Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Saturday's results
CLASS AA
MISSOULA SENTINEL 3, HELENA CAPITAL 1
|Missoula Sentinel;25;21;25;25;
|Helena Capital;13;25;11;19;
MISSOULA SENTINEL: Aces – Quincy Frolich 4. Assists – Paige Sawyer 18. Digs – Raia Chase 30. Kills – Quincy Frolich 17. Blocks – .
HELENA CAPITAL: Aces – Kennedy Pocha 7. Assists – Kayla Almquist 31. Digs – Kennedy Pocha 4. Kills – Rachael Stacey 5. Blocks – Nyeala Hundon 2.
GREAT FALLS CMR 3, BILLINGS WEST 1
|Billings West;23;10;25;14;
|Great Falls CMR;25;25;20;25;
BILLINGS WEST: Aces – Sidney Streiff 3; Kaitlin Grossman 1; Addie Allen 1; Sadie Meier 1. Assists – Addie Allen 38; Sidney Streiff 1. Digs – Kaitlin Grossman 16; Kate Nienaber 14; Addie Allen 9; Sidney Streiff 7; Sydney Pierce 6; Madi Ramsey 1; Haylee Haarr 1; Sadie Meier 1. Kills – Sydney Pierce 20; Sidney Streiff 9; Kaitlin Grossman 9; Madi Ramsey 2; Haylee Haarr 2; Addie Allen 1. Blocks – Sydney Pierce 3; Sidney Streiff 2; Addie Allen 2; Madi Ramsey 1; Haylee Haarr 1; Kaitlin Grossman 1.
BILLINGS SENIOR 3, GREAT FALLS 0
|Billings Senior;25;25;25;
|Great Falls;20;18;16;
BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – Kara Pospisil 2; Mya Pospisil 2. Assists – Rylee Kogolshak 31. Digs – Mya Pospisil 18; Rylee Kogolshak 9. Kills – Kara Pospisil 12; Izzy Ping 7. Blocks – Rylee Kogolshak 4; Kara Pospisil 3.
GREAT FALLS: Aces – Gracie Boutilier 2; Piper Denno 1. Assists – Jamie Reed 10; Piper Denno 6. Digs – Ashlyn Jones 20; Kimberly Schur 10; Harli Graves 8. Kills – Emma Tolan 7; Avery Buglione 5; Charlee Murry 4. Blocks – Avery Buglione 1; Emma Tolan 1.
BOZEMAN 3, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 1
|Bozeman;15;25;25;25;
|Billings Skyview;25;17;15;17;
CLASS A
BILLINGS CENTRAL 3, GLENDIVE 1
|Billings Central;26;16;25;25;
|Glendive;24;25;11;20;
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Aces – Maria Stewart 5; Ally Foster 3. Assists – Maria Stewart 40; Ally Foster 3. Digs – Ally Foster 24; Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton 17. Kills – Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton 13; Alexa Williams 11. Blocks – Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton 2; Alexa Williams 2; Alaina Woods 1.
GLENDIVE: Aces – Mataya Tipton 4. Assists – Mallory Robinson 18; Kadence Nissley 13. Digs – Molly Eaton 18; Codi Nagle 12. Kills – Brittany Kaufman 13; Mallory Robinson 8. Blocks – Brittany Kaufman 2; Mataya Tipton 2.
POLSON 3, BROWNING 0
|Browning;12;17;7;
|Polson;25;25;25;
POLSON: Aces – Camilla Foresti 10; Avery Starr 7. Assists – Camilla Foresh 9; McKenna Hanson 8. Digs – Camilla Foresh 8. Kills – McKenna Hanson 6; Clara Todd 5; Camilla Foresh 4. Blocks – .
HAVRE 3, LEWISTOWN 1
|Havre;25;25;22;28;
|Lewistown;16;19;25;17;
CLASS B
CUT BANK 3, FAIRFIELD 2
|Fairfield;25;24;25;22;12;
|Cut Bank;16;26;17;25;15;
FAIRFIELD: Aces – Natalie Kolste 5; Tori Jones 4. Assists – Avery Schubarth 16; Tori Jones 12. Digs – Kaylee Bouma 7. Kills – Natalie Kolste 11; Kaylee Bouma 9. Blocks – .
CUT BANK: Aces – M. Burke 7; Sofia Bertei 1; Paayton Branch 1. Assists – M. Burke 16; Sofia Bertei 9. Digs – J. Waller 17; Sofia Bertei 15. Kills – D. Littrell 8; Addy Harrell 6. Blocks – Addy Harrell 2; Erin Schmidt 2.
COLSTRIP 3, COLUMBUS 0
|Colstrip;25;25;25;
|Columbus;11;17;15;
COLSTRIP: Aces – Dani Jordan 2; Baily Egan 2; Ryleigh Button 1; Ashtynn Egan 1; Abby Baer 1. Assists – Abby Baer 8; Baily Egan 7; Ashtynn Egan 3; Rylee Deming 1. Digs – Ryleigh Button 6; Ashtynn Egan 6; Baily Egan 4; Abby Baer 3; Taylor Smallwood 3; Dani Jordan 1; Rylee Deming 1. Kills – Abby Baer 11; Dani Jordan 5; Baily Egan 3; Ashtynn Egan 2; Abbe Case 2; Rylee Deming 1. Blocks – Abby Baer 4; Abbe Case 3; Baily Egan 2; Dani Jordan 1; Rylee Deming 1; Ashtynn Egan 1.
COLUMBUS: Aces – 7. Assists – 19. Digs – 24. Kills – 24. Blocks – 7.
DEER LODGE 3, ST. IGNATIUS 0
|St. Ignatius;18;19;13;
|Deer Lodge;25;25;25;
DEER LODGE: Aces – Nia McClanahan 3. Assists – Mary Hansen 10. Digs – Taryn Lamb 7; Mary Hansen 7. Kills – Skyla Pierson 7. Blocks – Nia McClanahan 3.
HUNTLEY PROJECT 3, MANHATTAN 0
|Huntley Project;25;25;25;
|Manhattan;9;6;11;
HUNTLEY PROJECT: Aces – Macee Murphy 6. Assists – Macee Murphy 6. Digs – Kirra Ban 24; Josie Hasler 11. Kills – Josie Hasler 12; Macee Murphy 10. Blocks – Macee Murphy 1; Greta Peterson 1.
MANHATTAN: Aces – Adele Didrikson 2. Assists – Camdyn Holgate 7; Franci St. 1. Digs – Camdyn Holgate 12; Franci St. 11. Kills – Adele Didrikson 2; Olivia Westerveldt 2; Esther Halverson 2. Blocks – Andi 5; Olivia Westerveldt 1.
HARLEM 3, WOLF POINT 1
|Harlem;25;23;25;25;
|Wolf Point;21;25;20;17;
BIGFORK 3, EUREKA 2
|Bigfork;25;19;25;13;19;
|Eureka;20;25;21;25;17;
BIG TIMBER 3, WHITEHALL 0
|Whitehall;25;21;20;
|Big Timber;27;25;25;
CLASS C
TWIN BRIDGES 3, LONE PEAK 0
|Twin Bridges;28;25;25;
|Lone Peak;26;14;18;
LONE PEAK 3, LIMA 0
|Lone Peak;25;25;25;
|Lima;19;12;12;
BAINVILLE 3, LUSTRE CHRISTIAN 0
|Lustre Christian;15;12;13;
|Bainville;25;25;25;
CHINOOK 3, CENTERVILLE 1
|Centerville;25;12;19;12;
|Chinook;21;25;25;25;
CENTERVILLE: Aces – Laynie Drew 5. Assists – Annie Cook 18. Digs – Laynie Drew 77. Kills – C. Burke 20. Blocks – C. Burke 2.
CHINOOK: Aces – Hallie Neibauer 3; Mya Berreth 3. Assists – Mya Berreth 17. Digs – Shay Hauer 18. Kills – Bree Swanson 11; Hallie Neibauer 11. Blocks – Bree Swanson 2.
CHARLO 3, HOT SPRINGS 0
|Charlo;25;25;25;
|Hot Springs;11;19;18;
HOT SPRINGS: Aces – Lily Winn 2; Josie Uski 2; Lauryn Aldridge 1; Brooke Jackson 1. Assists – Lily Winn 7; Brooke Jackson 5; Lauryn Aldridge 2. Digs – Moira Lonergan 8; Brooke Jackson 7; Lily Winn 6; Lauryn Aldridge 5; Josie Uski 3; Brynn Courville 3; Georgia Uski 1. Kills – Lily Winn 4; Brooke Jackson 3; Josie Uski 1. Blocks – Lily Winn 5.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS 3, SHERIDAN 0
|White Sulphur Springs;25;25;25;
|Sheridan;17;10;18;
CULBERTSON 3, WESTBY-GRENORA 0
|Culbertson;25;25;25;
|Westby-Grenora;14;19;14;
CULBERTSON: Aces – Destiny Thompson 4; Kenadee Kempton 1; Alicyn Ator 1; Koree Marchwick 1. Assists – Koree Marchwick 32; Kenadee Kempton 6; Alicyn Ator 1. Digs – Mekena Hauge 18; Destiny Thompson 17; Alicyn Ator 16; Koree Marchwick 8; Perla Burciaga 3; Kenadee Kempton 2. Kills – Mekena Hauge 20; Destiny Thompson 6; Kenadee Kempton 4; Perla Burciaga 3; Koree Marchwick 2. Blocks – Mekena Hauge 6.
WESTBY-GRENORA: Aces – 8; Zoe Brandenburger 3. Assists – 10; Erika Christian 4. Digs – 33; Olivia Christian 7; Angelina Garcia 7. Kills – 16; Emma Smart 6. Blocks – .
JORDAN 3, TERRY 0
|Terry;14;11;18;
|Jordan;25;25;25;
JORDAN: Aces – Sophie Kreider 4. Assists – Lacey Lawrence 22. Digs – Sophie Kreider 17. Kills – Lindsay Lawrence 9. Blocks – Sophie Kreider 1; Abby Pierce 1.
NORTH STAR 3, CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 2
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness;21;25;22;25;8;
|North Star;25;20;25;19;15;
NORTH STAR: Aces – Rainee Watson 7. Assists – Rainee Watson 38. Digs – Choral Wicks 24. Kills – Kira King 11. Blocks – .
PARK CITY 2, BROADVIEW-LAVINA 0
|Broadview-Lavina;12;17;
|Park City;25;25;
BROADVIEW-LAVINA 2, DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 0
|Broadview-Lavina;25;23;
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford;24;17;
BROADVIEW-LAVINA 2, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 0
|Broadview-Lavina;25;25;
|Harlowton-Ryegate;20;10;
MELSTONE 2, PARK CITY 1
|Melstone;25;24;15;
|Park City;15;26;10;
BRIDGER 2, BROADVIEW-LAVINA 0
|Broadview-Lavina;9;11;
|Bridger;25;25;
BROADVIEW-LAVINA 1, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 1
|Broadview-Lavina;25;23;
|Harlowton-Ryegate;21;25;
PARK CITY 2, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 0
|Harlowton-Ryegate;19;10;
|Park City;25;23;
PARK CITY 2, DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 0
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford;17;24;
|Park City;25;26;
BROADVIEW-LAVINA 1, PARK CITY 1
|Broadview-Lavina;25;12;
|Park City;19;25;
BRIDGER 1, PARK CITY 1
|Bridger;25;20;
|Park City;21;25;
MELSTONE 1, PARK CITY 1
|Melstone;23;23;
|Park City;25;22;
HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 2, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0
|Harlowton-Ryegate;25;25;
|Reed Point-Rapelje;24;22;
HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 1, ABSAROKEE 1
|Harlowton-Ryegate;25;8;
|Absarokee;22;25;
PLENTYWOOD 3, SAVAGE 0
|Savage;13;27;17;
|Plentywood;25;29;25;
BRIDGER 2, MELSTONE 1
|Bridger;25;21;20;
|Melstone;17;25;18;
REED POINT-RAPELJE 2, ABSAROKEE 0
|Reed Point-Rapelje;25;25;
|Absarokee;17;23;
BRIDGER 2, ABSAROKEE 0
|Absarokee;8;8;
|Bridger;25;25;
ABSAROKEE 1, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 1
|Absarokee;22;25;
|Harlowton-Ryegate;25;8;
MELSTONE 2, ABSAROKEE 0
|Absarokee;15;18;
|Melstone;25;25;
BRIDGER 2, DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 0
|Bridger;25;25;
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford;9;14;
BRIDGER 1, MELSTONE 1
|Bridger;17;25;
|Melstone;25;17;
BRIDGER 2, DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 0
|Bridger;25;25;
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford;16;11;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.