CLASS A
BILLINGS CENTRAL 3, POWELL 0
|Billings Central;25;25;25;
|Powell;20;16;20;
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Aces – Tayler Moore 3; Maria Stewart 2. Assists – Maria Stewart 28. Digs – Ally Foster 13; Tayler Moore 10. Kills – Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton 13; Maria Stewart 6. Blocks – Alexa Williams 4; Alaina Woods 3.
BILLINGS CENTRAL 3, WORLAND, WY 0
|Billings Central;25;25;25;
|Worland, WY;15;13;17;
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Aces – Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton 4. Assists – Maria Stewart 20; Ally Foster 3. Digs – Ally Foster 12; Maria Stewart 9. Kills – Mya Hansen 8; Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton 7; Alexa Williams 7. Blocks – Mya Hansen 2; Alaina Woods 2.
FRENCHTOWN 3, LIBBY 0
|Libby;24;14;16;
|Frenchtown;26;25;25;
CLASS B
DEER LODGE 3, TROY 0
|Deer Lodge;25;25;25;
|Troy;8;12;18;
DEER LODGE: Aces – Skyla Pierson 5; Lynzie Havener 4. Assists – Mary Hansen 20. Digs – Skyla Pierson 5; Emma Johnson 5. Kills – Skyla Pierson 14; Taryn Lamb 6. Blocks – Skyla Pierson 1; Gracie Hamilton 1.
WOLF POINT 3, BAKER 1
|Baker;21;22;25;25;
|Wolf Point;25;25;19;27;
DEER LODGE 3, TROY 0
|Deer Lodge;25;25;25;
|Troy;8;12;18;
CLASS C
PLENTYWOOD 3, GLASGOW 2
|Plentywood;25;23;25;17;15;
|Glasgow;19;25;12;25;
PLENTYWOOD: Aces – Liv Wangrin 5. Assists – Ashtyn Curtiss 35. Digs – Blaire Westby 25; Shayla Fawcett 24. Kills – Liv Wangrin 30. Blocks – Liv Wangrin 2; Ashtyn Curtiss 2.
GLASGOW: Aces – Klaire Krumweide 2. Assists – Daley Aune 14. Digs – . Kills – Abrianna Nielson 11. Blocks – Carly Nelson 2.
MELSTONE 3, HOBSON-MOORE-JUDITH GAP 0
|Melstone;25;25;25;
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap;23;15;21;
MELSTONE: Aces – Koye Rindal 7; Lea Petit-Pasquet 2; Sage Franzel 2; Kayla Kombol 1; Kelsey Thurston 1. Assists – Sage Franzel 26; Kayla Kombol 2; Avery Eike 2; Koye Rindal 1. Digs – Kayla Kombol 7; Sage Franzel 5; Teigan Schiffer 5; Koye Rindal 4; Kelsey Thurston 2; Lea Petit-Pasquet 1. Kills – Kelsey Thurston 16; Koye Rindal 9; Kayla Kombol 6; Lea Petit-Pasquet 2; Sage Franzel 1. Blocks – Lea Petit-Pasquet 1; Sage Franzel 1; Kelsey Thurston 1.
RICHEY-LAMBERT 3, FRAZER 0
|Frazer;9;8;10;
|Richey-Lambert;25;25;25;
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN 3, LONE PEAK 0
|Manhattan Christian;25;25;25;
|Lone Peak;10;18;11;
BAINVILLE 3, NASHUA 0
|Nashua;23;12;16;
|Bainville;25;25;25;
FAIRVIEW 3, BAINVILLE 2
|Bainville;21;25;25;20;9;
|Fairview;25;16;21;25;15;
DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 3, BIG SANDY 2
|Big Sandy;25;23;25;22;8;
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford;22;25;23;25;15;
ROBERTS 3, ABSAROKEE 0
|Roberts;25;25;25;
|Absarokee;17;12;12;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.