District 1B

First round

Thursday

Conrad vs. Cut Bank

Shelby vs. Great Falls Central

Fairfield vs. Rocky Boy

District 2B

First round

Thursday

Harlem vs. Poplar

Friday

Glasgow vs. Harlem/Poplar winner

Malta vs. Wolf Point

District 3B

First round

Friday

Forsyth vs. Colstrip

Colstrip vs. Baker

Baker vs. Forsyth

District 4B

First round

Thursday

Shepherd def. Columbus, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15

Roundup def. Red Lodge, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22

Huntley Project def. Shepherd, 25-20, 25-22, 25-12

Joliet def. Roundup, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

District 5B

First round

Tuesday

Manhattan def. Big Timber, 26-24, 25-9, 25-22

Whitehall def. Three Forks, 27-25, 25-15, 25-21

Thursday

Jefferson vs. Manhattan

Townsend vs. Whitehall

District 6B

First round

Tuesday

Deer Lodge def. Arlee, 21-25, 25-17, 28-26, 25-23

Saturday

Anaconda vs. Deer Lodge

Florence-Carlton vs. Missoula Loyola

District 7B

First round

Tuesday

St. Ignatius def. Troy, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11

Thursday

Thompson Falls vs. St. Ignatius

Eureka vs. Bigfork

District 1C

First round

Thursday

Plentywood vs. Culbertson

Fairview vs. Scobey/Lustre Christian

Froid-Lake vs. Richey-Lambert

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Savage

District 2C

First round

Thursday

Ekalaka def. Terry, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18

Jordan vs. Plevna, 25-9, 25-8, 25-3

Wibaux def. Broadus, 14-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22

District 4C

First round

Friday

Custer-Hysham vs. Reed Point-Rapelje

Roberts vs. Fromberg

Park City vs. Absarokee

District 5C

First round

Thursday

Roy-Winifred vs. Denton-Geyser-Stanford

Melstone def. Grass Range-Winnett, 25-10, 25-4, 25-10

Harlowton-Ryegate vs. Broadview-Lavina

District 6C

First round

Thursday

Simms vs. Heart Butte

Power vs. Augusta

Belt vs. Sunburst

Cascade vs. Valier

District 7C

First round

Thursday

Geraldine-Highwood vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness

North Star vs. Big Sandy

Chinook vs. Centerville

District 12C

First round

Tuesday

Twin Bridges def. Sheridan, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16

Harrison-Willow Creek def. Lima, 25-20, 16-25, 25-15, 25-18

Ennis def. West Yellowstone, 25-11, 25-2, 25-21

Thursday

Manhattan Christian vs. Twin Bridges

Lone Peak vs. Harrison-Willow Creek

White Sulphur Springs vs. Shields Valley

Ennis vs. Gardiner

District 13C

First round

Tuesday

Philipsburg def. Darby, 3-0

Valley Christian def. Victor, 25-11, 25-18, 25-13

Drummond def. Lincoln, 3-0

Thursday

Seeley-Swan vs. Philipsburg

Valley Christian vs. Drummond

District 14C

First round

Tuesday

Noxon def. Plains, 25-19, 25-20, 25-7

Alberton-Superior def. St. Regis, 25-11, 25-15, 27-25

Thursday

Charlo vs. Noxon

Hot Springs vs. Alberton-Superior

