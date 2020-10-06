Class AA Volleyball Coaches Poll

Note: First-place votes as of Oct. 6 are in parentheses, followed by the total points.

1. Helena Capital (11) 59 points

2 . Great Falls CMR (1) 40 points

3. Helena 34 points

4. Billings West 13 points

5. Missoula Sentinel 10 points

Also receiving votes (in order): Bozeman Glacier, Bozeman.

