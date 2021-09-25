Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Saturday's results

CLASS AA

MISSOULA SENTINEL 3, HELENA CAPITAL 1

Missoula Sentinel;25;21;25;25;
Helena Capital;13;25;11;19;

MISSOULA SENTINEL: Aces – Quincy Frolich 4. Assists – Paige Sawyer 18. Digs – Raia Chase 30. Kills – Quincy Frolich 17. Blocks – .

HELENA CAPITAL: Aces – Kennedy Pocha 7. Assists – Kayla Almquist 31. Digs – Kennedy Pocha 4. Kills – Rachael Stacey 5. Blocks – Nyeala Hundon 2.

GREAT FALLS CMR 3, BILLINGS WEST 1

Billings West;23;10;25;14;
Great Falls CMR;25;25;20;25;

BILLINGS WEST: Aces – Sidney Streiff 3; Kaitlin Grossman 1; Addie Allen 1; Sadie Meier 1. Assists – Addie Allen 38; Sidney Streiff 1. Digs – Kaitlin Grossman 16; Kate Nienaber 14; Addie Allen 9; Sidney Streiff 7; Sydney Pierce 6; Madi Ramsey 1; Haylee Haarr 1; Sadie Meier 1. Kills – Sydney Pierce 20; Sidney Streiff 9; Kaitlin Grossman 9; Madi Ramsey 2; Haylee Haarr 2; Addie Allen 1. Blocks – Sydney Pierce 3; Sidney Streiff 2; Addie Allen 2; Madi Ramsey 1; Haylee Haarr 1; Kaitlin Grossman 1.

BILLINGS SENIOR 3, GREAT FALLS 0

Billings Senior;25;25;25;
Great Falls;20;18;16;

BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – Kara Pospisil 2; Mya Pospisil 2. Assists – Rylee Kogolshak 31. Digs – Mya Pospisil 18; Rylee Kogolshak 9. Kills – Kara Pospisil 12; Izzy Ping 7. Blocks – Rylee Kogolshak 4; Kara Pospisil 3.

GREAT FALLS: Aces – Gracie Boutilier 2; Piper Denno 1. Assists – Jamie Reed 10; Piper Denno 6. Digs – Ashlyn Jones 20; Kimberly Schur 10; Harli Graves 8. Kills – Emma Tolan 7; Avery Buglione 5; Charlee Murry 4. Blocks – Avery Buglione 1; Emma Tolan 1.

BOZEMAN 3, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 1

Bozeman;15;25;25;25;
Billings Skyview;25;17;15;17;

CLASS A

BILLINGS CENTRAL 3, GLENDIVE 1

Billings Central;26;16;25;25;
Glendive;24;25;11;20;

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Aces – Maria Stewart 5; Ally Foster 3. Assists – Maria Stewart 40; Ally Foster 3. Digs – Ally Foster 24; Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton 17. Kills – Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton 13; Alexa Williams 11. Blocks – Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton 2; Alexa Williams 2; Alaina Woods 1.

GLENDIVE: Aces – Mataya Tipton 4. Assists – Mallory Robinson 18; Kadence Nissley 13. Digs – Molly Eaton 18; Codi Nagle 12. Kills – Brittany Kaufman 13; Mallory Robinson 8. Blocks – Brittany Kaufman 2; Mataya Tipton 2.

POLSON 3, BROWNING 0

Browning;12;17;7;
Polson;25;25;25;

POLSON: Aces – Camilla Foresti 10; Avery Starr 7. Assists – Camilla Foresh 9; McKenna Hanson 8. Digs – Camilla Foresh 8. Kills – McKenna Hanson 6; Clara Todd 5; Camilla Foresh 4. Blocks – .

HAVRE 3, LEWISTOWN 1

Havre;25;25;22;28;
Lewistown;16;19;25;17;

CLASS B 

CUT BANK 3, FAIRFIELD 2

Fairfield;25;24;25;22;12;
Cut Bank;16;26;17;25;15;

FAIRFIELD: Aces – Natalie Kolste 5; Tori Jones 4. Assists – Avery Schubarth 16; Tori Jones 12. Digs – Kaylee Bouma 7. Kills – Natalie Kolste 11; Kaylee Bouma 9. Blocks – .

CUT BANK: Aces – M. Burke 7; Sofia Bertei 1; Paayton Branch 1. Assists – M. Burke 16; Sofia Bertei 9. Digs – J. Waller 17; Sofia Bertei 15. Kills – D. Littrell 8; Addy Harrell 6. Blocks – Addy Harrell 2; Erin Schmidt 2.

COLSTRIP 3, COLUMBUS 0

Colstrip;25;25;25;
Columbus;11;17;15;

COLSTRIP: Aces – Dani Jordan 2; Baily Egan 2; Ryleigh Button 1; Ashtynn Egan 1; Abby Baer 1. Assists – Abby Baer 8; Baily Egan 7; Ashtynn Egan 3; Rylee Deming 1. Digs – Ryleigh Button 6; Ashtynn Egan 6; Baily Egan 4; Abby Baer 3; Taylor Smallwood 3; Dani Jordan 1; Rylee Deming 1. Kills – Abby Baer 11; Dani Jordan 5; Baily Egan 3; Ashtynn Egan 2; Abbe Case 2; Rylee Deming 1. Blocks – Abby Baer 4; Abbe Case 3; Baily Egan 2; Dani Jordan 1; Rylee Deming 1; Ashtynn Egan 1.

COLUMBUS: Aces – 7. Assists – 19. Digs – 24. Kills – 24. Blocks – 7.

DEER LODGE 3, ST. IGNATIUS 0

St. Ignatius;18;19;13;
Deer Lodge;25;25;25;

DEER LODGE: Aces – Nia McClanahan 3. Assists – Mary Hansen 10. Digs – Taryn Lamb 7; Mary Hansen 7. Kills – Skyla Pierson 7. Blocks – Nia McClanahan 3.

HUNTLEY PROJECT 3, MANHATTAN 0

Huntley Project;25;25;25;
Manhattan;9;6;11;

HUNTLEY PROJECT: Aces – Macee Murphy 6. Assists – Macee Murphy 6. Digs – Kirra Ban 24; Josie Hasler 11. Kills – Josie Hasler 12; Macee Murphy 10. Blocks – Macee Murphy 1; Greta Peterson 1.

MANHATTAN: Aces – Adele Didrikson 2. Assists – Camdyn Holgate 7; Franci St. 1. Digs – Camdyn Holgate 12; Franci St. 11. Kills – Adele Didrikson 2; Olivia Westerveldt 2; Esther Halverson 2. Blocks – Andi 5; Olivia Westerveldt 1.

HARLEM 3, WOLF POINT 1

Harlem;25;23;25;25;
Wolf Point;21;25;20;17;

BIGFORK 3, EUREKA 2

Bigfork;25;19;25;13;19;
Eureka;20;25;21;25;17;

BIG TIMBER 3, WHITEHALL 0

Whitehall;25;21;20;
Big Timber;27;25;25;

CLASS C

TWIN BRIDGES 3, LONE PEAK 0

Twin Bridges;28;25;25;
Lone Peak;26;14;18;

LONE PEAK 3, LIMA 0

Lone Peak;25;25;25;
Lima;19;12;12;

BAINVILLE 3, LUSTRE CHRISTIAN 0

Lustre Christian;15;12;13;
Bainville;25;25;25;

CHINOOK 3, CENTERVILLE 1

Centerville;25;12;19;12;
Chinook;21;25;25;25;

CENTERVILLE: Aces – Laynie Drew 5. Assists – Annie Cook 18. Digs – Laynie Drew 77. Kills – C. Burke 20. Blocks – C. Burke 2.

CHINOOK: Aces – Hallie Neibauer 3; Mya Berreth 3. Assists – Mya Berreth 17. Digs – Shay Hauer 18. Kills – Bree Swanson 11; Hallie Neibauer 11. Blocks – Bree Swanson 2.

CHARLO 3, HOT SPRINGS 0

Charlo;25;25;25;
Hot Springs;11;19;18;

HOT SPRINGS: Aces – Lily Winn 2; Josie Uski 2; Lauryn Aldridge 1; Brooke Jackson 1. Assists – Lily Winn 7; Brooke Jackson 5; Lauryn Aldridge 2. Digs – Moira Lonergan 8; Brooke Jackson 7; Lily Winn 6; Lauryn Aldridge 5; Josie Uski 3; Brynn Courville 3; Georgia Uski 1. Kills – Lily Winn 4; Brooke Jackson 3; Josie Uski 1. Blocks – Lily Winn 5.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS 3, SHERIDAN 0

White Sulphur Springs;25;25;25;
Sheridan;17;10;18;

CULBERTSON 3, WESTBY-GRENORA 0

Culbertson;25;25;25;
Westby-Grenora;14;19;14;

CULBERTSON: Aces – Destiny Thompson 4; Kenadee Kempton 1; Alicyn Ator 1; Koree Marchwick 1. Assists – Koree Marchwick 32; Kenadee Kempton 6; Alicyn Ator 1. Digs – Mekena Hauge 18; Destiny Thompson 17; Alicyn Ator 16; Koree Marchwick 8; Perla Burciaga 3; Kenadee Kempton 2. Kills – Mekena Hauge 20; Destiny Thompson 6; Kenadee Kempton 4; Perla Burciaga 3; Koree Marchwick 2. Blocks – Mekena Hauge 6.

WESTBY-GRENORA: Aces – 8; Zoe Brandenburger 3. Assists – 10; Erika Christian 4. Digs – 33; Olivia Christian 7; Angelina Garcia 7. Kills – 16; Emma Smart 6. Blocks – .

JORDAN 3, TERRY 0

Terry;14;11;18;
Jordan;25;25;25;

JORDAN: Aces – Sophie Kreider 4. Assists – Lacey Lawrence 22. Digs – Sophie Kreider 17. Kills – Lindsay Lawrence 9. Blocks – Sophie Kreider 1; Abby Pierce 1.

NORTH STAR 3, CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 2

Chester-Joplin-Inverness;21;25;22;25;8;
North Star;25;20;25;19;15;

NORTH STAR: Aces – Rainee Watson 7. Assists – Rainee Watson 38. Digs – Choral Wicks 24. Kills – Kira King 11. Blocks – .

PARK CITY 2, BROADVIEW-LAVINA 0

Broadview-Lavina;12;17;
Park City;25;25;

BROADVIEW-LAVINA 2, DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 0

Broadview-Lavina;25;23;
Denton-Geyser-Stanford;24;17;

BROADVIEW-LAVINA 2, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 0

Broadview-Lavina;25;25;
Harlowton-Ryegate;20;10;

MELSTONE 2, PARK CITY 1

Melstone;25;24;15;
Park City;15;26;10;

BRIDGER 2, BROADVIEW-LAVINA 0

Broadview-Lavina;9;11;
Bridger;25;25;

BROADVIEW-LAVINA 1, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 1

Broadview-Lavina;25;23;
Harlowton-Ryegate;21;25;

PARK CITY 2, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 0

Harlowton-Ryegate;19;10;
Park City;25;23;

PARK CITY 2, DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 0

Denton-Geyser-Stanford;17;24;
Park City;25;26;

BROADVIEW-LAVINA 1, PARK CITY 1

Broadview-Lavina;25;12;
Park City;19;25;

BRIDGER 1, PARK CITY 1

Bridger;25;20;
Park City;21;25;

MELSTONE 1, PARK CITY 1

Melstone;23;23;
Park City;25;22;

HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 2, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0

Harlowton-Ryegate;25;25;
Reed Point-Rapelje;24;22;

HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 1, ABSAROKEE 1

Harlowton-Ryegate;25;8;
Absarokee;22;25;

PLENTYWOOD 3, SAVAGE 0

Savage;13;27;17;
Plentywood;25;29;25;

BRIDGER 2, MELSTONE 1

Bridger;25;21;20;
Melstone;17;25;18;

REED POINT-RAPELJE 2, ABSAROKEE 0

Reed Point-Rapelje;25;25;
Absarokee;17;23;

BRIDGER 2, ABSAROKEE 0

Absarokee;8;8;
Bridger;25;25;

ABSAROKEE 1, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 1

Absarokee;22;25;
Harlowton-Ryegate;25;8;

MELSTONE 2, ABSAROKEE 0

Absarokee;15;18;
Melstone;25;25;

BRIDGER 2, DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 0

Bridger;25;25;
Denton-Geyser-Stanford;9;14;

BRIDGER 1, MELSTONE 1

Bridger;17;25;
Melstone;25;17;

BRIDGER 2, DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 0

Bridger;25;25;
Denton-Geyser-Stanford;16;11;

