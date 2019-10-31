District volleyball

1B at Choteau High School

Friday

Match 1: Cut Bank vs. Great Falls Central, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Shelby vs. Rocky Boy, 11:30 p.m.

Match 3: Fairfield vs. Conrad, 1 p.m.

Match 4: Choteau vs. Match 1 winner, 2:20 p.m.

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 5:30 p.m.

Match 7: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner

Saturday

Match 8: Match 1 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 10 a.m.

Match 9: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 1 p.m.

Match 11: Match 7 loser vs. Match 10 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Match 12: Match 7 winner vs. Match 10 loser, championship, 4:30 p.m.

Match 13: If necessary, second championship, 6 p.m.

2B at Glasgow High School

Friday

Match 1: Malta vs. Poplar, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Wolf Point vs. Harlem, 11:30 a.m.

Match 3: Glasgow vs. Match 1 winner, 1 p.m.

Match 4: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 3 p.m.

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m., fourth place

Saturday

Match 7: Match 5 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 4:30 p.m., third place

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 7 winner, 6:30 p.m., championship

Match 9: If necessary, 8 p.m., championship

3B at Colstrip High School

Thursday

Match 1: St. Labre def. Lame Deer, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18

Match 2: Baker def. Lodge Grass, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12

Match 3: Colstrip def. St. Labre, 25-14, 25-15, 25-12

Match 4: Forsyth def. Baker, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-9

Match 5: St. Labre def. Lodge Grass, 25-8, 25-10, 25-17

Match 6: Baker def. Lame Deer, 25-13, 25-5, 25-20

Match 7: Colstrip vs. Forsyth, 8 p.m.

Friday

Match 8: St. Labre vs. Baker, 2:30 p.m.

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m.

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship

Match 11: If necessary, championship, 7:30 p.m.

4B at Shepherd High School

Friday

Match 1: Shepherd vs. Columbus, 9 a.m.

Match 2: Roundup vs. Red Lodge, 10:30 a.m.

Match 3: Huntley Project vs. Match 1 winner, noon

Match 4: Joliet vs, Match 2 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 3 p.m.

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 10 a.m., fourth place

Match 8: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 loser, 1 p.m., third place

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 2:30 p.m., championship

Match 11: If necessary, 4 p.m., championship

5B at Belgrade Special Events Center

Thursday

Match 1: Jefferson def. Big Timber, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

Match 2: Three Forks def. Whitehall, 26-28, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18

Match 3: Jefferson def. Manhattan, 23-25, 18-25, 25-14, 25-21, 15-13

Match 4: Townsend def. Three Forks, 25-20, 25-19, 25-10

Match 5: Manhattan def. Whitehall, 25-17, 20-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13

Match 6: Three Forks def. Big Timber, 3-1

Friday

Match 7: Jefferson vs. Townsend, 11 a.m.

Match 8: Manhattan vs. Three Forks, 12:30 p.m.

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 2 p.m., third place

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 3:30 p.m., championship

Match 11: If necessary, 5 p.m., championship

6B at Florence High School

Saturday

Match 1: Florence vs. Deer Lodge, noon

Match 2: Anaconda vs. Missoula Loyola, 1:30 p.m.

Match 3: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, third place, 3 p.m.

Match 4: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, championship, 4:30 p.m.

7B at St. Ignatius High School

Saturday

Match 1: Eureka vs. Bigfork, noon

Match 2: Thompson Falls vs. St. Ignatius, 1:45 p.m.

Match 3: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 4 p.m., third place

Match 4: Match 1 winner vs. Match 1 winner, 5:45 p.m., championship

1C at Plentywood High School

Thursday

Match 1: Savage def. Culbertson, 17-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19

Match 2: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale def. Bainville, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17

Match 3: Froid-Lake def. Nashua-Opheim, 25-9, 25-13, 25-12

Match 4: Richey-Lambert def. Lustre Christian, 25-11, 25-4, 24-9

Match 5: Plentywood def. Savage, 25-11, 25-17, 25-17

Match 6: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale def. Fairview, 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20

Match 7: Westby-Grenora def. Richey-Lambert, 25-17, 25-18, 22-15, 25-12

Match 8: Froid-Lake def. Scobey, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15

Friday

Match 9: Nashua-Opheim vs. Richey-Lambert, 9 a.m.

Match 10: Lustre Christian vs. Scobey, 10:30 a.m.

Match 11: Bainville vs. Savage, noon

Match 12: Culbertson vs. Fairview, 1:30 p.m.

Match 13: Plentywood vs. Froid-Lake, 3 p.m.

Match 14: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Westby-Grenora, 4:30 p.m.

Match 15: Match 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 16: Match 9 winner vs. Match 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Match 17: Match 14 loser vs. Match 15 winner, 9 a.m.

Match 18: Match 13 loser vs. Match 16 winner, 10:30 a.m.

Match 19: Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, noon

Match 20: Match 17 winner vs. Match 18 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Match 21: Match 17 loser vs. Match 18 loser, 3 p.m., fifth place

Match 22: Match 19 loser vs. Match 20 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Match 23: Match 19 winner vs. Match 22 winner, 6 p.m., championship

Match 24: If necessary, to follow 20 minutes later, championship

2C at Glendive

Thursday

Match 1: Jordan def. Broadus, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9

Match 2: Circle def. Terry, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20

Match 3: Wibaux def. Jordan, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20

Match 4: Ekalaka def. Circle, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11

Match 5: Circle def. Broadus, 23-25, 27-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-7

Match 6: Jordan def. Terry, 25-13, 25-17, 25-22

Friday

Match 7: Wibaux vs. Ekalaka, 9:30 a.m.

Match 8: Circle vs. Jordan, 11:30 a.m.

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 3:30 p.m.

Match 11: If necessary, championship, 5:30 p.m.

4C at Absarokee High School

Thursday

Match 1: Bridger def. Plenty Coups, 25-6, 25-9, 25-8

Match 2: Reed Point-Rapelje def. Absarokee, 25-19, 25-15, 25-27, 25-22

Match 3: Roberts def. Fromberg, 25-14, 25-9, 25-8

Match 4: Park City def. Custer-Hysham, 25-11, 25-11, 19-25, 24-26, 15-13

Match 5: Bridger def. Reed Point-Rapelje, 25-21, 25-15, 25-10

Match 6: Roberts def. Park City, 25-16, 25-7, 25-10

Friday

Match 7: Plenty Coups vs. Absarokee, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Fromberg vs. Custer-Hysham, 11:30 a.m.

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Park City, 1 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Reed Point-Rapelje, 2:30 p.m.

Match 11: Bridger vs. Roberts, 4 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 5:30 p.m., fourth place

Saturday

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 11 a.m., third place

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 1 p.m., championship

Match 15: If necessary, 3 p.m., championship

5C at Winifred High School

Thursday

Match 1: Roy-Winifred, bye

Match 2: Harlowton-Ryegate def. Grass Range-Winnett, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23

Match 3: Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap def. Broadview-Lavina, 25-8, 25-6, 25-7

Match 4: Melstone def. Denton-Geyser-Stanford, 25-11, 25-18, 25-19

Match 5: Roy-Winifred def. Harlowton-Ryegate, 25-17, 25-15, 25-21

Match 6: Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap def. Melstone, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17

Friday

Match 7: Broadview-Lavina, bye

Match 8: Grass Range-Winnett vs. Denton-Geyser-Stanford, 12:30 p.m.

Match 9: Broadview-Lavina vs. Melstone, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Harlowton-Ryegate, 3:30 p.m.

Match 11: Roy-Winifred vs. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, 5:30 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 7 p.m., fourth place

Saturday

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 4:30 p.m., third place

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 6 p.m., championship

Match 15: If necessary, 7:30 p.m., championship.

6C East at Chinook High School

Thursday

Match 1: Big Sandy def. Box Elder, 25-23, 25-21, 25-10

Match 2: Chester-Joplin-Inverness def. Hays-Lodgepole, 25-10, 25-4, 25-20

Match 3: Chinook def. Big Sandy, 25-13, 25-15, 25-22

Match 4: North Star def. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17

Match 5: Chinook def. North Star, 20-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-11

Friday

Match 6: Hays-Lodgepole vs. Big Sandy, 9 a.m.

Match 7: Box Elder vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 10:30 a.m.

Match 8: Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 winner, noon

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 1:30 p.m., third place

Match 10: Chinook vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 3:30 p.m.

Match 11: If necessary, championship, 5:30 p.m.

6C West at Augusta High School

Thursday

Match 1: Valier def. Sunburst, 25-16, 25-13, 25-11

Match 2: Augusta def. Dutton-Brady, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12

Match 3: Power vs. Heart Butte, 3 p.m.

Match 4: Simms vs. Valier, 4:30 p.m.

Match 5: Augusta vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Dutton-Brady vs. Match 3 loser, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Match 7: Sunburst vs. Match 5 loser, 9 a.m.

Match 8: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 10:30 a.m.

Match 9: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, noon

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Match 11: Match 9 loser vs. Match 10 winner, 3 p.m., third place

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 11 winner, championship, 5 p.m.

Match 13: If necessary, championship, 7 p.m.

7C at Fort Benton

Thursday

Match 1: Cascade def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

Match 2: Fort Benton def. Geraldine-Highwood, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18

Match 3: Belt def. Cascade, 25-10, 25-6, 25-16

Friday

Match 4: Centerville vs. Geraldine-Highwood, 10 a.m.

Match 5: Belt vs. Fort Benton, 11:30 a.m.

Match 6: Cascade vs. Match 4 winner, noon

Match 7: Match 5 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 7 winner, championship, 3 p.m.

Match 9: If necessary, championship, 4:30 p.m.

11C at Churchill

Thursday

Match 1: Lone Peak def. West Yellowstone, 19-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18

Match 2: White Sulphur Springs def. Shields Valley, 3-0

Match 3: Manhattan Christian def. Lone Peak, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19

Match 4: Gardiner def. White Sulphur Springs, 25-7, 25-7, 25-18

Match 5: Lone Peak def. Shields Valley, 25-8, 25-14, 25-21

Match 6: White Sulphur Springs def. West Yellowstone, 25-21, 25-16, 25-10

Friday

Match 7: Manhattan Christian vs. Gardiner, 1:30 p.m.

Match 8: White Sulphur Springs vs. Lone Peak, 3 p.m.

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 6 p.m.

Match 11: If necessary, championship, 7:30 p.m.

12C at Twin Bridges High School

Thursday

Match 1: Twin Bridges def. Harrison-Willow Creek, 25-7, 25-7, 25-16

Match 2: Drummond def. Sheridan, 26-24, 25-15, 25-11

Match 3: Ennis def. Lima, 25-16, 25-6, 25-16

Match 4: Philipsburg def. Twin Bridges, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21

Match 5: Ennis def. Drummond, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14, 25-7

Match 6: Sheridan def. Lima, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24

Match 7: Ennis def. Philipsburg, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20

Friday

Match 8: Twin Bridges vs. Sheridan, 9:30 a.m.

Match 9: Harrison-Willow Creek vs. Drummond, 9:30 a.m.

Match 10: Philipsburg vs. Match 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Match 11: Ennis vs. Match 11 winner, 3 p.m., championship

Match 12: If necessary, championship, 4:30 p.m.

13C at Missoula

Thursday

Match 1: Alberton-Superior def. Lincoln, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20

Match 2: Valley Christian def. Victor, 25-14, 25-21, 25-13

Match 3: Alberton-Superior def. Seeley-Swan, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24

Match 4: Valley Christian def. Darby, 25-23, 24-13, 14-25, 25-15

Match 5: Seeley-Swan def. Victor, 25-10, 25-14, 25-11

Match 6: Lincoln def. Darby, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

Friday

Match 7: Albertson-Superior vs. Valley Christian, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Seeley-Swan vs. Lincoln, 11:45 a.m.

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 1:45 p.m., third place

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 3:45 p.m., championship

Match 11: If necessary, championship, 5:45 p.m. 

14C at Noxon

Thursday

Match 1: Noxon def. St. Regis, 25-16, 25-8, 25-17

Match 2: Hot Springs def. Plains, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15

Match 3: Charlo def. Noxon, 25-18, 25-23, 25-12

Friday

Match 4: St. Regis vs. Plains, 10 a.m.

Match 5: Hot Springs vs. Charlo, 11:30 a.m.

Match 6: Match 4 winner vs. Noxon, 1 p.m.

Match 7: Match 5 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 7 winner, championship, 4 p.m.

Match 9: If necessary, championship, 5:30 p.m.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments