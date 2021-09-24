Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Friday's results
CLASS A
CORVALLIS 3, FRENCHTOWN 0
|Frenchtown;19;16;19;
|Corvallis;25;25;25;
FRENCHTOWN: Aces – Isabelle Cahall 2. Assists – Isabelle Cahall 7. Digs – Cassidy Bagnell 12. Kills – Demi Smith 5. Blocks – Toni Beatty 3.
CORVALLIS: Aces – Madison Lewis 3; Madeline Gilder 3; Tahnee Lewis 1. Assists – Tahnee Lewis 15; Paige Colaprete 11. Digs – Tahnee Lewis 4; Madeline Gilder 3; Hailey Anderson 2; Jessica Saturday 2; Madison Lewis 1; Paige Colaprete 1. Kills – Madeline Gilder 11; Madison Lewis 6; Tylin Sorensen 6; Paige Colaprete 3; Hailey Anderson 2. Blocks – Madison Lewis 3; Tahnee Lewis 2; Madeline Gilder 1; Hailey Anderson 1; Paige Colaprete 1; Tylin Sorensen 1.
HARDIN 3, MILES CITY 1
|Miles City;25;15;22;20;
|Hardin;20;25;25;25;
CLASS B
HUNTLEY PROJECT 3, SHEPHERD 1
|Huntley Project;25;24;25;25;
|Shepherd;18;26;12;5;
HUNTLEY PROJECT: Aces – Rylie Wadman 4; Brynn Wandle 3; Kirra Ban 2; Josie Hasler 2; Macee Murphy 2. Assists – Macee Murphy 41; Delanyne Lindeen 3; Greta Peterson 1. Digs – Josie Hasler 28; Macee Murphy 17; Delanyne Lindeen 16; Brynn Wandle 12; Kirra Ban 9; Rylie Wadman 4; Greta Peterson 3; Cearra Oblander 3. Kills – Josie Hasler 21; Greta Peterson 12; Cearra Oblander 7; Macee Murphy 4; Rylie Wadman 4; Delanyne Lindeen 3; Brynn Wandle 2. Blocks – Greta Peterson 3; Macee Murphy 2; Rylie Wadman 2; Josie Hasler 1.
SHEPHERD: Aces – . Assists – . Digs – . Kills – . Blocks – .
MISSOULA LOYOLA 3, DEER LODGE 1
|Deer Lodge;17;17;25;24;
|Missoula Loyola;25;25;12;26;
CLASS C
REED POINT-RAPELJE 3, PARK CITY 2
|Reed Point-Rapelje;25;14;15;25;15;
|Park City;21;25;25;18;10;
PARK CITY: Aces – Isabelle Adams 7; Kendyll Story 4; Abby Frank 4; Makala Hoffman 3; Tessa McNeil 2. Assists – Tessa McNeil 19; Halle Larsen 6; Makala Hoffman 1; Isabelle Adams 1. Digs – Isabelle Adams 19; Bailey Schmidt 16; Kendyll Story 8; Tessa McNeil 8; Halle Larsen 6; Abby Frank 1; Makala Hoffman 1. Kills – Isabelle Adams 16; Kendyll Story 11; Halle Larsen 1; Makala Hoffman 1. Blocks – Makala Hoffman 1.
SIMMS 3, POWER 0
|Simms;25;25;25;
|Power;17;14;16;
SIMMS: Aces – Lilly Woodhouse 5; Halee Hane 3; Alex Baranko 3. Assists – Taylee Sawyer 10; Kenzie Allen 7. Digs – Halee Hane 3; Kodiann Lynn 3; Harley Wade 3. Kills – Kodiann Lynn 8; Kenzie Allen 5; Taylee Sawyer 4. Blocks – Kodiann Lynn 2; Taylee Sawyer 2.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN 3, TWIN BRIDGES 1
|Manhattan Christian;25;25;20;25;
|Twin Bridges;12;18;25;12;
ENNIS 3, GARDINER 1
|Gardiner;23;19;25;20;
|Ennis;25;25;19;25;
TERRY 3, PLEVNA 0
|Plevna;7;7;23;
|Terry;25;25;25;
SHIELDS VALLEY 3, HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK 0
|Shields Valley;25;26;25;
|Harrison-Willow Creek;6;24;15;
CIRCLE 3, WIBAUX 0
|Circle;25;25;25;
|Wibaux;12;19;21;
ROBERTS 3, PLENTY COUPS 0
|Roberts;25;25;25;
|Plenty Coups;14;12;9;
