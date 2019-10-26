PLENTYWOOD def. FROID-LAKE
25-16, 25-19, 25-21
Froid-Lake: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0
Plentywood: Kills:23 (Liv Wangerin 10, Donn Longan 9). Assists: 21 (Ashtyn Curtiss 14). Aces: 12 (Hurst 4, Curtiss 3). Digs: 38 (Wangerin 9). Blocks: 4 (Alyssa Hurst 2)
FAIRFIELD def. CUT BANK
25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23
Fairfield: Kills:37 (Kenna Pitcher -11). Assists: 34 (Taylor Simmons - 17). Aces: 13 (Kenna Pitcher - 4). Digs: 33 (Taylor Simmons - 7, Madison Rosenbaum - 7). Blocks: 7 (Kyler Bake - 5)
Cut Bank: Kills:20 (J. Doore - 9). Assists: 16 (S. Bunce - 15). Aces: 5 (J. Doore - 2). Digs: 36 (S. Spotted Bear - 10). Blocks: 7 (J. Doore - 5)
GLASGOW def. WOLF POINT
25-17, 25-18, 25-8
Wolf Point: Kills:14 J. Garfield (4). Assists: 11 L. Nefzger (11). Aces: 4 J. Garfield (2). Digs: 24 H. Nelson (7). Blocks: 3 Olson, Garfield, MacDonald (1)
Glasgow: Kills:17 A. Nielson (8). Assists: 15 R. Glaser (13). Aces: 14 K.Fossum (5). Digs: 50 L. Ross & T. Graham (12). Blocks: 2 L. Ross & K. Fossum (1)
HARLEM def. POPLAR
25-16, 25-12, 25-20
Harlem: Kills:24 - Sarah Billmayer 8, Aspen Baker 6, Layla Skidmore 5. Assists: 20 - Taeshon Scheaffer 11. Aces: 24 - Jessica King 5, Taeshon Scheaffer 5, Aspen Baker 5. Digs: 41 - Nevaeh Spotted Eagle 11, Jessica King 10. Blocks: 0
Poplar: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0
COLSTRIP def. COLUMBUS
25-15, 27-29, 25-12, 25-22
Colstrip: Kills:36: Kya Egan, Maleeya KnowsHisGun and Addie Casterline 8 each. Assists: 29: Abby Baer 15 and Kya Egan 14. Aces: 19: Kya Egan 6 and Bridgette Verlanic 4. Digs: 53: Addie Pontius 13 and Kya Egan 10. Blocks: 12: Addie Casterline 6 and Abby Baer 4
Columbus: Kills:22: Brookly Wyllie 10 and Brenna Roune 5. Assists: 14: Reed Johnson 9 and Kodi Obert 5. Aces: 9: Reed Johnson and Kodi Obert each with 3. Digs: 74: Brenna Roune 22 and Brooklyn Wyllie 17. Blocks: 8: Brenna Roune 5
GREAT FALLS CMR def. BILLINGS WEST
25-14, 25-23, 25-16
Great Falls CMR: Kills:36 (Allie Olsen 19). Assists: 34 (Tennisen Hiller 29). Aces: 8 (Norah Allen 3). Digs: 51 (Lauren Lindseth 22). Blocks: 4 (Allie Olsen 2, Allie Will 2)
Billings West: Kills:36 (Kaitlyn Grossman 10). Assists: 29 (Taylor Graham 13). Aces: 5 (Jill Smith 3). Digs: 52 (Taylor Graham 13). Blocks: 1 (Shauna Stein)
BILLINGS SKYVIEW def. BELGRADE
25-20, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20
Belgrade: Kills:38 (Hazel Eaton 15). Assists: 33 (Delanee Hicks 32). Aces: 12 (Delanee Hicks 4). Digs: 74 (Hazel Eaton 21). Blocks: 7 (Tessa Lamb 4)
Billings Skyview: Kills:39 (Hayden Baumberger 10). Assists: 33 (Bella Bryan 31). Aces: 6 (Renzie Pond 2). Digs: 89 (Renzie Pond 27). Blocks: 10 (Sierra Walsh 4)
JOLIET def. RED LODGE
25-13, 25-15, 25-6
Red Lodge: Kills:13, Kitrie Frank-5, Margot Kuntz-4. Assists: 10, Bailey Binando-10. Aces: 2, Isabelle Sager-2. Digs: 44, Macelyn Lauritzen 15. Blocks: 4
Joliet: Kills:31, Makenna Bushman-8, Kyelynn Coombe-8. Assists: 28, Shayla Webber-12, Merrin Schwend-10. Aces: 14, Makenna Bushman-6, Brooke Miller-3, Shayla Webber-3. Digs: 34, Skyler Wright-13. Blocks: 4
HAVRE def. SIDNEY
25-10, 25-14, 25-19
Sidney: Kills:11 (H. Garsajo 4). Assists: 10 (V. Baker 10). Aces: 2 (A. Cauffman 1, C. Larson 1). Digs: 41 (R. Thiessen 12). Blocks: 8 (A. Kessel 12, H. Garsajo 10)
Havre: Kills:24 (Chvilicek 9). Assists: 19 (P. Brown 19). Aces: 10 (Chvilicek 5). Digs: 31 (S. Wilting 10). Blocks: 6 (C. Acor 2.5, Q. McDonald 2.5)
BILLINGS CENTRAL def. LIVINGSTON
25-16, 25-20, 25-23
Livingston: Kills:39 (Abby Kokot-12, Shania Johnson-9). Assists: 29 (Terran Speake-21). Aces: 3 (Riah Grandpre-1; Brylea Beye-1; Megan Nelson-1). Digs: 58 (Brylea Beye-16; Shania Johnson 16; Skylar Higgs 15). Blocks: 7 (Ryleah Floyd 3; Abby Kokot-2)
Billings Central: Kills:37 (Olivia Moten-Schell 13; Cindy Gray 11). Assists: 32 (Maria Stewart 30). Aces: 7 (Kristina Schafer 4; Zeier 3). Digs: 65 (Grace Zeier 17; Stewart 16). Blocks: 11 (Isabelle Erickson 5; Moten-Schell 5)
WESTBY-GRENORA def. CULBERTSON
25-10, 25-11, 25-16
Westby-Grenora: Kills:26 (Samantha Ledahl 10). Assists: 23 (Elizabeth Field 22). Aces: 20 (Jenna Rust and Samantha Ledahl each with 5). Digs: 25 (Jenna Rust 9). Blocks: 7 (Jenna Rust 3)
Culbertson: Kills:11 (Kelsie Williams and Kylie Portra 4 each). Assists: 9 (Ashtyn Ator 9). Aces: 1 (Kylie Portra 1). Digs: 26 (McKinsey Justice 8). Blocks: 1 (Kylie Portra 1)
LUSTRE CHRISTIAN def. NASHUA
20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 26-28, 15-12
Nashua: Kills:13: Devin Fromdahl 7. Assists: 6: Devin Fromdahl 3. Aces: 15: Devin Fromdahl. Digs: 13: Mandy Fuhrman 9. Blocks: 1: Kaitlyn Miller
Lustre Christian: Kills:24: Amber Reddig 8. Assists: 23: Ashley O'hara 11. Aces: 36: Alexa Reddig 9. Digs: 47: Tiara Whitmus 12. Blocks: 2: Alexa Reddig 2
CIRCLE def. TERRY
25-12, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18
Circle: Kills:40- Ryann Moline 9. Assists: 30- Brooke Bartelson 13. Aces: 20- Alexis Moline 10. Digs: 70- Kayli Haynie 21. Blocks: 5- Alexis Moline 1.5
Terry: Kills:28- Alyssa McCulley 11. Assists: 26- Alyssa Chaska 21. Aces: 7- Sophia Jaeger 4. Digs: 26- Alyssa McCulley 12. Blocks: 6- Alyssa McCulley4
ROY-WINIFRED def. BROADVIEW-LAVINA
25-10, 25-12, 25-8
Broadview-Lavina: Kills:5. Assists: 5. Aces: 3. Digs: 15. Blocks: 1
Roy-Winifred: Kills:17. Assists: 17. Aces: 19. Digs: 33. Blocks: 4
ROBERTS def. ABSAROKEE
25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20
Roberts: Kills:34 (Kimberly Bear 14). Assists: 26 Bentley Bertolino (26). Aces: 13 (Kimberly Bear 5). Digs: 35 (Bentley Bertolino 10). Blocks: 5 (Kimberly Bear 2)
Absarokee: Kills:21 (Breezy Williams 7). Assists: 13 (Kaiya Holmquist 12). Aces: 10 (Kaiya Holmquist- 4). Digs: 41 ( Keara Young 8). Blocks: 1 (Paige Steffenson 1)
REED POINT-RAPELJE def. PARK CITY
25-22, 25-20, 25-11
Park City: Kills:18 - Makayla Harper 10. Assists: 13 - Jaden Boardman 9. Aces: 2 - Alexis Goldy 1, Kendyll Story1. Digs: 65 - Hayley Story 24. Blocks: 2 - Makayla Harper, Jaden Boardman
Reed Point-Rapelje: Kills:22 - Carlee Blodgett 18. Assists: 22 - Abby Schladweiler 10; Kylee Bryant 10. Aces: 10 - Carlee Blodgett 3. Digs: 21 - Kassidee Humphreys 7; Carlee Blodgett 6. Blocks: 11 - Carlee Blodgett 18
WIBAUX def. JORDAN
25-9, 25-16, 25-11
Jordan: Kills:7 Ava Kreider/LIndsay Lawrence (3). Assists: 6 Lacey Lawrence (6). Aces: 3 Kailah Hafla (2). Digs: 28 Sophie Kreider (12). Blocks: 6 Sophie Kreider (4)
Wibaux: Kills:31 Marni Schieffer (12). Assists: 35 Layni Schieffer (32). Aces: 8 Marni Schieffer/Layni Schieffer/Madison Bakken (2). Digs: 32 Ciara Miske (8). Blocks: 1 Kirsten Johnson (1)
