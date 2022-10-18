BILLINGS WEST 3, BILLINGS SENIOR 2

Billings Senior;25;25;18;12;6;
Billings West;20;23;25;25;15;

BOZEMAN GALLATIN 3, GREAT FALLS 0

Great Falls;17;16;14;
Bozeman Gallatin;25;25;25;

BROADUS 2, FORSYTH 0

BUTTE CENTRAL 3, FRENCHTOWN 2

Butte Central;25;25;21;21;15;
Frenchtown;17;23;25;25;5;

BUTTE CENTRAL: Aces – Maycee Anderson 2; Brooke Badovinac 2; Mollie Drew 2; Hattie Mehring 1; Mia Keeley 1. Assists – Mia Keeley 30; Brooke Badovinac 1; Mollie Drew 1. Digs – Maycee Anderson 17; Ella Moodry 12; Mia Keeley 12; Hattie Mehring 6; Brooke Badovinac 5; Jaeden Berger 1; Lucy Kelly 1. Kills – Brooke Badovinac 12; Ella Moodry 11; Mollie Drew 6; Jaeden Berger 5; Mia Keeley 2; Maycee Anderson 1; Lucy Kelly 1. Blocks – Brooke Badovinac 6.

FLORENCE-CARLTON 3, ST. IGNATIUS 0

St. Ignatius;11;12;26;
Florence-Carlton;25;25;28;

FLORENCE-CARLTON: Aces – Maddie 3. Assists – Maggie Schneiter 12. Digs – Maddie 8; Rylee Yeoman 8. Kills – Elise Schneiter 8. Blocks – Elise Schneiter 1; Ava Philbrick 1.

FROID-LAKE 3, BAINVILLE 0

Bainville;11;18;22;
Froid-Lake;25;25;25;

HUNTLEY PROJECT 3, COLSTRIP 0

Huntley Project;25;33;25;
Colstrip;14;31;18;

COLSTRIP: Aces – 2; Ashtynn Egan 1; Macy Burns 1. Assists – 27; Malia McLean 14; Abby Baer 12; Kyla Kerzmann 1; Macy Burns 1. Digs – 52; Ashtynn Egan 18; Ryleigh Button 13; Abby Baer 11; Dyani Rath 6; Malea Egan 5; Taylor Smallwood 5; Malia McLean 2; Kyla Kerzmann 1; Macy Burns 1. Kills – 32; Ashtynn Egan 13; Malea Egan 9; Abby Baer 8. Blocks – 6; Abby Baer 3; Macy Burns 2; Malea Egan 1; Malia McLean 1.

LONE PEAK 3, WEST YELLOWSTONE 1

West Yellowstone;25;22;15;4;
Lone Peak;23;25;25;25;

PLENTYWOOD 3, WESTBY-GRENORA 0

Plentywood;25;25;25;
Westby-Grenora;14;7;23;

PLENTYWOOD: Aces – 17; Emma Brensdal 6; Audrey Sampsen 4; Mallory Tommerup 2. Assists – 23; Emma Brensdal 13; Mallory Tommerup 6. Digs – 40; Audrey Sampsen 9; Mallory Tommerup 6. Kills – 28; Mallory Tommerup 14; Emma Brensdal 7; Audrey Sampsen 5. Blocks – 4; Audrey Sampsen 2; Emma Brensdal 1.

TWIN BRIDGES 3, SHERIDAN 0

Sheridan;6;6;13;
Twin Bridges;25;25;25;

TWIN BRIDGES: Aces – Ruby Waller 7; Elianna Meek 5; Callie Kaiser 4. Assists – Elianna Meek 10. Digs – Ruby Waller 4. Kills – Kyle Pencost 3; Ruby Waller 2; Emma Konen 2; Kara Dale 2. Blocks – Emma Konen 2; Kara Dale 2.

WHITEFISH 3, RONAN 0

Whitefish;25;25;25;
Ronan;9;23;15;

WIBAUX 3, BEACH, N.D. 2

Wibaux;25;25;21;19;15;
Beach, ND;23;23;25;25;11;

