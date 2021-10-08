Friday's results
Class B
MALTA 3, CUT BANK 1
|Malta;25;25;16;25;
|Cut Bank;11;16;25;13;
CUT BANK: Aces – M. Burke 3; Emmalee Vanek 2. Assists – Sofia Bertei 12; M. Burke 8. Digs – J. Waller 12. Kills – M. Burke 9; D. Littrell 6. Blocks – D. Littrell 1.
GLASGOW 3, POPLAR 0
|Poplar;6;12;18;
|Glasgow;25;25;25;
GLASGOW: Aces – Carly Nelson 6; Sam Tryan 6. Assists – Daley Aune 8. Digs – Sam Tryan 3. Kills – Abrianna Nielson 6. Blocks – Klaire Krumweide 2.
Class C
JORDAN 3, WIBAUX 0
|Jordan;25;25;25;
|Wibaux;16;8;13;
BRIDGER 3, ROBERTS 0
|Roberts;22;21;11;
|Bridger;25;25;25;
ROBERTS: Aces – . Assists – . Digs – . Kills – . Blocks – .
BRIDGER: Aces – Cassidy Schwend 2; Jessica Althoff 1; Destiney Anguiano 1. Assists – Cassidy Schwend 22; Seannah Schwend 4. Digs – Jessica Althoff 16; Dylann Pospisil 13; Mya Goltz 10; Seannah Schwend 7; Cassidy Schwend 5. Kills – Mya Goltz 16; Dylann Pospisil 10; Destiney Anguiano 3; Nikki Roberts 2. Blocks – Nikki Roberts 3; Dylann Pospisil 1; Mya Goltz 1.
PLENTYWOOD 3, RICHEY-LAMBERT 0
|Richey-Lambert;11;5;15;
|Plentywood;25;25;25;
PLENTYWOOD: Aces – Emma Brensdal 5; Liv Wangrin 4. Assists – Ashtyn Curtiss 26. Digs – Shayla Fawcett 8. Kills – Liv Wangrin 11; Emma Brensdal 7. Blocks – Kate Simonson 4.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN 3, ENNIS 0
|Ennis;22;18;5;
|Manhattan Christian;25;25;25;
FROID-LAKE 3, CULBERTSON 1
|Froid-Lake;25;25;21;25;
|Culbertson;19;17;25;11;
CULBERTSON: Aces – Alicyn Ator 2; Perla Burciaga 2; Kenadee Kempton 1; Destiny Thompson 1; Koree Marchwick 1. Assists – Koree Marchwick 19; Kenadee Kempton 4. Digs – Perla Burciaga 12; Mekena Hauge 10; Kenadee Kempton 9; Alicyn Ator 8; Destiny Thompson 7; Koree Marchwick 5; Jazzmin Fugere 2. Kills – Mekena Hauge 17; Destiny Thompson 4; Koree Marchwick 4; Kenadee Kempton 3. Blocks – Mekena Hauge 8; Destiny Thompson 3; Kenadee Kempton 1; Perla Burciaga 1; Koree Marchwick 1.
HOBSON-MOORE-JUDITH GAP 3, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap;25;25;25;
|Reed Point-Rapelje;17;17;15;
REED POINT-RAPELJE: Aces – Lily Herzog 3; Kassidee Eoff 3. Assists – Allana Holderman 11. Digs – Lily Herzog 5. Kills – . Blocks – Lily Herzog 4.
CHINOOK 3, FORT BENTON 1
|Chinook;25;25;23;25;
|Fort Benton;23;13;25;18;
GARDINER 3, TWIN BRIDGES 1
|Twin Bridges;25;16;19;20;
|Gardiner;23;25;25;25;
CHARLO 3, MISSOULA LOYOLA 2
|Charlo;23;25;20;25;15;
|Missoula Loyola;25;15;25;23;8;
GERALDINE-HIGHWOOD 3, CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 1
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness;13;17;25;15;
|Geraldine-Highwood;25;25;23;25;
WESTBY-GRENORA 3, NASHUA 2
|Nashua;26;22;9;25;10;
|Westby-Grenora;24;25;25;21;15;
NASHUA: Aces – Hadynn Adkins 23; Kyleigh Garsjo 5; Alexis Murdock 2; Deja Morgan 1; Kaitlyn Miller 1. Assists – Hadynn Adkins 34; Kyleigh Garsjo 7; Deja Morgan 3. Digs – Hadynn Adkins 41; Deja Morgan 6; Tia Dees 5; Alexis Murdock 5; Kaitlyn Miller 4; Keelyn Skolrud 3; Kyleigh Garsjo 1. Kills – Hadynn Adkins 40; Kaitlyn Miller 8; Tia Dees 3; Alexis Murdock 2; Deja Morgan 1; Kyleigh Garsjo 1. Blocks – .
WESTBY-GRENORA: Aces – Emma Smart 13; Angelina Garcia 5; Gracie Kidder 5. Assists – Angelina Garcia 23. Digs – Emma Smart 23. Kills – . Blocks – .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.