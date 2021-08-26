FORSYTH 3, ROUNDUP 1

Roundup;24;20;25;24;
Forsyth;26;25;23;26;

 (Statistics not reported)

FORT BENTON 3, BOX ELDER 0

Box Elder;6;13;8;
Fort Benton;25;25;25;

 (Statistics not reported)

GERALDINE-HIGHWOOD 3, CENTERVILLE 0

Geraldine-Highwood;25;25;25;
Centerville;10;13;11;

 (Statistics not reported)

MELSTONE 3, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 0

Harlowton-Ryegate;17;9;6;
Melstone;25;25;25;

HARLOWTON-RYEGATE: Statistics not available. 

MELSTONE: Aces – 11; Lea Petit-Pasquet 4; Koye Rindal 3; Sage Franzel 3; Kelsey Thurston 1. Assists – 24; Sage Franzel 21; Teigan Schiffer 1; Koye Rindal 1; Kelsey Thurston 1. Digs – 16; Teigan Schiffer 5; Koye Rindal 5; Sage Franzel 3; Kayla Kombol 2; Kelsey Thurston 1. Kills – 25; Kelsey Thurston 8; Koye Rindal 7; Avery Eike 5; Kayla Kombol 3; Lea Petit-Pasquet 2. Blocks – Kelsey Thurston 1; 1.

TWIN BRIDGES 3, SHERIDAN 1

Sheridan;18;25;15;14;
Twin Bridges;25;23;25;25;

 (Statistics not reported)

