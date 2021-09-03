CLASS A 

BILLINGS CENTRAL 3, POWELL 0

Billings Central;25;25;25;
Powell;20;16;20;

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Aces – Tayler Moore 3; Maria Stewart 2. Assists – Maria Stewart 28. Digs – Ally Foster 13; Tayler Moore 10. Kills – Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton 13; Maria Stewart 6. Blocks – Alexa Williams 4; Alaina Woods 3.

BILLINGS CENTRAL 3, WORLAND, WY 0

Billings Central;25;25;25;
Worland, WY;15;13;17;

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Aces – Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton 4. Assists – Maria Stewart 20; Ally Foster 3. Digs – Ally Foster 12; Maria Stewart 9. Kills – Mya Hansen 8; Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton 7; Alexa Williams 7. Blocks – Mya Hansen 2; Alaina Woods 2.

FRENCHTOWN 3, LIBBY 0

Libby;24;14;16;
Frenchtown;26;25;25;

CLASS B 

DEER LODGE 3, TROY 0

Deer Lodge;25;25;25;
Troy;8;12;18;

DEER LODGE: Aces – Skyla Pierson 5; Lynzie Havener 4. Assists – Mary Hansen 20. Digs – Skyla Pierson 5; Emma Johnson 5. Kills – Skyla Pierson 14; Taryn Lamb 6. Blocks – Skyla Pierson 1; Gracie Hamilton 1.

WOLF POINT 3, BAKER 1

Baker;21;22;25;25;
Wolf Point;25;25;19;27;

DEER LODGE 3, TROY 0

Deer Lodge;25;25;25;
Troy;8;12;18;

CLASS C  

PLENTYWOOD 3, GLASGOW 2

Plentywood;25;23;25;17;15;
Glasgow;19;25;12;25;

PLENTYWOOD: Aces – Liv Wangrin 5. Assists – Ashtyn Curtiss 35. Digs – Blaire Westby 25; Shayla Fawcett 24. Kills – Liv Wangrin 30. Blocks – Liv Wangrin 2; Ashtyn Curtiss 2.

GLASGOW: Aces – Klaire Krumweide 2. Assists – Daley Aune 14. Digs – . Kills – Abrianna Nielson 11. Blocks – Carly Nelson 2.

MELSTONE 3, HOBSON-MOORE-JUDITH GAP 0

Melstone;25;25;25;
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap;23;15;21;

MELSTONE: Aces – Koye Rindal 7; Lea Petit-Pasquet 2; Sage Franzel 2; Kayla Kombol 1; Kelsey Thurston 1. Assists – Sage Franzel 26; Kayla Kombol 2; Avery Eike 2; Koye Rindal 1. Digs – Kayla Kombol 7; Sage Franzel 5; Teigan Schiffer 5; Koye Rindal 4; Kelsey Thurston 2; Lea Petit-Pasquet 1. Kills – Kelsey Thurston 16; Koye Rindal 9; Kayla Kombol 6; Lea Petit-Pasquet 2; Sage Franzel 1. Blocks – Lea Petit-Pasquet 1; Sage Franzel 1; Kelsey Thurston 1.

RICHEY-LAMBERT 3, FRAZER 0

Frazer;9;8;10;
Richey-Lambert;25;25;25;

MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN 3, LONE PEAK 0

Manhattan Christian;25;25;25;
Lone Peak;10;18;11;

BAINVILLE 3, NASHUA 0

Nashua;23;12;16;
Bainville;25;25;25;

FAIRVIEW 3, BAINVILLE 2

Bainville;21;25;25;20;9;
Fairview;25;16;21;25;15;

DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 3, BIG SANDY 2

Big Sandy;25;23;25;22;8;
Denton-Geyser-Stanford;22;25;23;25;15;

ROBERTS 3, ABSAROKEE 0

Roberts;25;25;25;
Absarokee;17;12;12;

Tags

Load comments