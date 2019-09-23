Standings Through Sept. 21

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR 3-0 9-1 
Bozeman 3-0 6-4 
Billings Senior 2-1 2-5 
Billings West 1-1 9-5 
Great Falls 1-1 4-5 
Billings Skyview 1-3 2-5 
Belgrade 0-5 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 4-0 10-0 
Helena 3-0 7-2 
Kalispell Flathead 3-1 7-3 
Kalispell Glacier 3-1 4-6 
Missoula Sentinel 2-1 2-5 
Butte 0-4 4-5 
Missoula Hellgate 0-4 1-7 
Missoula Big Sky 0-4 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Glasgow 3-0 4-0 
Wolf Point 2-0 3-2 
Harlem 1-1 4-1 
Malta 1-3 1-5 
Poplar 0-3 0-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1C

 Conf.Overall
Westby-Grenora 5-0 5-0 
Fairview 3-0 3-0 
Plentywood 4-1 4-1 
Scobey 3-1 4-2 
Richey-Lambert 3-1 4-3 
Culbertson 2-1 2-1 
Froid-Lake 2-2 3-3 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-3 3-3 
Savage 1-3 1-4 
Lustre Christian0-4 1-5 
Bainville 0-4 0-5 
Nashua-Opheim 0-5 0-5 
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Ekalaka 5-1 5-1 
Wibaux 4-1 5-1 
Circle 3-2 3-2 
Broadus 4-2 4-4 
Jordan 4-4 4-5 
Terry 2-3 2-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Bridger6-0 9-1 
Roberts3-0 6-1 
Absarokee3-1 5-3 
Custer-Hysham 3-2 5-5 
Fromberg 2-4 2-4 
Plenty Coups 1-3 1-3 
Reed Point-Rapelje 1-3 2-6 
Park City 1-3 1-7 
Belfry 0-4 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C East

 Conf.Overall
Chinook 4-0 4-1 
North Star 2-1 4-1 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 2-1 4-1 
Box Elder 2-2 2-4 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-1 0-2 
Big Sandy 0-4 1-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments