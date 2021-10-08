Friday's results

Class B 

MALTA 3, CUT BANK 1

Malta;25;25;16;25;
Cut Bank;11;16;25;13;

CUT BANK: Aces – M. Burke 3; Emmalee Vanek 2. Assists – Sofia Bertei 12; M. Burke 8. Digs – J. Waller 12. Kills – M. Burke 9; D. Littrell 6. Blocks – D. Littrell 1.

GLASGOW 3, POPLAR 0

Poplar;6;12;18;
Glasgow;25;25;25;

GLASGOW: Aces – Carly Nelson 6; Sam Tryan 6. Assists – Daley Aune 8. Digs – Sam Tryan 3. Kills – Abrianna Nielson 6. Blocks – Klaire Krumweide 2.

Class C

JORDAN 3, WIBAUX 0

Jordan;25;25;25;
Wibaux;16;8;13;

BRIDGER 3, ROBERTS 0

Roberts;22;21;11;
Bridger;25;25;25;

ROBERTS: Aces – . Assists – . Digs – . Kills – . Blocks – .

BRIDGER: Aces – Cassidy Schwend 2; Jessica Althoff 1; Destiney Anguiano 1. Assists – Cassidy Schwend 22; Seannah Schwend 4. Digs – Jessica Althoff 16; Dylann Pospisil 13; Mya Goltz 10; Seannah Schwend 7; Cassidy Schwend 5. Kills – Mya Goltz 16; Dylann Pospisil 10; Destiney Anguiano 3; Nikki Roberts 2. Blocks – Nikki Roberts 3; Dylann Pospisil 1; Mya Goltz 1.

PLENTYWOOD 3, RICHEY-LAMBERT 0

Richey-Lambert;11;5;15;
Plentywood;25;25;25;

PLENTYWOOD: Aces – Emma Brensdal 5; Liv Wangrin 4. Assists – Ashtyn Curtiss 26. Digs – Shayla Fawcett 8. Kills – Liv Wangrin 11; Emma Brensdal 7. Blocks – Kate Simonson 4.

MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN 3, ENNIS 0

Ennis;22;18;5;
Manhattan Christian;25;25;25;

FROID-LAKE 3, CULBERTSON 1

Froid-Lake;25;25;21;25;
Culbertson;19;17;25;11;

CULBERTSON: Aces – Alicyn Ator 2; Perla Burciaga 2; Kenadee Kempton 1; Destiny Thompson 1; Koree Marchwick 1. Assists – Koree Marchwick 19; Kenadee Kempton 4. Digs – Perla Burciaga 12; Mekena Hauge 10; Kenadee Kempton 9; Alicyn Ator 8; Destiny Thompson 7; Koree Marchwick 5; Jazzmin Fugere 2. Kills – Mekena Hauge 17; Destiny Thompson 4; Koree Marchwick 4; Kenadee Kempton 3. Blocks – Mekena Hauge 8; Destiny Thompson 3; Kenadee Kempton 1; Perla Burciaga 1; Koree Marchwick 1.

HOBSON-MOORE-JUDITH GAP 3, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap;25;25;25;
Reed Point-Rapelje;17;17;15;

REED POINT-RAPELJE: Aces – Lily Herzog 3; Kassidee Eoff 3. Assists – Allana Holderman 11. Digs – Lily Herzog 5. Kills – . Blocks – Lily Herzog 4.

CHINOOK 3, FORT BENTON 1

Chinook;25;25;23;25;
Fort Benton;23;13;25;18;

GARDINER 3, TWIN BRIDGES 1

Twin Bridges;25;16;19;20;
Gardiner;23;25;25;25;

CHARLO 3, MISSOULA LOYOLA 2

Charlo;23;25;20;25;15;
Missoula Loyola;25;15;25;23;8;

GERALDINE-HIGHWOOD 3, CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 1

Chester-Joplin-Inverness;13;17;25;15;
Geraldine-Highwood;25;25;23;25;

WESTBY-GRENORA 3, NASHUA 2

Nashua;26;22;9;25;10;
Westby-Grenora;24;25;25;21;15;

NASHUA: Aces – Hadynn Adkins 23; Kyleigh Garsjo 5; Alexis Murdock 2; Deja Morgan 1; Kaitlyn Miller 1. Assists – Hadynn Adkins 34; Kyleigh Garsjo 7; Deja Morgan 3. Digs – Hadynn Adkins 41; Deja Morgan 6; Tia Dees 5; Alexis Murdock 5; Kaitlyn Miller 4; Keelyn Skolrud 3; Kyleigh Garsjo 1. Kills – Hadynn Adkins 40; Kaitlyn Miller 8; Tia Dees 3; Alexis Murdock 2; Deja Morgan 1; Kyleigh Garsjo 1. Blocks – .

WESTBY-GRENORA: Aces – Emma Smart 13; Angelina Garcia 5; Gracie Kidder 5. Assists – Angelina Garcia 23. Digs – Emma Smart 23. Kills – . Blocks – .

Tags

Load comments