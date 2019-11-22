4B

All-state selections: Addison Hultgren, Sr., Huntley Project; Emily Poole, Sr., Huntley Project; Shayla Webber, Sr., Joliet; Alana Graves, Sr., Huntley Project; Blythe Sealey, Jr., Roundup.

All-conference

First team: Addison Hultgren, Sr., Huntley Project; Emily Poole, Sr., Huntley Project; Shayla Webber, Sr., Joliet; Alana Graves, Sr., Huntley Project; Blythe Sealey, Jr., Roundup; Makenna Bushman, Jr., Joliet; Joelle Luoma, Sr., Joliet.

Second team: Chloe Cota, Sr., Roundup; Kylee Coates, Sr., Shepherd; Macee Murphy, So., Huntley Project; Sara Sumner, Sr., Huntley Project; Josie Hasler, So., Huntley Project; Skyler Wright, Jr., Joliet; Brennan Larson, Sr., Roundup.

