4B
All-state selections: Addison Hultgren, Sr., Huntley Project; Emily Poole, Sr., Huntley Project; Shayla Webber, Sr., Joliet; Alana Graves, Sr., Huntley Project; Blythe Sealey, Jr., Roundup.
All-conference
First team: Addison Hultgren, Sr., Huntley Project; Emily Poole, Sr., Huntley Project; Shayla Webber, Sr., Joliet; Alana Graves, Sr., Huntley Project; Blythe Sealey, Jr., Roundup; Makenna Bushman, Jr., Joliet; Joelle Luoma, Sr., Joliet.
Second team: Chloe Cota, Sr., Roundup; Kylee Coates, Sr., Shepherd; Macee Murphy, So., Huntley Project; Sara Sumner, Sr., Huntley Project; Josie Hasler, So., Huntley Project; Skyler Wright, Jr., Joliet; Brennan Larson, Sr., Roundup.
