Friday's results

Class AA

BILLINGS WEST 3, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 1

Billings Skyview;17;25;14;22;
Billings West;25;21;25;25;

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Aces – Michelle Hanley 2. Assists – Jenna Salveson 27. Digs – Lauren Rodacker 12; Sydney Rude 8; Michelle Hanley 7. Kills – Jordan Olson-Keck 9; Brooke Berry 7. Blocks – Jordan Olson-Keck 2; Jenna Salveson 2.

BILLINGS WEST: Aces – Kaitlin Grossman 4; Sidney Streiff 2; Kate Nienaber 2; Madi Ramsey 1; Sydney Pierce 1; Addie Allen 1. Assists – Addie Allen 36; Kaitlin Grossman 2; Madi Ramsey 1; Haylee Haarr 1. Digs – Kaitlin Grossman 15; Sydney Pierce 13; Addie Allen 12; Kate Nienaber 11; Sidney Streiff 7; Madi Ramsey 3; Haylee Haarr 2; Sadie Meier 1. Kills – Kaitlin Grossman 15; Sydney Pierce 14; Sidney Streiff 7; Madi Ramsey 4; Haylee Haarr 4; Addie Allen 2. Blocks – Sydney Pierce 2; Haylee Haarr 2; Sidney Streiff 1; Kaitlin Grossman 1; Addie Allen 1.

Class B

COLSTRIP 3, LODGE GRASS 0

Lodge Grass;2;3;10;
Colstrip;25;25;25;

COLSTRIP: Aces – 19; Baily Egan 8; Dani Jordan 3; Ashtynn Egan 2; Abby Baer 2; Addison Bostwick 2; Rylee Deming 1; Macy Burns 1. Assists – 23; Abby Baer 10; Baily Egan 7; Rylee Deming 4; Abbe Case 2. Digs – 25; Baily Egan 7; Ashtynn Egan 6; Abby Baer 5; Dani Jordan 2; Rylee Deming 2; Taylor Smallwood 2; Macy Burns 1. Kills – 29; Ashtynn Egan 8; Abby Baer 8; Baily Egan 6; Dani Jordan 4; Macy Burns 2; Rylee Deming 1. Blocks – 4; Dani Jordan 2; Rylee Deming 2.

COLSTRIP 3, LAME DEER 0

Lame Deer;6;3;14;
Colstrip;25;25;25;

COLSTRIP: Aces – 12; Ashtynn Egan 4; Dani Jordan 2; Abby Baer 2; Macy Burns 2; Taylor Smallwood 1; Baily Egan 1. Assists – 30; Abby Baer 11; Rylee Deming 9; Baily Egan 6; Ashtynn Egan 4. Digs – 39; Abby Baer 10; Ashtynn Egan 9; Baily Egan 8; Taylor Smallwood 7; Dani Jordan 2; Rylee Deming 2; Addison Bostwick 1. Kills – 37; Abby Baer 9; Baily Egan 9; Ashtynn Egan 8; Dani Jordan 6; Macy Burns 3; Rylee Deming 2. Blocks – 5; Rylee Deming 2; Macy Burns 2; Baily Egan 1.

SHEPHERD 3, RED LODGE 0

Red Lodge;17;23;17;
Shepherd;25;25;25;

RED LODGE: Aces – 5; Brookelyn Allen 3; Audrey Fontaine 1; Ryan Johnson 1. Assists – 19; Audrey Fontaine 18; Ellis Mastel 1. Digs – 33; Shaylee Quenzer 10; Macelyn Lauritzen 10; Audrey Fontaine 8. Kills – 20; Brookelyn Allen 5; Shaylee Quenzer 5; Isabelle Sager 4. Blocks – Isabelle Sager 5; 5; Ellis Mastel 1; Alysse Zimmerman 1.

SHEPHERD: Aces – 9; Aubrey Allison 4; Grace Ekness 3; Lyndsey Kale 2. Assists – Ashlyn Murdock 25; Beddes Abby 2; Kate Anderson 2; Ramzie Smith 1. Digs – 72; Aubrey Allison 25; Beddes Abby 19; Ramzie Smith 15; Grace Ekness 5; Ashlyn Murdock 4; Lyndsey Kale 3; Kierra Johnson 1. Kills – 32; Aubrey Allison 12; Lyndsey Kale 8; Kierra Johnson 6; Beddes Abby 2; Paige Goodell 2; Ramzie Smith 1. Blocks – 6; Paige Goodell 4; Lyndsey Kale 1; Kierra Johnson 1.

Class C 

JORDAN 3, PLEVNA 0

Jordan;25;25;25;
Plevna;6;10;9;

JORDAN: Aces – . Assists – Lacey Lawrence 12. Digs – MaKenzie Erlenbusch 3. Kills – Lindsay Lawrence 7. Blocks – Abby Pierce 1.

PLEVNA: Aces – Jada Paul 2; Whitney Thielen 2. Assists – Sophia Schumacher 7. Digs – Sophia Schumacher 5. Kills – Hayden Lane 2. Blocks – Chloe Tudor 2.

SAVAGE 3, NASHUA 0

Savage;25;25;25;
Nashua;6;21;17;

SAVAGE: Aces – Karley McPherson 6; Teah Conradsen 2; Faith Reed 2; Mya Jorgensen 1. Assists – Mya Jorgensen 13; Brooke Reuter 1; Taylor Conradsen 1; Karley McPherson 1. Digs – Brooke Reuter 6; Mya Jorgensen 4; Karley McPherson 3; Teah Conradsen 2; Cambry Conradsen 1; Raigan Smith 1. Kills – Teah Conradsen 7; Brooke Reuter 5; Raigan Smith 2; Karley McPherson 2. Blocks – Teah Conradsen 4; Brooke Reuter 1. 

SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE 3,

WESTBY-GRENORA 0

Westby-Grenora;12;17;9;
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale;25;25;25;

FROID-LAKE 3, LUSTRE CHRISTIAN 0

Froid-Lake;25;25;25;
Lustre Christian;10;11;7;

LUSTRE CHRISTIAN: Aces – Aubri Holzrichter 2; 2. Assists – Aubri Holzrichter 1; 1. Digs – 24; Grace Brown 5; Rebekah Jossart 5; Aubri Holzrichter 4; Alexa Reddig 4; Jaden Gibson 2; Sarah Dahl 2; Rachel Pew 2. Kills – 4; Aubri Holzrichter 1; Alexa Reddig 1; Jaden Gibson 1; Grace Brown 1. Blocks – 4; Alexa Reddig 2; Aubri Holzrichter 1; Grace Brown 1.

BROADUS 3, CIRCLE 1

Circle;20;19;25;16;
Broadus;25;25;17;25;

BROADUS: Aces – 7; Zeason Schaffer 4. Assists – 35; Lauryn Billing 23. Digs – 72; Mia Mader 18. Kills – 37; Zeason Schaffer 11; Mia Mader 10. Blocks – 7; Zeason Schaffer 3; Mia Mader 2.

POWER 3, DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 0

Denton-Geyser-Stanford;10;10;20;
Power;25;25;25;

MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN 3, WEST YELLOWSTONE 0

West Yellowstone;6;7;8;
Manhattan Christian;25;25;25;

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS 3, LONE PEAK 0

White Sulphur Springs;25;25;25;
Lone Peak;18;21;12;

CHARLO 3, ALBERTON-SUPERIOR 0

Alberton-Superior;19;18;19;
Charlo;25;25;25;

ALBERTON-SUPERIOR: Aces – Trinity Donaldson 4. Assists – Cassie Green 3. Digs – Payton Milender 6. Kills – Sorren Reese 11. Blocks – Sorren Reese 1.

CHARLO: Aces – Mila Hawk 4; Payton Smith 3; Kassidi Cox 2; Molly Kate Sullivan 2; Jessica Shenyer 1. Assists – Payton Smith 11; Kassidi Cox 8; Mila Hawk 4; Hayleigh Smith 1. Digs – Katelyn Young 6; Kassidi Cox 4; Hayleigh Smith 4; Kyla Tomlin 2; Molly Kate Sullivan 2; Mila Hawk 1. Kills – Kassidi Cox 12; Molly Kate Sullivan 9; Mila Hawk 8; Hayleigh Smith 6; Kyla Tomlin 3; Jessica Shenyer 1. Blocks – Kyla Tomlin 1; Hayleigh Smith 1; Jessica Shenyer 1.

HOBSON-MOORE-JUDITH GAP 3, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 0

Harlowton-Ryegate;18;18;18;
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap;25;25;25;

TWIN BRIDGES 3, HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK 0

Twin Bridges;25;25;25;
Harrison-Willow Creek;17;5;14;

HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK: Aces – Daisy Lewis 2. Assists – Daisy Lewis 3. Digs – Lauren Cima 11. Kills – Lauren Cima 2. Blocks – Lauren Cima 1.

FORT BENTON 3, NORTH STAR 0

North Star;22;22;19;
Fort Benton;25;25;25;

ROBERTS 3, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0

Reed Point-Rapelje;20;9;14;
Roberts;25;25;25;

REED POINT-RAPELJE: Aces – Loli Jarrett 1. Assists – Allana Holderman 12. Digs – Loli Jarrett 5. Kills – Lily Herzog 12. Blocks – Lily Herzog 3.

ROBERTS: Aces – Jozelyn Payovich 5. Assists – Bentley Bertolino 8. Digs – Grayce Payovich 14. Kills – Grayce Payovich 5; Hailey Croft 5. Blocks – .

FROMBERG-BELFRY 3, GRASS RANGE-WINNETT 2

Grass Range-Winnett;25;20;26;19;11;
Fromberg-Belfry;9;25;24;25;15;

GRASS RANGE-WINNETT: Aces – Shelby Schweers 4; Bailey Seoholm 3; Easton Hanson 3. Assists – Zurry Moore 7; Easton Hanson 3. Digs – McKenzie Smith 26; Cassandra Cox 21. Kills – Zurry Moore 5; Shelby Schweers 4; Shari Browning 4. Blocks – Cassandra Cox 1; Shari Browning 1.

FROMBERG-BELFRY: Aces – 19; Airallyn McClane 6; Kenzie Herden 5; Lenora Shoemaker 4; Sierra Guffey 2; Jacie Lowery 1; Madison Birrer 1. Assists – 26; Jacie Lowery 18; Tana Thompson 5; Madison Birrer 2; Lenora Shoemaker 1. Digs – 44; Sierra Guffey 14; Lenora Shoemaker 9; Kenzie Herden 7; Jacie Lowery 5; Airallyn McClane 3; Lilly Worden 2; Vanessa Hidalgo 2; Madison Birrer 2. Kills – 33; Sierra Guffey 13; Kenzie Herden 5; Lenora Shoemaker 4; Jacie Lowery 4; Tana Thompson 3; Airallyn McClane 3; Vanessa Hidalgo 1. Blocks – 1; Airallyn McClane 1.

Blocktober Classic

At Butte

DEER LODGE 1, BROWNING 0

Deer Lodge;30;
Browning;12;

POLSON 1, MILES CITY 0

Miles City;16;
Polson;30;

BUTTE CENTRAL 1, WHITEFISH 0

Butte Central;30;
Whitefish;15;

STEVENSVILLE 1, EAST HELENA 0

East Helena;15;
Stevensville;30;

ANACONDA 1, LOCKWOOD 0

Anaconda;30;
Lockwood;16;

COLUMBIA FALLS 1, LIBBY 0

Columbia Falls;30;
Libby;16;

LAUREL 1, CORVALLIS 0

Corvallis;27;
Laurel;30;

GLENDIVE 1, FRENCHTOWN 0

Glendive;30;
Frenchtown;22;

HAVRE 1, JEFFERSON 0

Havre;30;
Jefferson;28;

RONAN 1, FLORENCE-CARLTON 0

Florence-Carlton;29;
Ronan;30;

LEWISTOWN 1, HAMILTON 0

Hamilton;25;
Lewistown;30;

HARDIN 1, DILLON 0

Hardin;30;
Dillon;27;

LAUREL 1, LOCKWOOD 0

Laurel;30;
Lockwood;11;

ANACONDA 1, LIBBY 0

Libby;20;
Anaconda;30;

BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, WHITEFISH 0

Whitefish;24;
Billings Central;30;

DILLON 1, LEWISTOWN 0

Dillon;30;
Lewistown;29;

JEFFERSON 1, EAST HELENA 0

Jefferson;30;
East Helena;14;

MILES CITY 1, HAMILTON 0

Miles City;30;
Hamilton;24;

HAVRE 1, FLORENCE-CARLTON 0

Havre;30;
Florence-Carlton;20;

FRENCHTOWN 1, COLUMBIA FALLS 0

Frenchtown;30;
Columbia Falls;27;

HARDIN 1, DEER LODGE 0

Deer Lodge;22;
Hardin;30;

FRENCHTOWN 1, LIBBY 0

Libby;5;
Frenchtown;30;

ANACONDA 1, LAUREL 0

Anaconda;30;
Laurel;26;

GLENDIVE 1, CORVALLIS 0

Glendive;30;
Corvallis;27;

BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, STEVENSVILLE 0

Billings Central;30;
Stevensville;19;

POLSON 1, BROWNING 0

Browning;15;
Polson;30;

BUTTE CENTRAL 1, RONAN 0

Ronan;24;
Butte Central;30;

RONAN 1, WHITEFISH 0

Whitefish;28;
Ronan;30;

HARDIN 1, BROWNING 0

Browning;6;
Hardin;30;

POLSON 1, HAMILTON 0

Hamilton;18;
Polson;30;

CORVALLIS 1, COLUMBIA FALLS 0

Columbia Falls;21;
Corvallis;30;

GLENDIVE 1, LOCKWOOD 0

Lockwood;21;
Glendive;30;

FLORENCE-CARLTON 1, EAST HELENA 0

East Helena;18;
Florence-Carlton;30;

HAVRE 1, BUTTE CENTRAL 0

Butte Central;18;
Havre;30;

LEWISTOWN 1, DEER LODGE 0

Lewistown;30;
Deer Lodge;15;

MILES CITY 1, DILLON 0

Dillon;23;
Miles City;30;

LAUREL 1, GLENDIVE 0

Laurel;30;
Glendive;15;

FRENCHTOWN 1, ANACONDA 0

Frenchtown;30;
Anaconda;29;

JEFFERSON 1, STEVENSVILLE 0

Jefferson;30;
Stevensville;23;

BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, RONAN 0

Ronan;27;
Billings Central;30;

HAMILTON 1, BROWNING 0

Hamilton;30;
Browning;21;

HAVRE 1, WHITEFISH 0

Havre;30;
Whitefish;8;

BUTTE CENTRAL 1, EAST HELENA 0

East Helena;23;
Butte Central;30;

POLSON 1, DILLON 0

Dillon;16;
Polson;30;

COLUMBIA FALLS 1, LOCKWOOD 0

Lockwood;24;
Columbia Falls;30;

MILES CITY 1, DEER LODGE 0

Miles City;30;
Deer Lodge;29;

CORVALLIS 1, LIBBY 0

Corvallis;30;
Libby;26;

HARDIN 1, LEWISTOWN 0

Lewistown;18;
Hardin;30;

CORVALLIS 1, FRENCHTOWN 0

Frenchtown;16;
Corvallis;30;

GLENDIVE 1, ANACONDA 0

Anaconda;19;
Glendive;30;

BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, JEFFERSON 0

Billings Central;30;
Jefferson;25;

HAVRE 1, RONAN 0

Ronan;18;
Havre;30;

LEWISTOWN 1, BROWNING 0

Browning;22;
Lewistown;30;

DILLON 1, HAMILTON 0

Dillon;30;
Hamilton;20;

MILES CITY 1, LEWISTOWN 0

Miles City;30;
Lewistown;24;

DILLON 1, BROWNING 0

Dillon;30;
Browning;24;

FRENCHTOWN 1, LOCKWOOD 0

Lockwood;28;
Frenchtown;30;

JEFFERSON 1, FLORENCE-CARLTON 0

Florence-Carlton;20;
Jefferson;30;

BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, HAVRE 0

Havre;19;
Billings Central;30;

LAUREL 1, LIBBY 0

Libby;18;
Laurel;30;

CORVALLIS 1, ANACONDA 0

Corvallis;30;
Anaconda;27;

RONAN 1, EAST HELENA 0

East Helena;7;
Ronan;30;

GLENDIVE 1, COLUMBIA FALLS 0

Columbia Falls;18;
Glendive;30;

HARDIN 1, MILES CITY 0

BUTTE CENTRAL 1, STEVENSVILLE 0POLSON 1, DEER LODGE 0HARDIN 1, POLSON 0WHITEFISH 1, EAST HELENA 0FLORENCE-CARLTON 1, STEVENSVILLE 0DEER LODGE 1, HAMILTON 0LAUREL 1, COLUMBIA FALLS 0LIBBY 1, LOCKWOOD 0

Miles City;21;
Hardin;30;
Butte Central;30;
Stevensville;23;
Polson;30;
Deer Lodge;26;
Hardin;30;
Polson;21;
Whitefish;30;
East Helena;22;
Stevensville;27;
Florence-Carlton;30;
Hamilton;23;
Deer Lodge;30;
Laurel;30;
Columbia Falls;15;
Libby;30;
Lockwood;17;

CORVALLIS 1, LOCKWOOD 0

Corvallis;30;
Lockwood;13;

COLUMBIA FALLS 1, ANACONDA 0

Anaconda;29;
Columbia Falls;30;

BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, FLORENCE-CARLTON 0

Billings Central;30;
Florence-Carlton;17;

FLORENCE-CARLTON 1, BUTTE CENTRAL 0

Butte Central;26;
Florence-Carlton;30;

BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, EAST HELENA 0

East Helena;7;
Billings Central;30;

POLSON 1, LEWISTOWN 0

Polson;30;
Lewistown;22;

HARDIN 1, HAMILTON 0

Hamilton;17;
Hardin;30;

JEFFERSON 1, BUTTE CENTRAL 0

Butte Central;20;
Jefferson;30;

WHITEFISH 1, STEVENSVILLE 0

Stevensville;26;
Whitefish;30;

GLENDIVE 1, LIBBY 0

Glendive;30;
Libby;21;

LAUREL 1, FRENCHTOWN 0

Frenchtown;26;
Laurel;30;

MILES CITY 1, BROWNING 0

Browning;21;
Miles City;30;

DILLON 1, DEER LODGE 0

Deer Lodge;15;
Dillon;30;

HAVRE 1, EAST HELENA 0

East Helena;15;
Havre;30;

BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, BUTTE CENTRAL 0

Billings Central;30;
Butte Central;23;

FLORENCE-CARLTON 1, WHITEFISH 0

Florence-Carlton;30;
Whitefish;15;

