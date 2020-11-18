Volleyball honors teams
Northwest A
All-state: Madysen Hoerner, Columbia Falls; Hannah Schweikert, Columbia Falls; Dillen Hoerner, Columbia Fals; Maggie Todd, Polson; Madeline McCrea, Ronan
First-team all-conference: Madysen Hoerner, Columbia Falls; Hannah Schweikert, Columbia Falls; Dillen Hoerner, Columbia Fals; Maggie Todd, Polson; Madeline McCrea, Ronan; Brook Smith, Whitefish.
Second team all-conference: Lauren Falkner, Columbia Falls; Jazzy Marino, Columbia Falls; Ember Rode, Libby; Olivia Gilliam-Smith, Liby; Berkley Ellis, Polson; Leina Ulutoa, Ronan.
Honorable mention: Kobbey Smith, Polson, Ara Mercer, Polson, Hallie Moss, Polson; Olivia Clairmont, Ronan; Rylie Lindquist, Ronan; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish.
Coach of the Year: Jolanie Brooks, Columbia Falls.
Most Valuable Player: Madysen Hoerner, Columbia Falls.
