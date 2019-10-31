District volleyball
1B at Choteau High School
Friday
Match 1: Cut Bank vs. Great Falls Central, 10 a.m.
Match 2: Shelby vs. Rocky Boy, 11:30 p.m.
Match 3: Fairfield vs. Conrad, 1 p.m.
Match 4: Choteau vs. Match 1 winner, 2:20 p.m.
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 4 p.m.
Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 5:30 p.m.
Match 7: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner
Saturday
Match 8: Match 1 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 10 a.m.
Match 9: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 11:30 a.m.
Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 1 p.m.
Match 11: Match 7 loser vs. Match 10 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Match 12: Match 7 winner vs. Match 10 loser, championship, 4:30 p.m.
Match 13: If necessary, second championship, 6 p.m.
2B at Glasgow High School
Friday
Match 1: Malta vs. Poplar, 10 a.m.
Match 2: Wolf Point vs. Harlem, 11:30 a.m.
Match 3: Glasgow vs. Match 1 winner, 1 p.m.
Match 4: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 3 p.m.
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Match 6: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m., fourth place
Saturday
Match 7: Match 5 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 4:30 p.m., third place
Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 7 winner, 6:30 p.m., championship
Match 9: If necessary, 8 p.m., championship
3B at Colstrip High School
Thursday
Match 1: St. Labre def. Lame Deer, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18
Match 2: Baker def. Lodge Grass, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12
Match 3: Colstrip def. St. Labre, 25-14, 25-15, 25-12
Match 4: Forsyth def. Baker, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-9
Match 5: St. Labre def. Lodge Grass, 25-8, 25-10, 25-17
Match 6: Baker def. Lame Deer, 25-13, 25-5, 25-20
Match 7: Colstrip vs. Forsyth, 8 p.m.
Friday
Match 8: St. Labre vs. Baker, 2:30 p.m.
Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m.
Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship
Match 11: If necessary, championship, 7:30 p.m.
4B at Shepherd High School
Friday
Match 1: Shepherd vs. Columbus, 9 a.m.
Match 2: Roundup vs. Red Lodge, 10:30 a.m.
Match 3: Huntley Project vs. Match 1 winner, noon
Match 4: Joliet vs, Match 2 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 3 p.m.
Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 10 a.m., fourth place
Match 8: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 11:30 a.m.
Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 loser, 1 p.m., third place
Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 2:30 p.m., championship
Match 11: If necessary, 4 p.m., championship
5B at Belgrade Special Events Center
Thursday
Match 1: Jefferson def. Big Timber, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
Match 2: Three Forks def. Whitehall, 26-28, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18
Match 3: Jefferson def. Manhattan, 23-25, 18-25, 25-14, 25-21, 15-13
Match 4: Townsend def. Three Forks, 25-20, 25-19, 25-10
Match 5: Manhattan def. Whitehall, 25-17, 20-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13
Match 6: Three Forks def. Big Timber, 3-1
Friday
Match 7: Jefferson vs. Townsend, 11 a.m.
Match 8: Manhattan vs. Three Forks, 12:30 p.m.
Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 2 p.m., third place
Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 3:30 p.m., championship
Match 11: If necessary, 5 p.m., championship
6B at Florence High School
Saturday
Match 1: Florence vs. Deer Lodge, noon
Match 2: Anaconda vs. Missoula Loyola, 1:30 p.m.
Match 3: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, third place, 3 p.m.
Match 4: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, championship, 4:30 p.m.
7B at St. Ignatius High School
Saturday
Match 1: Eureka vs. Bigfork, noon
Match 2: Thompson Falls vs. St. Ignatius, 1:45 p.m.
Match 3: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 4 p.m., third place
Match 4: Match 1 winner vs. Match 1 winner, 5:45 p.m., championship
1C at Plentywood High School
Thursday
Match 1: Savage def. Culbertson, 17-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19
Match 2: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale def. Bainville, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17
Match 3: Froid-Lake def. Nashua-Opheim, 25-9, 25-13, 25-12
Match 4: Richey-Lambert def. Lustre Christian, 25-11, 25-4, 24-9
Match 5: Plentywood def. Savage, 25-11, 25-17, 25-17
Match 6: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale def. Fairview, 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20
Match 7: Westby-Grenora def. Richey-Lambert, 25-17, 25-18, 22-15, 25-12
Match 8: Froid-Lake def. Scobey, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
Friday
Match 9: Nashua-Opheim vs. Richey-Lambert, 9 a.m.
Match 10: Lustre Christian vs. Scobey, 10:30 a.m.
Match 11: Bainville vs. Savage, noon
Match 12: Culbertson vs. Fairview, 1:30 p.m.
Match 13: Plentywood vs. Froid-Lake, 3 p.m.
Match 14: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Westby-Grenora, 4:30 p.m.
Match 15: Match 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 16: Match 9 winner vs. Match 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Match 17: Match 14 loser vs. Match 15 winner, 9 a.m.
Match 18: Match 13 loser vs. Match 16 winner, 10:30 a.m.
Match 19: Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, noon
Match 20: Match 17 winner vs. Match 18 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Match 21: Match 17 loser vs. Match 18 loser, 3 p.m., fifth place
Match 22: Match 19 loser vs. Match 20 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Match 23: Match 19 winner vs. Match 22 winner, 6 p.m., championship
Match 24: If necessary, to follow 20 minutes later, championship
2C at Glendive
Thursday
Match 1: Jordan def. Broadus, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9
Match 2: Circle def. Terry, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20
Match 3: Wibaux def. Jordan, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20
Match 4: Ekalaka def. Circle, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11
Match 5: Circle def. Broadus, 23-25, 27-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-7
Match 6: Jordan def. Terry, 25-13, 25-17, 25-22
Friday
Match 7: Wibaux vs. Ekalaka, 9:30 a.m.
Match 8: Circle vs. Jordan, 11:30 a.m.
Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 3:30 p.m.
Match 11: If necessary, championship, 5:30 p.m.
4C at Absarokee High School
Thursday
Match 1: Bridger def. Plenty Coups, 25-6, 25-9, 25-8
Match 2: Reed Point-Rapelje def. Absarokee, 25-19, 25-15, 25-27, 25-22
Match 3: Roberts def. Fromberg, 25-14, 25-9, 25-8
Match 4: Park City def. Custer-Hysham, 25-11, 25-11, 19-25, 24-26, 15-13
Match 5: Bridger def. Reed Point-Rapelje, 25-21, 25-15, 25-10
Match 6: Roberts def. Park City, 25-16, 25-7, 25-10
Friday
Match 7: Plenty Coups vs. Absarokee, 10 a.m.
Match 8: Fromberg vs. Custer-Hysham, 11:30 a.m.
Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Park City, 1 p.m.
Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Reed Point-Rapelje, 2:30 p.m.
Match 11: Bridger vs. Roberts, 4 p.m.
Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 5:30 p.m., fourth place
Saturday
Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 11 a.m., third place
Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 1 p.m., championship
Match 15: If necessary, 3 p.m., championship
5C at Winifred High School
Thursday
Match 1: Roy-Winifred, bye
Match 2: Harlowton-Ryegate def. Grass Range-Winnett, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23
Match 3: Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap def. Broadview-Lavina, 25-8, 25-6, 25-7
Match 4: Melstone def. Denton-Geyser-Stanford, 25-11, 25-18, 25-19
Match 5: Roy-Winifred def. Harlowton-Ryegate, 25-17, 25-15, 25-21
Match 6: Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap def. Melstone, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17
Friday
Match 7: Broadview-Lavina, bye
Match 8: Grass Range-Winnett vs. Denton-Geyser-Stanford, 12:30 p.m.
Match 9: Broadview-Lavina vs. Melstone, 2 p.m.
Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Harlowton-Ryegate, 3:30 p.m.
Match 11: Roy-Winifred vs. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, 5:30 p.m.
Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 7 p.m., fourth place
Saturday
Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 4:30 p.m., third place
Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 6 p.m., championship
Match 15: If necessary, 7:30 p.m., championship.
6C East at Chinook High School
Thursday
Match 1: Big Sandy def. Box Elder, 25-23, 25-21, 25-10
Match 2: Chester-Joplin-Inverness def. Hays-Lodgepole, 25-10, 25-4, 25-20
Match 3: Chinook def. Big Sandy, 25-13, 25-15, 25-22
Match 4: North Star def. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17
Match 5: Chinook def. North Star, 20-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-11
Friday
Match 6: Hays-Lodgepole vs. Big Sandy, 9 a.m.
Match 7: Box Elder vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 10:30 a.m.
Match 8: Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 winner, noon
Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 1:30 p.m., third place
Match 10: Chinook vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 3:30 p.m.
Match 11: If necessary, championship, 5:30 p.m.
6C West at Augusta High School
Thursday
Match 1: Valier def. Sunburst, 25-16, 25-13, 25-11
Match 2: Augusta def. Dutton-Brady, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12
Match 3: Power vs. Heart Butte, 3 p.m.
Match 4: Simms vs. Valier, 4:30 p.m.
Match 5: Augusta vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 6: Dutton-Brady vs. Match 3 loser, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Match 7: Sunburst vs. Match 5 loser, 9 a.m.
Match 8: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 10:30 a.m.
Match 9: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, noon
Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Match 11: Match 9 loser vs. Match 10 winner, 3 p.m., third place
Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 11 winner, championship, 5 p.m.
Match 13: If necessary, championship, 7 p.m.
7C at Fort Benton
Thursday
Match 1: Cascade def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
Match 2: Fort Benton def. Geraldine-Highwood, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18
Match 3: Belt def. Cascade, 25-10, 25-6, 25-16
Friday
Match 4: Centerville vs. Geraldine-Highwood, 10 a.m.
Match 5: Belt vs. Fort Benton, 11:30 a.m.
Match 6: Cascade vs. Match 4 winner, noon
Match 7: Match 5 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 7 winner, championship, 3 p.m.
Match 9: If necessary, championship, 4:30 p.m.
11C at Churchill
Thursday
Match 1: Lone Peak def. West Yellowstone, 19-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18
Match 2: White Sulphur Springs def. Shields Valley, 3-0
Match 3: Manhattan Christian def. Lone Peak, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19
Match 4: Gardiner def. White Sulphur Springs, 25-7, 25-7, 25-18
Match 5: Lone Peak def. Shields Valley, 25-8, 25-14, 25-21
Match 6: White Sulphur Springs def. West Yellowstone, 25-21, 25-16, 25-10
Friday
Match 7: Manhattan Christian vs. Gardiner, 1:30 p.m.
Match 8: White Sulphur Springs vs. Lone Peak, 3 p.m.
Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 6 p.m.
Match 11: If necessary, championship, 7:30 p.m.
12C at Twin Bridges High School
Thursday
Match 1: Twin Bridges def. Harrison-Willow Creek, 25-7, 25-7, 25-16
Match 2: Drummond def. Sheridan, 26-24, 25-15, 25-11
Match 3: Ennis def. Lima, 25-16, 25-6, 25-16
Match 4: Philipsburg def. Twin Bridges, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21
Match 5: Ennis def. Drummond, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14, 25-7
Match 6: Sheridan def. Lima, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24
Match 7: Ennis def. Philipsburg, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20
Friday
Match 8: Twin Bridges vs. Sheridan, 9:30 a.m.
Match 9: Harrison-Willow Creek vs. Drummond, 9:30 a.m.
Match 10: Philipsburg vs. Match 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Match 11: Ennis vs. Match 11 winner, 3 p.m., championship
Match 12: If necessary, championship, 4:30 p.m.
13C at Missoula
Thursday
Match 1: Alberton-Superior def. Lincoln, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20
Match 2: Valley Christian def. Victor, 25-14, 25-21, 25-13
Match 3: Alberton-Superior def. Seeley-Swan, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24
Match 4: Valley Christian def. Darby, 25-23, 24-13, 14-25, 25-15
Match 5: Seeley-Swan def. Victor, 25-10, 25-14, 25-11
Match 6: Lincoln def. Darby, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
Friday
Match 7: Albertson-Superior vs. Valley Christian, 10 a.m.
Match 8: Seeley-Swan vs. Lincoln, 11:45 a.m.
Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 1:45 p.m., third place
Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 3:45 p.m., championship
Match 11: If necessary, championship, 5:45 p.m.
14C at Noxon
Thursday
Match 1: Noxon def. St. Regis, 25-16, 25-8, 25-17
Match 2: Hot Springs def. Plains, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15
Match 3: Charlo def. Noxon, 25-18, 25-23, 25-12
Friday
Match 4: St. Regis vs. Plains, 10 a.m.
Match 5: Hot Springs vs. Charlo, 11:30 a.m.
Match 6: Match 4 winner vs. Noxon, 1 p.m.
Match 7: Match 5 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 7 winner, championship, 4 p.m.
Match 9: If necessary, championship, 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.