Alberton-Superior 3, Plains 0

Game scores: 25 - 18, 25 - 20, 25 - 23.

Billings Skyview 3, Belgrade 0

Game scores: 25 - 20, 25 - 11, 25 - 20.

Billings West 3, Billings Senior 2

Game scores: 25 - 13, 21 - 25, 25 - 22, 23 - 25, 15 - 5.

Bridger 3, Absarokee 0

Game scores: 25 - 7, 25 - 7, 25 - 5.

Circle 3, Richey-Lambert 1

Game scores: 25 - 20, 25 - 21, 15 - 25, 25 - 22.

Columbia Falls 3, Polson 0

Game scores: 25 - 14, 25 - 22, 25 - 14.

Corvallis 3, Frenchtown 0

Game scores: 25 - 23, 25 - 14, 25 - 21.

Ennis 3, Sheridan 0

Game scores: 25 - 10, 25 - 16, 25 - 22.

Fairfield 3, Conrad 1

Game scores: 25 - 6, 25 - 9, 20 - 25, 25 - 17.

Florence-Carlton 3, Deer Lodge 0

Game scores: 25 - 8, 25 - 12, 25 - 21.

Fort Benton 3, Centerville 0

Game scores: 25 - 10, 25 - 9, 25 - 10.

Froid-Lake 3, Culbertson 0

Game scores: 25 - 16, 25 - 20, 25 - 21.

Great Falls Central 3, Rocky Boy 1

Game scores: 25 - 18, 17 - 25, 25 - 13, 25 - 20.

Hardin 3, Forsyth 2

Game scores: 23 - 25, 25 - 22, 25 - 13, 16 - 25, 15 - 11.

Harlowton-Ryegate 3, Broadview-Lavina 1

Game scores: 23 - 25, 25 - 7, 25 - 10, 25 - 13.

Hot Springs 3, St. Regis 1

Game scores: 25 - 17, 25 - 5, 23 - 25, 25 - 17.

Huntley Project 3, Columbus 0

Game scores: 25 - 5, 25 - 12, 25 - 12.

Jefferson 3, Manhattan 0

Game scores: 25 - 17, 25 - 22, 25 - 19.

Joliet 3, Roundup 1

Game scores: 25 - 14, 22 - 25, 25 - 11, 25 - 20.

Laurel 3, Lewistown 0

Game scores: 25 - 15, 26 - 24, 25 - 20.

Malta 3, Harlem 2

Game scores: 25 - 17, 27 - 29, 25 - 18, 23 - 25, 15 - 9.

Manhattan Christian 3, White Sulphur Springs 0

Game scores: 25 - 8, 25 - 18, 25 - 13.

Melstone 3, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 1

Game scores: 21 - 25, 25 - 19, 25 - 9, 25 - 14.

Power 3, Belt 1

Game scores: 19 - 25, 25 - 17, 25 - 18, 25 - 18.

Roberts 3, Custer-Hysham 2

Game scores: 12 - 25, 25 - 12, 25 - 9, 20 - 25, 15 - 9.

Ronan 3, Whitefish 1

Game scores: 25 - 15, 25 - 21, 18 - 25, 25 - 19.

Seeley-Swan 3, Darby 0

Game scores: 25 - 8, 25 - 18, 25 - 9.

Shepherd 3, Red Lodge 0

Game scores: 25 - 9, 25 - 17, 25 - 23.

Stevensville 3, Dillon 1

Game scores: 25 - 14, 15 - 25, 25 - 18, 25 - 18.

Townsend 3, Three Forks 0

Game scores: 25 - 22, 25 - 22, 25 - 17.

Westby-Grenora 3, Nashua 1

Game scores: 25 - 23, 25 - 13, 18 - 25, 25 - 18.

