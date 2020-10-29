District 1B
First round
Thursday
Conrad vs. Cut Bank
Shelby vs. Great Falls Central
Fairfield vs. Rocky Boy
District 2B
First round
Thursday
Harlem vs. Poplar
Friday
Glasgow vs. Harlem/Poplar winner
Malta vs. Wolf Point
District 3B
First round
Friday
Forsyth vs. Colstrip
Colstrip vs. Baker
Baker vs. Forsyth
District 4B
First round
Thursday
Shepherd def. Columbus, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15
Roundup def. Red Lodge, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22
Huntley Project def. Shepherd, 25-20, 25-22, 25-12
Joliet def. Roundup, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
District 5B
First round
Tuesday
Manhattan def. Big Timber, 26-24, 25-9, 25-22
Whitehall def. Three Forks, 27-25, 25-15, 25-21
Thursday
Jefferson vs. Manhattan
Townsend vs. Whitehall
District 6B
First round
Tuesday
Deer Lodge def. Arlee, 21-25, 25-17, 28-26, 25-23
Saturday
Anaconda vs. Deer Lodge
Florence-Carlton vs. Missoula Loyola
District 7B
First round
Tuesday
St. Ignatius def. Troy, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11
Thursday
Thompson Falls vs. St. Ignatius
Eureka vs. Bigfork
District 1C
First round
Thursday
Plentywood vs. Culbertson
Fairview vs. Scobey/Lustre Christian
Froid-Lake vs. Richey-Lambert
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Savage
District 2C
First round
Thursday
Ekalaka def. Terry, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18
Jordan vs. Plevna, 25-9, 25-8, 25-3
Wibaux def. Broadus, 14-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22
District 4C
First round
Friday
Custer-Hysham vs. Reed Point-Rapelje
Roberts vs. Fromberg
Park City vs. Absarokee
District 5C
First round
Thursday
Roy-Winifred vs. Denton-Geyser-Stanford
Melstone def. Grass Range-Winnett, 25-10, 25-4, 25-10
Harlowton-Ryegate vs. Broadview-Lavina
District 6C
First round
Thursday
Simms vs. Heart Butte
Power vs. Augusta
Belt vs. Sunburst
Cascade vs. Valier
District 7C
First round
Thursday
Geraldine-Highwood vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness
North Star vs. Big Sandy
Chinook vs. Centerville
District 12C
First round
Tuesday
Twin Bridges def. Sheridan, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16
Harrison-Willow Creek def. Lima, 25-20, 16-25, 25-15, 25-18
Ennis def. West Yellowstone, 25-11, 25-2, 25-21
Thursday
Manhattan Christian vs. Twin Bridges
Lone Peak vs. Harrison-Willow Creek
White Sulphur Springs vs. Shields Valley
Ennis vs. Gardiner
District 13C
First round
Tuesday
Philipsburg def. Darby, 3-0
Valley Christian def. Victor, 25-11, 25-18, 25-13
Drummond def. Lincoln, 3-0
Thursday
Seeley-Swan vs. Philipsburg
Valley Christian vs. Drummond
District 14C
First round
Tuesday
Noxon def. Plains, 25-19, 25-20, 25-7
Alberton-Superior def. St. Regis, 25-11, 25-15, 27-25
Thursday
Charlo vs. Noxon
Hot Springs vs. Alberton-Superior
