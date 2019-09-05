 

HUNTLEY PROJECT def. JOLIET

25-22, 25-12, 25-20

Huntley Project: Kills:39 (Alana Graves 16). Assists: 36 (Addy Hultgren 30). Aces: 5 (Murphy 3). Digs: 80 (Hultgren 17, Josie Hasler 17), Emily Poole 17). Blocks: 3 (Macee Murphy 3)

Joliet: Kills:Kills: 24 (Makenna Bushman 7). Assists: 22 (Shayla Webber 11). Aces: 4 (Joelle Luoma 2). Digs: 68 (Skyler Wright 16). Blocks: 6.5 (Bushman 1.5, Webber 1.5)

COLUMBUS def. SHEPHERD

25-22, 25-19, 25-23

 

COLSTRIP def. LAME DEER

25-12, 25-7, 25-12

Lame Deer: Kills:28 (Maleeya Knows His Gun 7, Kya Egan 5, Abby Baer 5). Assists: 24 (Kya Egan 10, Abby Baer 9). Aces: 16 (Abby Baer 3, Sara O'Toole 3). Digs: 36 (Abby Baer 7, Baily Egan 7). Blocks: 1 (Maleeya Knows His Gun)

Colstrip: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

CUSTER-HYSHAM def. TERRY

17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19

Terry: Kills:14 (Alyssa McCulley 7). Assists: 14 (Alyssa Chaska 12). Aces: 7 (Chaska 12). Digs: n/a. Blocks: 1 (McCulley)

Custer-Hysham: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

FORSYTH def. RED LODGE

25-15, 25-11, 26-24

 

RICHEY-LAMBERT def. SAVAGE

25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21

 

MELSTONE def. GRASS RANGE-WINNETT

25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13

Grass Range-Winnett: Kills:32 (Hanna Matovich 18). Assists: NA. Aces: 9 (Tia Stahl 7). Digs: 129 (Matovich 29, Mya Olson 27, Katie Zimmerman 26). Blocks: 3 (Three with 1)

Melstone: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

ABSAROKEE def. PARK CITY

25-19, 25-17, 26-24

 

HELENA def. MISSOULA HELLGATE

25-11, 25-11, 25-13

Missoula Hellgate: Kills:15 (Quincy Frohlich 7). Assists: 14 (Lydia Barrow 13). Aces: 0. Digs: 28 (Wren Filardi 7). Blocks: 3 (Three with one)

Helena: Kills:22 (Elizabeth Heuiser 8). Assists: 17 (Emily Feller 17). Aces: 16 (Brooke Ark 6). Digs: 19 (Haydin Henschel 8). Blocks: 6.5 (Caroline Bullock 4)

BOZEMAN def. BILLINGS SKYVIEW

25-15, 25-18, 25-16

 

