2C 

All-State: Layni Schieffer, Wibaux; Heather LaBree, Ekalaka; Jadyn Traub, Broadus.

All-Conference

First team: Layni Schieffer, Wibaux; Heather LaBree, Ekalaka; Jadyn Traub, Broadus; Marni Schieffer, Wibaux; Alyssa McCulley, Terry; Hannah LaBree, Ekalaka; Ava Kreider, Jordan.

Second team: Madison Bakken, Wibaux; Ryann Moline, Circle; Gracie Tooke, Ekalaka; Ceara Miske, Wibaux; Kaylie Haynie, Circle; Oliveah Schaffer, Broadus; Lacey Lawrence, Jordan.

