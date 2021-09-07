HAVRE 3, LAUREL 0
|Laurel;18;19;15;
|Havre;25;25;25;
LAUREL: Assists – Emma Timm 7, Daeja Fike 5. Digs – Emma Timm 6. Kills – Kenya Fike 7, Bailey Graves 5. Blocks – Bailey Graves 5, Tatumn Sholley 4.
HAVRE: Not reported.
COLSTRIP 3, ST. LABRE 0
|Colstrip;25;25;25;
|St. Labre;3;4;5;
COLSTRIP: Aces – Macy Burns 9; Abby Baer 7; Ashtynn Egan 5; Baily Egan 4; Ryleigh Button 3; Dani Jordan 2. Assists – Abby Baer 10; Baily Egan 5; Ashtynn Egan 3; Rylee Deming 2. Digs – Abby Baer 4; Baily Egan 3; Ryleigh Button 2; Ashtynn Egan 2; Dani Jordan 1; Dyani Rath 1; Macy Burns 1. Kills – Ashtynn Egan 6; Abby Baer 5; Dani Jordan 4; Rylee Deming 4; Macy Burns 3; Taylor Smallwood 1; Baily Egan 1. Blocks – Abby Baer 2; Ashtynn Egan 1; Macy Burns 1.
ST. LABRE: Not reported.
JOLIET 3, BIG TIMBER 1
|Joliet;25;25;24;25;
|Big Timber;16;15;26;22;
Statistics not reported.
BRIDGER 3, ROBERTS 2
|Bridger;25;22;17;25;15;
|Roberts;18;25;25;22;12;
BRIDGER: Aces – Seannah Schwend 3; Mya Goltz 2; Abby Schwend 1; Cassidy Schwend 1; Dylann Pospisil 1. Assists – Cassidy Schwend 32; Seannah Schwend 4; Destiney Anguiano 1; Mya Goltz 1; Sidney Frank 1. Digs – Dylann Pospisil 17; Jessica Althoff 14; Mya Goltz 13; Seannah Schwend 10; Cassidy Schwend 9; Abby Schwend 5; Destiney Anguiano 3. Kills – Dylann Pospisil 18; Mya Goltz 16; Nikki Roberts 5; Destiney Anguiano 3; Seannah Schwend 2; Cassidy Schwend 2. Blocks – Nikki Roberts 4; Destiney Anguiano 2; Dylann Pospisil 2; Mya Goltz 2.
ROBERTS: Not reported.
PARK CITY 3, ABSAROKEE 0
|Absarokee;7;10;11;
|Park City;25;25;25;
ABSAROKEE: Not reported.
PARK CITY: Aces – Overall 21; Nicole Wirsching 8; Tessa McNeil 5; Jaden Boardman 4; Halle Larsen 2; Kendyll Story 1; Isabelle Adams 1. Assists – Overall 25; Tessa McNeil 12; Halle Larsen 9; Makala Hoffman 3; Isabelle Adams 1. Digs – Overall 38; Nicole Wirsching 15; Isabelle Adams 6; Kendyll Story 5; Jaden Boardman 5; Tessa McNeil 4; Halle Larsen 3. Kills – Overall 28; Jaden Boardman 9; Kendyll Story 7; Isabelle Adams 6; Abby Frank 3; Makala Hoffman 2; Kendalyn Streck 1. Blocks – Jaden Boardman 2; Overall 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.