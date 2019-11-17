2B
All-State: Keely Fossum, Glasgow, Sr.; Rachelle Glaser, Glasgow, Jr.; Nevaeh Spotted Eagle, Harlem, Sr.
All-Conference
First team: Sarah Billmayer, Harlem, Sr.; Keely Fossum, Glasgow, Sr.; Rachelle Glaser, Glasgow, Jr.; Lindsey Nefzger, Wolf Point, Sr.; Taylor Pederson, Glasgow, Sr.; Taeshon Scheaffer, Harlem, Sr.; Nevaeh Spotted Eagle, Harlem, Sr.
Second team: Aspen Baker, Harlem, Sr.; Kylie Hunter, Malta, Jr.; Tori Nygard, Wolf Point, Sr.; Anika Peters, Glasgow, Sr.; Laura Ross, Glasgow, Sr.; Layla Skidmore, Harlem, Sr.; Sasha Youngman, Poplar, Sr.
5B
All-State: Taylor Noyes, Sr., Townsend; Peyton Vogl, Sr., Townsend; Erika Davis, Sr., Manhattan.
All-Conference
First team: Taylor Noyes, Sr., Townsend; Peyton Vogl, Sr., Townsend; Erika Davis, Sr., Manhattan; Mykala Edmisten, Sr., Jefferson; Meagan Johnson, Jr., Whitehall; Erin Welter, Sr.., Three Forks; Jolie Wood, Sr., Big Timber.
Second team: Cayli Chapman, So., Manhattan; Kendra Klapan, Jr., Whitehall; Amy Grevios, Sr., Manhattan; Kirstin Klompien, Sr., Three Forks; Oliviah Westervelt, So., Manhattan; Zoe Everett, Sr., Townsend; Dakota Edmisten, So., Jefferson.
