Volleyball
Southwest A
First Team All-State: Madeline Gilder, Corvallis (MVP); Ainsley Shipman, Dillon; Daphne Engel, Stevensville; Cassidy Bagnell, Frenchtown; Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central
First team all-conference: Madeline Gilder, Corvallis (MVP); Ainsley Shipman, Dillon; Daphne Engel, Stevensville; Cassidy Bagnell, Frenchtown; Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central; Madison Lewis, Corvallis
Second Team All-Conference: Layne Kearns, Hamilton; Evey Hansen, Dillon; Ella Moodry, Butte Central; Tilli Canczyk, Stevensville; Isabelle Cahall, Frenchtown; Jessica Saturday, Corvallis
Honorable Mention All-Conference: Emily Matamoros, Dillon; Paige Colaprete, Corvallis; Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central; Abby Faulhaber, Frenchtown; Jenna Gulsinger, Hamilton; Tahnee Lewis, Corvallis; Lauryn Petersen, Dillon
