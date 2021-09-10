Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Friday

CLASS A

BILLINGS CENTRAL 3, SIDNEY 0

Sidney;18;29;9;
Billings Central;25;31;25;

h2>HARDIN 3, LOCKWOOD 0

Hardin;25;25;25;
Lockwood;14;15;6;

h2>CORVALLIS 3, EAST HELENA 0

Corvallis;25;25;25;
East Helena;9;6;16;

CLASS B

BAKER 3, ST. LABRE 0

St. Labre;15;8;9;
Baker;25;25;25;

CLASS C   

SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE 3, RICHEY-LAMBERT 0

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale;25;27;25;
Richey-Lambert;17;25;20;

SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE: Aces – Teagan Erickson 6; Zandora Longtree 3; Jaycee Erickson 3; Paige Wasson 3. Assists – Kora LaBrie 8; Jaycee Erickson 5. Digs – Zandora Longtree 5; Mattea McColly 4; Jaycee Erickson 4. Kills – Jaycee Erickson 6; Paige Wasson 6; Teagan Erickson 6. Blocks – Paige Wasson 2; Teagan Erickson 2.

CIRCLE 3, RICHEY-LAMBERT 0

Richey-Lambert;15;15;17;
Circle;25;25;25;

CIRCLE: Aces – Jalyn Curtiss 2; Alexis Moline 2. Assists – Sierra Nagle 20. Digs – Leah Beery 10. Kills – Grace Gackle 16. Blocks – Grace Gackle 2; Alexis Moline 2.

CASCADE 3, DUTTON-BRADY 1

Cascade;24;25;25;25;
Dutton-Brady;26;15;21;13;

DUTTON-BRADY: Aces – Leslie Ostberg 5; Ema Wakkinen 4. Assists – Leslie Ostberg 3; Chloe Sealey 2. Digs – Ema Wakkinen 11; Leslie Ostberg 9. Kills – Leslie Ostberg 5; Chloe Sealey 4. Blocks – .

JORDAN 3, PLEVNA 0

Plevna;9;6;14;
Jordan;25;25;25;

PLEVNA: Aces – Chloe Tudor 1. Assists – Sophia Schumacher 2. Digs – Jaeden Dulin 13. Kills – Chloe Tudor 1; Jada Paul 1. Blocks – Jada Paul 3.

JORDAN: Aces – 17. Assists – 20. Digs – 10; Lacey Lawrence 3. Kills – 20; Lacey Lawrence 6. Blocks – 1.

LONE PEAK 3, ENNIS 0

Lone Peak;25;25;25;
Ennis;23;15;19;

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS 3, TWIN BRIDGES 0

White Sulphur Springs;25;25;25;
Twin Bridges;17;13;19;

CULBERTSON 3, NASHUA 0

Culbertson;25;25;25;
Nashua;22;15;20;

BROADUS 3, WIBAUX 0

Broadus;25;25;25;
Wibaux;19;16;10;

WEST YELLOWSTONE 3, HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK 0

West Yellowstone;25;25;25;
Harrison-Willow Creek;16;21;17;

BELT 3, SIMMS 1

Belt;22;25;25;26;
Simms;25;19;23;24;

PLENTYWOOD 3, WOLF POINT 0

Plentywood;25;27;25;
Wolf Point;12;25;13;

ROY-WINIFRED 3, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 0

Harlowton-Ryegate;12;6;6;
Roy-Winifred;25;25;25;

FORT BENTON 3, CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 1

Fort Benton;25;15;25;25;
Chester-Joplin-Inverness;16;25;22;15;

