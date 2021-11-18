Volleyball

Southwest A

First Team All-State: Madeline Gilder, Corvallis (MVP); Ainsley Shipman, Dillon; Daphne Engel, Stevensville; Cassidy Bagnell, Frenchtown; Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central

First team all-conference: Madeline Gilder, Corvallis (MVP); Ainsley Shipman, Dillon; Daphne Engel, Stevensville; Cassidy Bagnell, Frenchtown; Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central; Madison Lewis, Corvallis

Second Team All-Conference: Layne Kearns, Hamilton; Evey Hansen, Dillon; Ella Moodry, Butte Central; Tilli Canczyk, Stevensville; Isabelle Cahall, Frenchtown; Jessica Saturday, Corvallis

Honorable Mention All-Conference: Emily Matamoros, Dillon; Paige Colaprete, Corvallis; Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central; Abby Faulhaber, Frenchtown; Jenna Gulsinger, Hamilton; Tahnee Lewis, Corvallis; Lauryn Petersen, Dillon

