BILLINGS WEST def. BELGRADE
26-24, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14
Belgrade: Kills:NA. Assists: NA. Aces: NA. Digs: NA. Blocks: NA
Billings West: Kills:43 (Shauna Stene 19). Assists: 34 (Taylor Graham 32). Aces: 13 (Megan Benton 7). Digs: 79 (Molly Nault 27). Blocks: 6 (Stene 3)
FAIRFIELD def. CUT BANK
25-16, 25-19, 25-16
Cut Bank: Kills:23. Assists: 20. Aces: 4. Digs: 48. Blocks: 3
Fairfield: Kills:27. Assists: 19. Aces: 7. Digs: 43. Blocks: 3
SHEPHERD def. ROUNDUP
17-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-21, 15-7
Shepherd: Kills:Aubrey Allison 16 (50). Assists: Kylee Coates 37 (42). Aces: Kaitlin Kitchin 2 (6). Digs: Aubrey Allison 25 (100). Blocks: Lyndsey Kale 3 (6)
Roundup: Kills:Chloe Cota 18 (40). Assists: Blythe Sealey 33 (39). Aces: Goffena/Sealey 2 (5). Digs: Brennan Larson 20 (93). Blocks: Kingham/Jensen .5 (1)
GREAT FALLS def. BILLINGS SKYVIEW
25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 20-25, 15-12
Billings Skyview: Kills:40 (Adina Taylor, Jordan Olson 8). Assists: 30 (Bella Bryan 29). Aces: 6 (Pond 4). Digs: 66 (Renzie Pond 15, Amber Heiser 13). Blocks: 11 (Bryan 4, Hayden Baumberger 3)
Great Falls: Kills:48 (Kaitlyn Gibert 14, Taylor Vandermars 13). Assists: 44 (Malenna Bruskotter 36). Aces: 12 (Bruskotter 8, Tessa Traynham 2). Digs: 45 (Gilbert 15, Alexis Geist13). Blocks: 11 (Vandermars 4, Kendal Burcham 3)
ROBERTS def. REED POINT-RAPELJE
25-15, 25-13, 25-21
Roberts: Kills:36 (Kimberly Bear-16). Assists: 26 (Bentley Bertolino-26). Aces: 10 (Grayce Payovich, MaKayla Pratt-4). Digs: 21 (Emma DeVRies, Mckenzie Pitts-5). Blocks: 0
Reed Point-Rapelje: Kills:17 (Carlee Blodgett-11). Assists: 16 (Abby Schladweiler-10). Aces: 3 (Ciara Fagone-2). Digs: 19 (Blodgett-5). Blocks: 4 (Lily Herzog-3)
HUNTLEY PROJECT def. JOLIET
25-15, 25-15, 25-16
Huntley Project: Kills:Emily Poole 13 (48). Assists: Addy Hultgren 32 (35). Aces: Josie Hasler 2 (5). Digs: Addy Hultgren 14 (64). Blocks: Murphy/Krum 2 (6)
Joliet: Kills:Makenna Bushman 9 (21). Assists: Shayla Webber 9 (19). Aces: Bushman/Luoyang 1 (2). Digs: Shayla Webber 17 (56). Blocks: Kyelynn Commbe 1.5 (2)
GREAT FALLS CMR def. BILLINGS SENIOR
25-10, 25-20, 25-22
Billings Senior: Kills:28 (Olivia LaBeau 11, Bailey King 7). Assists: 26 (Jensen Keller 18, Emma Hanson 8). Aces: 3 (Hanson 2). Digs: 48 (Hailie George 20, Hanson 7). Blocks: 9 (King 5, LaBeau 2)
Great Falls CMR: Kills:42 (Allie Olsen 25, Anna Broquist 8). Assists: 37 (Tennie Hiller 33). Aces: 5 (Broquist 2, Lindseth 2). Digs: 43 (Lauren Lindseth 19). Blocks: 5 (Olsen 4)
BRIDGER def. ROBERTS
25-12, 25-11, 25-18
Bridger: Kills:34 (Jenna Kallevig-10, Emily Adkins-8). Assists: 32 (Adkins-13, Sami Fusco-11). Aces: 9 (Emily Adkins-3). Digs: 54 (Kyra Kroll-13, Kallevig-11). Blocks: 3 (Hope Buessing-2)
Roberts: Kills:21 (Mckenzie Pitts-8). Assists: 19 (Bentley Bertolino-19). Aces: 5 (DeVries-4). Digs: 36 (Emma DeVries-13). Blocks: 2 (Pitts-1)
FAIRFIELD def. GREAT FALLS CENTRAL
25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-9
Fairfield: Kills:29. Assists: 26. Aces: 15. Digs: 52. Blocks: 4
Great Falls Central: Kills:30. Assists: 28. Aces: 5. Digs: 50. Blocks: 7
JOLIET def. SHEPHERD
25-22, 25-16, 25-11
Joliet: Kills:Luoma/Wright 8 (34). Assists: Shayla Webber 14 (30). Aces: Merrin Schwend 4 (11). Digs: Shayle Webber 15 (48). Blocks: Kylelynn Coombe 1 (2)
Shepherd: Kills:Aubrey Allison 9 (21). Assists: Kylee Coates 12 (17). Aces: Murdock/Kitchin 1 (2). Digs: Kylee Coates 10 (42). Blocks: Jayda Carroll 3 (4)
HUNTLEY PROJECT def. JOLIET
25-23, 25-22, 25-11
Huntley Project: Kills:Graves/Poole 13 (45). Assists: Addy Hultgren 36 (39). Aces: Hosie Hasler 2 (3). Digs: Addy Hultgren 19 (84). Blocks: Macee Murphy 3 (4)
Joliet: Kills:Makenna Bushman 8 (25). Assists: Shayla Webber 15 (22). Aces: Joelle Luoma 1 (1). Digs: Shayla Webber 15 (69). Blocks: Makenna Bushman 2 (4)
SIDNEY def. HARDIN
18-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20
Sidney: Kills:43 (Taylor Stewart 16). Assists: 36 (34 Jenna Baxter). Aces: 16 (Ashlynn Kessel). Digs: 103 (Riley Thiessen 28). Blocks: 9.5 (Cassidy Larson 5)
Hardin: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0
MELSTONE def. HOBSON-MOORE-JUDITH GAP
12-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap: Kills:40, Danielle Horan 12. Assists: 32, Elizabeth Hickey 27. Aces: 11, Dakota Auck 5. Digs: 95, Allison Wertheimer 38. Blocks: 1, Dakota Auck 1
Melstone: Kills:43, Draya Wacker 28. Assists: 39, Koye Rindal 21, Kayla Kombol 15. Aces: 9, Koye Rindal 4, Draya Wacker 3. Digs: 53, Kimber Korell 13, Kay Rindal 12. Blocks: 1, Koye Rindal 1
ROY-WINIFRED def. MELSTONE
25-19, 25-15, 25-15
Roy-Winifred: Kills:33, Dyauni Boyce 10. Assists: 33, Cassie Smith 30. Aces: 3, Olivia Geer 2. Digs: 58, Olivia Geer 14. Blocks: 9, Dyauni Boyce 3, Trinity Edwards 3
Melstone: Kills:22, Draya Wacker 10, Koye Rindal 7. Assists: 20, Koye Rindal 9, Kayla Kombol 9. Aces: 2, Draya Wacker 1, Patricia Solozabal 1. Digs: 43, Draya Wacker 16, Koye Rindal 11. Blocks: 1, Kimber Korell 1
GLASGOW def. HARLEM
25-11, 25-16, 15-25, 25-16
Glasgow: Kills:33 (Taylor Pederson 8). Assists: 26 (Rachelle Glaser 25). Aces: 10 (Anita Peters 4). Digs: 84 (Blair Westby 15). Blocks: 6 (Laura Ross 5)
Harlem: Kills:30 (Aspen Baker 9). Assists: 27 (Taeshon Scheaffer 13). Aces: 6 (Sarah Billmyer 3). Digs: 82 (Nevaeh Spotted Eagle 19). Blocks: 10 (Shyon Kruss 6)
LIVINGSTON def. DILLON
22-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20, 15-12
Livingston: Kills:48(Shania Johnson 13; Abby Kokot 10). Assists: 38 (Terran Speake 35). Aces: 7 (Johnson 4). Digs: 121 (Brylea Beye 23; Speake 23). Blocks: 3 (Kokot 2; Johnson 1)
Dillon: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0
