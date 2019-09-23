Standings Through Sept. 21
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Great Falls CMR
|3-0
|9-1
|Bozeman
|3-0
|6-4
|Billings Senior
|2-1
|2-5
|Billings West
|1-1
|9-5
|Great Falls
|1-1
|4-5
|Billings Skyview
|1-3
|2-5
|Belgrade
|0-5
|1-8
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Helena Capital
|4-0
|10-0
|Helena
|3-0
|7-2
|Kalispell Flathead
|3-1
|7-3
|Kalispell Glacier
|3-1
|4-6
|Missoula Sentinel
|2-1
|2-5
|Butte
|0-4
|4-5
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-4
|1-7
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-4
|0-6
2B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glasgow
|3-0
|4-0
|Wolf Point
|2-0
|3-2
|Harlem
|1-1
|4-1
|Malta
|1-3
|1-5
|Poplar
|0-3
|0-3
1C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Westby-Grenora
|5-0
|5-0
|Fairview
|3-0
|3-0
|Plentywood
|4-1
|4-1
|Scobey
|3-1
|4-2
|Richey-Lambert
|3-1
|4-3
|Culbertson
|2-1
|2-1
|Froid-Lake
|2-2
|3-3
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|2-3
|3-3
|Savage
|1-3
|1-4
|Lustre Christian
|0-4
|1-5
|Bainville
|0-4
|0-5
|Nashua-Opheim
|0-5
|0-5
2C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Ekalaka
|5-1
|5-1
|Wibaux
|4-1
|5-1
|Circle
|3-2
|3-2
|Broadus
|4-2
|4-4
|Jordan
|4-4
|4-5
|Terry
|2-3
|2-5
4C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|6-0
|9-1
|Roberts
|3-0
|6-1
|Absarokee
|3-1
|5-3
|Custer-Hysham
|3-2
|5-5
|Fromberg
|2-4
|2-4
|Plenty Coups
|1-3
|1-3
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|1-3
|2-6
|Park City
|1-3
|1-7
|Belfry
|0-4
|0-4
6C East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Chinook
|4-0
|4-1
|North Star
|2-1
|4-1
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|2-1
|4-1
|Box Elder
|2-2
|2-4
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-1
|0-2
|Big Sandy
|0-4
|1-4
