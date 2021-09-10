Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Friday
CLASS A
BILLINGS CENTRAL 3, SIDNEY 0
|Sidney;18;29;9;
|Billings Central;25;31;25;
h2>HARDIN 3, LOCKWOOD 0
|Hardin;25;25;25;
|Lockwood;14;15;6;
h2>CORVALLIS 3, EAST HELENA 0
|Corvallis;25;25;25;
|East Helena;9;6;16;
CLASS B
BAKER 3, ST. LABRE 0
|St. Labre;15;8;9;
|Baker;25;25;25;
CLASS C
SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE 3, RICHEY-LAMBERT 0
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale;25;27;25;
|Richey-Lambert;17;25;20;
SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE: Aces – Teagan Erickson 6; Zandora Longtree 3; Jaycee Erickson 3; Paige Wasson 3. Assists – Kora LaBrie 8; Jaycee Erickson 5. Digs – Zandora Longtree 5; Mattea McColly 4; Jaycee Erickson 4. Kills – Jaycee Erickson 6; Paige Wasson 6; Teagan Erickson 6. Blocks – Paige Wasson 2; Teagan Erickson 2.
CIRCLE 3, RICHEY-LAMBERT 0
|Richey-Lambert;15;15;17;
|Circle;25;25;25;
CIRCLE: Aces – Jalyn Curtiss 2; Alexis Moline 2. Assists – Sierra Nagle 20. Digs – Leah Beery 10. Kills – Grace Gackle 16. Blocks – Grace Gackle 2; Alexis Moline 2.
CASCADE 3, DUTTON-BRADY 1
|Cascade;24;25;25;25;
|Dutton-Brady;26;15;21;13;
DUTTON-BRADY: Aces – Leslie Ostberg 5; Ema Wakkinen 4. Assists – Leslie Ostberg 3; Chloe Sealey 2. Digs – Ema Wakkinen 11; Leslie Ostberg 9. Kills – Leslie Ostberg 5; Chloe Sealey 4. Blocks – .
JORDAN 3, PLEVNA 0
|Plevna;9;6;14;
|Jordan;25;25;25;
PLEVNA: Aces – Chloe Tudor 1. Assists – Sophia Schumacher 2. Digs – Jaeden Dulin 13. Kills – Chloe Tudor 1; Jada Paul 1. Blocks – Jada Paul 3.
JORDAN: Aces – 17. Assists – 20. Digs – 10; Lacey Lawrence 3. Kills – 20; Lacey Lawrence 6. Blocks – 1.
LONE PEAK 3, ENNIS 0
|Lone Peak;25;25;25;
|Ennis;23;15;19;
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS 3, TWIN BRIDGES 0
|White Sulphur Springs;25;25;25;
|Twin Bridges;17;13;19;
CULBERTSON 3, NASHUA 0
|Culbertson;25;25;25;
|Nashua;22;15;20;
BROADUS 3, WIBAUX 0
|Broadus;25;25;25;
|Wibaux;19;16;10;
WEST YELLOWSTONE 3, HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK 0
|West Yellowstone;25;25;25;
|Harrison-Willow Creek;16;21;17;
BELT 3, SIMMS 1
|Belt;22;25;25;26;
|Simms;25;19;23;24;
PLENTYWOOD 3, WOLF POINT 0
|Plentywood;25;27;25;
|Wolf Point;12;25;13;
ROY-WINIFRED 3, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 0
|Harlowton-Ryegate;12;6;6;
|Roy-Winifred;25;25;25;
FORT BENTON 3, CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 1
|Fort Benton;25;15;25;25;
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness;16;25;22;15;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.