Volleyball honors teams
5C
All-state: Draya Wacker, Melstone; Trinity Edwards, Roy-Winifred; Allison Wertheimer, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Koye Rindal, Melstone.
First team all-conference: Draya Wacker, Melstone; Trinity Edwards, Roy-Winifred; Allison Wertheimer, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Koye Rindal, Melstone; Karli Lane, Harlowton; Sydeny Von Bergen, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Dakota Auck, Hobson, Moore, Judith Gap.
Second team all-conference: Madeline Heggem, Roy-Winifred; Adie Woodhall, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Kayla Kombol, Melstone; Finn Riksman, Melstone.
12C
All-state: Keirsten Van Kirk, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Josie Thomas, Sr., Gardiner; Taylor Devries, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Ivy Hicks, Sr., Lone Peak; Chase Cunningham, Sr., Gardiner; Cabry Taylor, Jr., White Sulphur Springs; Eliana Kuperus, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Chloe Hammond, Sr., Lone Peak.
First team all-conference: Keirsten Van Kirk, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Josie Thomas, Sr., Gardiner; Taylor Devries, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Ivy Hicks, Sr., Lone Peak; Chase Cunningham, Sr., Gardiner; Cabry Taylor, Jr., White Sulphur Springs; Eliana Kuperus, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Chloe Hammond, Sr., Lone Peak; Shelby Klein, Jr., Ennis; Katelyn Van Kirk, Fr., Manhattan Christian; Tyler DeFord, So., Shields Valley.
Second team all-conference: Maddie Visser, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Aleena Bacon, Sr., Harrison; Avery Oliver, Sr., Ennis; Maddie Cone, So., Lone Peak; Callie Kaiser, So., Twin Bridges; Jaeli Jenkins, So., Shields Valley; Hailey VanDyken, Jr., Manhattan Christain; Veronika Macy, Sr., Gardiner; Daisy Fisher, Jr., White Sulphur Springs; Landri Paladichuk, Sr., Ennis; Haven Sager, Jr., Shields Valley.
