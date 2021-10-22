Friday's results
Class AA
HELENA 3, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 2
|Kalispell Flathead;25;22;18;25;14;
|Helena;20;25;25;19;16;
KALISPELL FLATHEAD: Aces – Sienna Sterck 4; Savanna Sterck 3; Kylie Munsinger 3. Assists – Kylie Munsinger 21; Kennedy Moore 10. Digs – Cyan Mooney 19; Savanna Sterck 14. Kills – Savanna Sterck 17; Kennedy Moore 7. Blocks – Akilah Kubi 5; Kennedy Moore 4.
HELENA: Aces – Dance Lieberg 3; Katelyn Dansforth 2. Assists – Kim Feller 27; Katelyn Dansforth 22. Digs – Marin Blaise 30; Kim Feller 13. Kills – Lauren Heuiser 23; Sydney Mattfield 15. Blocks – Lauren Heuiser 5.
GREAT FALLS CMR 3, BILLINGS SENIOR 0
|Great Falls CMR;25;25;25;
|Billings Senior;13;22;23;
BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – 3; Mya Pospisil -3. Assists – Rylee Kogolshak 31; Mya Pospisil 1. Digs – 60; Rylee Kogolshak 15; Mya Pospisil 14; Leah Champlin 10; Ella Kincaid 9; Kara Pospisil 3; Izzy Ping 3; Piper Jette 2; Maddie Swanson 2; Lelah Rader 2. Kills – 35; Lelah Rader 8; Kara Pospisil 8; Maddie Swanson 5; Leela Ormsby 5; Piper Jette 3; Izzy Ping 3; Leah Champlin 2; Rylee Kogolshak 1. Blocks – 5; Maddie Swanson 3; Lelah Rader 3; Rylee Kogolshak 1; Leela Ormsby 1.
BILLINGS WEST 3, GREAT FALLS 0
|Great Falls;11;11;15;
|Billings West;25;25;25;
Class B
DEER LODGE 3, DRUMMOND 1
|Drummond;19;25;18;20;
|Deer Lodge;25;22;25;25;
COLSTRIP 3, BAKER 1
|Colstrip;25;25;15;25;
|Baker;22;11;25;11;
COLSTRIP: Aces – 6; Ashtynn Egan 2; Baily Egan 2; Rylee Deming 1; Addison Bostwick 1. Assists – 26; Baily Egan 18; Rylee Deming 3; Ashtynn Egan 3; Addison Bostwick 1; Tyleah Morin 1. Digs – 59; Ashtynn Egan 15; Taylor Smallwood 15; Dani Jordan 13; Addison Bostwick 7; Baily Egan 6; Rylee Deming 1; Tyleah Morin 1; Macy Burns 1. Kills – 32; Ashtynn Egan 11; Dani Jordan 10; Macy Burns 5; Rylee Deming 3; Baily Egan 2; Addison Bostwick 1. Blocks – 6; Ashtynn Egan 3; Dani Jordan 1; Rylee Deming 1; Macy Burns 1.
Class C
WIBAUX 0, BROADUS 0
|Wibaux;
|Broadus;
WIBAUX: Aces – . Assists – 8; Abby Begger 4. Digs – 18; Ashlyn Varner 6. Kills – 11; Ryelee Pederson 4; Ryelee Smith 4. Blocks – 4; Reggie Nelson 4.
BROADUS: Aces – 22; Zeason Schaffer 10. Assists – 19; Lucinda Cain 7. Digs – 27; Zeason Schaffer 9. Kills – 22; Zeason Schaffer 8. Blocks – .
CIRCLE 3, EKALAKA 0
|Ekalaka;6;16;13;
|Circle;25;25;25;
CIRCLE: Aces – Sierra Nagle 7; Maddy Black 5; Alexis Moline 2. Assists – Sierra Nagle 31; Alexis Moline 17; Landynn White 14. Digs – Sierra Nagle 51; Landynn White 11; Alexis Moline 8; Jalyn Curtiss 8; Grace Gackle 7; Teagan Norton 4; Maddy Black 4; Leah Beery 2. Kills – Sierra Nagle 38; Jalyn Curtiss 15; Grace Gackle 9; Alexis Moline 5; Landynn White 4; Teagan Norton 2; Maddy Black 2; Kayli Haynie 1. Blocks – Sierra Nagle 6.
PARK CITY 3, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0
|Park City;25;25;25;
|Reed Point-Rapelje;16;14;18;
PARK CITY: Aces – Overall 13; Tessa McNeil 5; Nicole Wirsching 3; Jaden Boardman 2; Isabelle Adams 2; Kendyll Story 1. Assists – Overall 27; Tessa McNeil 16; Halle Larsen 11. Digs – Overall 34; Nicole Wirsching 11; Isabelle Adams 9; Kendyll Story 8; Jaden Boardman 3; Halle Larsen 2; Kendalyn Streck 1. Kills – Overall 35; Isabelle Adams 17; Jaden Boardman 7; Kendyll Story 6; Kendalyn Streck 3; Makala Hoffman 2. Blocks – Overall 5; Makala Hoffman 3; Jaden Boardman 2.
REED POINT-RAPELJE: Aces – Kylee Bryant 1. Assists – Allana Holderman 11. Digs – Loli Jarrett 8. Kills – Lily Herzog 5; Katelynn Bakke 4. Blocks – Lily Herzog 4.
JORDAN 3, TERRY 0
|Jordan;25;25;25;
|Terry;17;14;14;
JORDAN: Aces – 13; Abby Pierce 5. Assists – 29; Lacey Lawrence 24. Digs – 32; Lacey Lawrence 7; Lindsay Lawrence 7. Kills – 50; Lindsay Lawrence 20. Blocks – 7; Abby Pierce 3.
