High school volleyball
Honors teams
Class C
All-state
1C: Liv Wangerin, Jr., Plentywood; Donn Longan, Sr., Plentywood; Ashtyn Curtiss, Jr., Plentywood; Elizabeth Field, Jr., Westby-Grenora; Jadyn Gackle, Sr., Fairview; Kaitlyn McColly, Sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Kia Wasson, Sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Sydney Dethman, Sr., Froid-Lake; Laura Sponheim, Sr., Richey-Lambert; Gracee Lekvold, Sr., Scobey; Isabelle Fatzinger, Sr., Richey-Lambert.
2C: Lindsey Lawrence, Jordan; Zeason Schaffer, Broadus; Lacey Lawrence, Jordan; Kari Kittleman, Ekalaka.
4C: Emily Adkins, Sr., Bridger; Jenna Kallevig, Sr., Bridger; Kyra Kroll, Sr., Bridger; McKenzie Pitts, Sr., Roberts; Kimberly Bear, Sr., Roberts; Emma DeVries, Sr., Roberts; Brooklynn Ragland, Sr., Custer-Hysham.
5C: Draya Wacker, Jr., Melstone; Trinity Edwards, Sr., Roy-Winifred; Allison Wertheimer, Sr., Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Koye Rindal, Jr., Melstone; Karli Lane, Sr., Harlowton.
6C: Olivia Isakson, Sr., Augusta; Lilly Woodhouse, Jr., Simms; Taylee Sawyer, Jr., Simms; KodiAnn Lynn, So., Simms; Bailee Jones, Cascade.
7C: Abby Clark, Sr., Fort Benton; Delaney Kellam, Sr., Chinook; Maci Molinario, Sr., Fort Benton; Aspen Giese, Sr. Fort Benton; Jonna McCullough, Sr., Highwood-Geraldine; Tatum Hull, Jr., Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Ginger Hauer, Sr., Chinook; Kenidee Wolery, Sr., North Star; Hailey Bell, Sr., Chinook.
12C: Kiersten VanKirk, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Josie Thomas, Sr., Gardiner; Taylor DeVries, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Ivy Hicks, Sr., Lone Peak; Chase Cunningham, Sr., Gardiner; Cabry Taylor, Jr., White Sulpher Springs; Eliana Kuperus, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Chloe Hammond, Sr., Lone Peak; Shelbey Klein, Jr., Ennis; Katelyn VanKirk, Fr., Manhattan Christian; Tyler DeFord, So., Shields Valley.
13C: Klaire Kovatch, Sr. Seeley-Swan; Sariah Maughn, Jr., Seeley-Swan; Deanna Parke, Sr., Drummond.
14C: Carlee Fryberger, Sr., Charlo; Katelyn Christensen, Jr., Hot Springs; Sorren Reese, Jr., Superior-Alberton; Kassidi Cox, Jr., Charlo; Savannah Roosma, Sr., Hot Springs.
7C
All-Conference
First team: Abby Clark, Sr., Fort Benton; Delaney Kellam, Sr., Chinook; Maci Molinario, Sr., Fort Benton; Aspen Giese, Sr., Fort Benton; Jonna McCullough, Sr., Geraldine-Highwood; Tatum Hull, Jr., Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Ginger Hauer, Sr., Chinook; Kenidee Wolery, Sr., North Star; Hailey Bell, Sr., Chinook.
Second team: Azzia Rowland, Jr., Geraldine-Highwood; Jade Wendland, Jr., North Star; Amiya Griffith, Jr., Big Sandy; Jayden Miller, Sr., Chinook; Abby Frazier, Sr., Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Jasmine Wilson, Sr., Fort Benton; Emerson Giese, So., Fort Benton; Molly Nelson, Sr., Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Zayna Henderson, Sr., Box Elder.
Coach of the year: Shana Diekhans, Fort Benton.
