – Aubri Holzrichter 1; 1. Digs – 24; Grace Brown 5; Rebekah Jossart 5; Aubri Holzrichter 4; Alexa Reddig 4; Jaden Gibson 2; Sarah Dahl 2; Rachel Pew 2. Kills – 4; Aubri Holzrichter 1; Alexa Reddig 1; Jaden Gibson 1; Grace Brown 1. Blocks – 4; Alexa Reddig 2; Aubri Holzrichter 1; Grace Brown 1.
BROADUS 3, CIRCLE 1
|Circle;20;19;25;16;
|Broadus;25;25;17;25;
BROADUS: Aces – 7; Zeason Schaffer 4. Assists – 35; Lauryn Billing 23. Digs – 72; Mia Mader 18. Kills – 37; Zeason Schaffer 11; Mia Mader 10. Blocks – 7; Zeason Schaffer 3; Mia Mader 2.
POWER 3, DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 0
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford;10;10;20;
|Power;25;25;25;
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN 3, WEST YELLOWSTONE 0
|West Yellowstone;6;7;8;
|Manhattan Christian;25;25;25;
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS 3, LONE PEAK 0
|White Sulphur Springs;25;25;25;
|Lone Peak;18;21;12;
CHARLO 3, ALBERTON-SUPERIOR 0
|Alberton-Superior;19;18;19;
|Charlo;25;25;25;
ALBERTON-SUPERIOR: Aces – Trinity Donaldson 4. Assists – Cassie Green 3. Digs – Payton Milender 6. Kills – Sorren Reese 11. Blocks – Sorren Reese 1.
CHARLO: Aces – Mila Hawk 4; Payton Smith 3; Kassidi Cox 2; Molly Kate Sullivan 2; Jessica Shenyer 1. Assists – Payton Smith 11; Kassidi Cox 8; Mila Hawk 4; Hayleigh Smith 1. Digs – Katelyn Young 6; Kassidi Cox 4; Hayleigh Smith 4; Kyla Tomlin 2; Molly Kate Sullivan 2; Mila Hawk 1. Kills – Kassidi Cox 12; Molly Kate Sullivan 9; Mila Hawk 8; Hayleigh Smith 6; Kyla Tomlin 3; Jessica Shenyer 1. Blocks – Kyla Tomlin 1; Hayleigh Smith 1; Jessica Shenyer 1.
HOBSON-MOORE-JUDITH GAP 3, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 0
|Harlowton-Ryegate;18;18;18;
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap;25;25;25;
TWIN BRIDGES 3, HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK 0
|Twin Bridges;25;25;25;
|Harrison-Willow Creek;17;5;14;
HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK: Aces – Daisy Lewis 2. Assists – Daisy Lewis 3. Digs – Lauren Cima 11. Kills – Lauren Cima 2. Blocks – Lauren Cima 1.
FORT BENTON 3, NORTH STAR 0
|North Star;22;22;19;
|Fort Benton;25;25;25;
ROBERTS 3, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0
|Reed Point-Rapelje;20;9;14;
|Roberts;25;25;25;
REED POINT-RAPELJE: Aces – Loli Jarrett 1. Assists – Allana Holderman 12. Digs – Loli Jarrett 5. Kills – Lily Herzog 12. Blocks – Lily Herzog 3.
ROBERTS: Aces – Jozelyn Payovich 5. Assists – Bentley Bertolino 8. Digs – Grayce Payovich 14. Kills – Grayce Payovich 5; Hailey Croft 5. Blocks – .
FROMBERG-BELFRY 3, GRASS RANGE-WINNETT 2
|Grass Range-Winnett;25;20;26;19;11;
|Fromberg-Belfry;9;25;24;25;15;
GRASS RANGE-WINNETT: Aces – Shelby Schweers 4; Bailey Seoholm 3; Easton Hanson 3. Assists – Zurry Moore 7; Easton Hanson 3. Digs – McKenzie Smith 26; Cassandra Cox 21. Kills – Zurry Moore 5; Shelby Schweers 4; Shari Browning 4. Blocks – Cassandra Cox 1; Shari Browning 1.
FROMBERG-BELFRY: Aces – 19; Airallyn McClane 6; Kenzie Herden 5; Lenora Shoemaker 4; Sierra Guffey 2; Jacie Lowery 1; Madison Birrer 1. Assists – 26; Jacie Lowery 18; Tana Thompson 5; Madison Birrer 2; Lenora Shoemaker 1. Digs – 44; Sierra Guffey 14; Lenora Shoemaker 9; Kenzie Herden 7; Jacie Lowery 5; Airallyn McClane 3; Lilly Worden 2; Vanessa Hidalgo 2; Madison Birrer 2. Kills – 33; Sierra Guffey 13; Kenzie Herden 5; Lenora Shoemaker 4; Jacie Lowery 4; Tana Thompson 3; Airallyn McClane 3; Vanessa Hidalgo 1. Blocks – 1; Airallyn McClane 1.
Blocktober Classic
At Butte
DEER LODGE 1, BROWNING 0
|Deer Lodge;30;
|Browning;12;
POLSON 1, MILES CITY 0
BUTTE CENTRAL 1, WHITEFISH 0
|Butte Central;30;
|Whitefish;15;
STEVENSVILLE 1, EAST HELENA 0
|East Helena;15;
|Stevensville;30;
ANACONDA 1, LOCKWOOD 0
COLUMBIA FALLS 1, LIBBY 0
|Columbia Falls;30;
|Libby;16;
LAUREL 1, CORVALLIS 0
GLENDIVE 1, FRENCHTOWN 0
|Glendive;30;
|Frenchtown;22;
HAVRE 1, JEFFERSON 0
RONAN 1, FLORENCE-CARLTON 0
|Florence-Carlton;29;
|Ronan;30;
LEWISTOWN 1, HAMILTON 0
|Hamilton;25;
|Lewistown;30;
HARDIN 1, DILLON 0
LAUREL 1, LOCKWOOD 0
ANACONDA 1, LIBBY 0
BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, WHITEFISH 0
|Whitefish;24;
|Billings Central;30;
DILLON 1, LEWISTOWN 0
JEFFERSON 1, EAST HELENA 0
|Jefferson;30;
|East Helena;14;
MILES CITY 1, HAMILTON 0
|Miles City;30;
|Hamilton;24;
HAVRE 1, FLORENCE-CARLTON 0
|Havre;30;
|Florence-Carlton;20;
FRENCHTOWN 1, COLUMBIA FALLS 0
|Frenchtown;30;
|Columbia Falls;27;
HARDIN 1, DEER LODGE 0
FRENCHTOWN 1, LIBBY 0
ANACONDA 1, LAUREL 0
GLENDIVE 1, CORVALLIS 0
|Glendive;30;
|Corvallis;27;
BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, STEVENSVILLE 0
|Billings Central;30;
|Stevensville;19;
POLSON 1, BROWNING 0
BUTTE CENTRAL 1, RONAN 0
|Ronan;24;
|Butte Central;30;
RONAN 1, WHITEFISH 0
HARDIN 1, BROWNING 0
POLSON 1, HAMILTON 0
CORVALLIS 1, COLUMBIA FALLS 0
|Columbia Falls;21;
|Corvallis;30;
GLENDIVE 1, LOCKWOOD 0
FLORENCE-CARLTON 1, EAST HELENA 0
|East Helena;18;
|Florence-Carlton;30;
HAVRE 1, BUTTE CENTRAL 0
|Butte Central;18;
|Havre;30;
LEWISTOWN 1, DEER LODGE 0
|Lewistown;30;
|Deer Lodge;15;
MILES CITY 1, DILLON 0
LAUREL 1, GLENDIVE 0
FRENCHTOWN 1, ANACONDA 0
|Frenchtown;30;
|Anaconda;29;
JEFFERSON 1, STEVENSVILLE 0
|Jefferson;30;
|Stevensville;23;
BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, RONAN 0
|Ronan;27;
|Billings Central;30;
HAMILTON 1, BROWNING 0
HAVRE 1, WHITEFISH 0
BUTTE CENTRAL 1, EAST HELENA 0
|East Helena;23;
|Butte Central;30;
POLSON 1, DILLON 0
COLUMBIA FALLS 1, LOCKWOOD 0
|Lockwood;24;
|Columbia Falls;30;
MILES CITY 1, DEER LODGE 0
|Miles City;30;
|Deer Lodge;29;
CORVALLIS 1, LIBBY 0
HARDIN 1, LEWISTOWN 0
CORVALLIS 1, FRENCHTOWN 0
|Frenchtown;16;
|Corvallis;30;
GLENDIVE 1, ANACONDA 0
BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, JEFFERSON 0
|Billings Central;30;
|Jefferson;25;
HAVRE 1, RONAN 0
LEWISTOWN 1, BROWNING 0
|Browning;22;
|Lewistown;30;
DILLON 1, HAMILTON 0
MILES CITY 1, LEWISTOWN 0
|Miles City;30;
|Lewistown;24;
DILLON 1, BROWNING 0
FRENCHTOWN 1, LOCKWOOD 0
|Lockwood;28;
|Frenchtown;30;
JEFFERSON 1, FLORENCE-CARLTON 0
|Florence-Carlton;20;
|Jefferson;30;
BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, HAVRE 0
|Havre;19;
|Billings Central;30;
LAUREL 1, LIBBY 0
CORVALLIS 1, ANACONDA 0
|Corvallis;30;
|Anaconda;27;
RONAN 1, EAST HELENA 0
GLENDIVE 1, COLUMBIA FALLS 0
|Columbia Falls;18;
|Glendive;30;
HARDIN 1, MILES CITY 0
BUTTE CENTRAL 1, STEVENSVILLE 0POLSON 1, DEER LODGE 0HARDIN 1, POLSON 0WHITEFISH 1, EAST HELENA 0FLORENCE-CARLTON 1, STEVENSVILLE 0DEER LODGE 1, HAMILTON 0LAUREL 1, COLUMBIA FALLS 0LIBBY 1, LOCKWOOD 0
|Miles City;21;
|Hardin;30;
|Butte Central;30;
|Stevensville;23;
|Polson;30;
|Deer Lodge;26;
|Hardin;30;
|Polson;21;
|Whitefish;30;
|East Helena;22;
|Stevensville;27;
|Florence-Carlton;30;
|Hamilton;23;
|Deer Lodge;30;
|Laurel;30;
|Columbia Falls;15;
|Libby;30;
|Lockwood;17;
CORVALLIS 1, LOCKWOOD 0
|Corvallis;30;
|Lockwood;13;
COLUMBIA FALLS 1, ANACONDA 0
|Anaconda;29;
|Columbia Falls;30;
BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, FLORENCE-CARLTON 0
|Billings Central;30;
|Florence-Carlton;17;
FLORENCE-CARLTON 1, BUTTE CENTRAL 0
|Butte Central;26;
|Florence-Carlton;30;
BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, EAST HELENA 0
|East Helena;7;
|Billings Central;30;
POLSON 1, LEWISTOWN 0
HARDIN 1, HAMILTON 0
JEFFERSON 1, BUTTE CENTRAL 0
|Butte Central;20;
|Jefferson;30;
WHITEFISH 1, STEVENSVILLE 0
|Stevensville;26;
|Whitefish;30;
GLENDIVE 1, LIBBY 0
LAUREL 1, FRENCHTOWN 0
MILES CITY 1, BROWNING 0
|Browning;21;
|Miles City;30;
DILLON 1, DEER LODGE 0
HAVRE 1, EAST HELENA 0
BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, BUTTE CENTRAL 0
|Billings Central;30;
|Butte Central;23;
FLORENCE-CARLTON 1, WHITEFISH 0
|Florence-Carlton;30;
|Whitefish;15;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.