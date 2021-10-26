Tuesday's results

Class AA 

KALISPELL GLACIER 3, MISSOULA HELLGATE 0

Missoula Hellgate;16;15;17;
Kalispell Glacier;25;25;25;

KALISPELL GLACIER: Aces – Kenedee Moore 4. Assists – Haven Speer 25. Digs – Maddie Frazier 10. Kills – Sidney Gulick 17. Blocks – Sarah Downs 3.

KALISPELL FLATHEAD 3, MISSOULA BIG SKY 1

Missoula Big Sky;22;25;14;6;
Kalispell Flathead;25;20;25;25;

KALISPELL FLATHEAD: Aces – Savanna Sterck 5; Sienna Sterck 3. Assists – Kylie Munsinger 21. Digs – Savanna Sterck 10; Kylie Munsinger 10. Kills – Savanna Sterck 15; Alliyah Stevens 9. Blocks – .

HELENA 3, MISSOULA SENTINEL 2

Missoula Sentinel;27;25;21;25;15;
Helena;29;17;25;15;17;

 

Class A

LAUREL 3, LOCKWOOD 0

Lockwood;16;13;9;
Laurel;25;25;25;

LOCKWOOD: Aces – . Assists – Andi Hinman 18. Digs – Riley Shreeve 6. Kills – Emma Painter 6; Lanee Casterline 4. Blocks – Lanee Casterline 3.

LAUREL: Aces – Emma Timm 3; Tanzy Fox 2; Bailey Graves 1; Daeja Fike 1; Macie McNeil 1; Jena Smith 1. Assists – Emma Timm 22. Digs – Daeja Fike 4; Kenya Fike 1. Kills – Kenya Fike 9; Kaiya Graves 5; Daeja Fike 3; Tatumn Sholley 3; Emma Timm 1; Bailey Graves 1. Blocks – Tatumn Sholley 2; Bailey Graves 1; Kenya Fike 1; Sannah Windy 1.

Class B

DEER LODGE 3, ARLEE 1

Arlee;25;17;8;8;
Deer Lodge;18;25;25;25;

DEER LODGE: Aces – Nia McClanahan 4; Mary Hansen 3; Kelly Lamb 3. Assists – Mary Hansen 23. Digs – Taryn Lamb 27. Kills – Nia McClanahan 9; Skyla Pierson 8. Blocks – Skyla Pierson 4; Nia McClanahan 3.

Class C

WESTBY-GRENORA 3, NASHUA 2

Nashua;25;28;25;17;12;
Westby-Grenora;17;30;17;25;15;

WESTBY-GRENORA: Aces – Emma Smart 6. Assists – Zoe Brandenburger 29. Digs – Emma Smart 19. Kills – Emma Smart 17. Blocks – Gracie Kidder 1; Erika Christian 1.

