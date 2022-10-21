COLSTRIP 3, COLUMBUS 1

Colstrip;25;25;24;25;
Columbus;17;22;26;20;

COLSTRIP: Aces – 12; Macy Burns 4; Ryleigh Button 3; Ashtynn Egan 3; Malea Egan 1; Abby Baer 1. Assists – 36; Abby Baer 23; Malia McLean 5; Ashtynn Egan 4; Taylor Smallwood 2; Malea Egan 1; Kyla Kerzmann 1. Digs – 57; Ashtynn Egan 14; Ryleigh Button 9; Malea Egan 9; Abby Baer 9; Dyani Rath 5; Taylor Smallwood 5; Kyla Kerzmann 4; Malia McLean 2. Kills – 44; Abby Baer 12; Malea Egan 10; Ashtynn Egan 10; Macy Burns 8; Kyla Kerzmann 4. Blocks – 3; Ashtynn Egan 2; Malia McLean 1; Abby Baer 1.

COLUMBUS: Aces – Marah Murphy 2; Katelyn Hamilton 1; Brylee Lowell 1; Maylee Lowell 1. Assists – Katelyn Hamilton 31. Digs – Maylee Lowell 12; Abby Anderson 9; Nancy Scarbro 8; Katelyn Hamilton 5; Isabella Gurie 4; Aubrey Winter 3; Brylee Lowell 2; Marah Murphy 2. Kills – Brylee Lowell 12; Aubrey Winter 12; Isabella Gurie 5; Gianna Ruprecht 4; Katelyn Hamilton 1; Marah Murphy 1. Blocks – Isabella Gurie 4; Gianna Ruprecht 3; Marah Murphy 2; Brylee Lowell 1; Aubrey Winter 1.

CUSTER-HYSHAM 3, FROMBERG-BELFRY 0

Custer-Hysham;25;25;25;
Fromberg-Belfry;13;12;13;

CUSTER-HYSHAM: Aces – . Assists – . Digs – . Kills – . Blocks – .

FROMBERG-BELFRY: Aces – Madison Birrer 1. Assists – Madison Birrer 8. Digs – Madison Birrer 8; Lilly Worden 5; Cali Gonzales 5; Airallyn McClane 4; Vanessa Hidalgo 3; Tana Thompson 2; Madison Reynolds 2. Kills – Airallyn McClane 3; Vanessa Hidalgo 2; Madison Birrer 2; Tana Thompson 1; Madison Reynolds 1; Cali Gonzales 1. Blocks – .

DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD-GERALDINE 3, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE-JUDITH GAP 2

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine;25;20;25;20;15;
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap;20;25;20;25;10;

 

