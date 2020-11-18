Volleyball honors teams

Northwest A

All-state: Madysen Hoerner, Columbia Falls; Hannah Schweikert, Columbia Falls; Dillen Hoerner, Columbia Fals; Maggie Todd, Polson; Madeline McCrea, Ronan

First-team all-conference: Madysen Hoerner, Columbia Falls; Hannah Schweikert, Columbia Falls; Dillen Hoerner, Columbia Fals; Maggie Todd, Polson; Madeline McCrea, Ronan; Brook Smith, Whitefish.

Second team all-conference: Lauren Falkner, Columbia Falls; Jazzy Marino, Columbia Falls; Ember Rode, Libby; Olivia Gilliam-Smith, Liby; Berkley Ellis, Polson; Leina Ulutoa, Ronan.

Honorable mention: Kobbey Smith, Polson, Ara Mercer, Polson, Hallie Moss, Polson; Olivia Clairmont, Ronan; Rylie Lindquist, Ronan; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish.

Coach of the Year: Jolanie Brooks, Columbia Falls.

Most Valuable Player: Madysen Hoerner, Columbia Falls.

