Wednesday's result
Class B
FLORENCE-CARLTON 3, DEER LODGE 2
|Deer Lodge;14;25;25;10;5;
|Florence-Carlton;25;18;20;25;15;
DEER LODGE: Aces – Taryn Lamb 5. Assists – Mary Hansen 26. Digs – . Kills – Skyla Pierson 13; Nia McClanahan 10. Blocks – Emma Johnson 3.
FLORENCE-CARLTON: Aces – Olivia Coulter 2; Jaidyn Larson 2; Kasidy Yeoman 2. Assists – Kasidy Yeoman 31. Digs – Kolbi Wood 25; Kasidy Yeoman 14. Kills – Jaidyn Larson 18; Kasidy Yeoman 13. Blocks – Elise Schneiter 5; Jaidyn Larson 3; Kasidy Yeoman 3.
