Alberton-Superior 3, Plains 0
Game scores: 25 - 18, 25 - 20, 25 - 23.
Billings Skyview 3, Belgrade 0
Game scores: 25 - 20, 25 - 11, 25 - 20.
Billings West 3, Billings Senior 2
Game scores: 25 - 13, 21 - 25, 25 - 22, 23 - 25, 15 - 5.
Bridger 3, Absarokee 0
Game scores: 25 - 7, 25 - 7, 25 - 5.
Circle 3, Richey-Lambert 1
Game scores: 25 - 20, 25 - 21, 15 - 25, 25 - 22.
Columbia Falls 3, Polson 0
Game scores: 25 - 14, 25 - 22, 25 - 14.
Corvallis 3, Frenchtown 0
Game scores: 25 - 23, 25 - 14, 25 - 21.
Ennis 3, Sheridan 0
Game scores: 25 - 10, 25 - 16, 25 - 22.
Fairfield 3, Conrad 1
Game scores: 25 - 6, 25 - 9, 20 - 25, 25 - 17.
Florence-Carlton 3, Deer Lodge 0
Game scores: 25 - 8, 25 - 12, 25 - 21.
Fort Benton 3, Centerville 0
Game scores: 25 - 10, 25 - 9, 25 - 10.
Froid-Lake 3, Culbertson 0
Game scores: 25 - 16, 25 - 20, 25 - 21.
Great Falls Central 3, Rocky Boy 1
Game scores: 25 - 18, 17 - 25, 25 - 13, 25 - 20.
Hardin 3, Forsyth 2
Game scores: 23 - 25, 25 - 22, 25 - 13, 16 - 25, 15 - 11.
Harlowton-Ryegate 3, Broadview-Lavina 1
Game scores: 23 - 25, 25 - 7, 25 - 10, 25 - 13.
Hot Springs 3, St. Regis 1
Game scores: 25 - 17, 25 - 5, 23 - 25, 25 - 17.
Huntley Project 3, Columbus 0
Game scores: 25 - 5, 25 - 12, 25 - 12.
Jefferson 3, Manhattan 0
Game scores: 25 - 17, 25 - 22, 25 - 19.
Joliet 3, Roundup 1
Game scores: 25 - 14, 22 - 25, 25 - 11, 25 - 20.
Laurel 3, Lewistown 0
Game scores: 25 - 15, 26 - 24, 25 - 20.
Malta 3, Harlem 2
Game scores: 25 - 17, 27 - 29, 25 - 18, 23 - 25, 15 - 9.
Manhattan Christian 3, White Sulphur Springs 0
Game scores: 25 - 8, 25 - 18, 25 - 13.
Melstone 3, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 1
Game scores: 21 - 25, 25 - 19, 25 - 9, 25 - 14.
Power 3, Belt 1
Game scores: 19 - 25, 25 - 17, 25 - 18, 25 - 18.
Roberts 3, Custer-Hysham 2
Game scores: 12 - 25, 25 - 12, 25 - 9, 20 - 25, 15 - 9.
Ronan 3, Whitefish 1
Game scores: 25 - 15, 25 - 21, 18 - 25, 25 - 19.
Seeley-Swan 3, Darby 0
Game scores: 25 - 8, 25 - 18, 25 - 9.
Shepherd 3, Red Lodge 0
Game scores: 25 - 9, 25 - 17, 25 - 23.
Stevensville 3, Dillon 1
Game scores: 25 - 14, 15 - 25, 25 - 18, 25 - 18.
Townsend 3, Three Forks 0
Game scores: 25 - 22, 25 - 22, 25 - 17.
Westby-Grenora 3, Nashua 1
Game scores: 25 - 23, 25 - 13, 18 - 25, 25 - 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.