HAVRE 3, LAUREL 0

Laurel;18;19;15;
Havre;25;25;25;

LAUREL: Assists – Emma Timm 7, Daeja Fike 5. Digs – Emma Timm 6. Kills – Kenya Fike 7, Bailey Graves 5. Blocks – Bailey Graves 5, Tatumn Sholley 4.

HAVRE: Not reported.

COLSTRIP 3, ST. LABRE 0

Colstrip;25;25;25;
St. Labre;3;4;5;

COLSTRIP: Aces – Macy Burns 9; Abby Baer 7; Ashtynn Egan 5; Baily Egan 4; Ryleigh Button 3; Dani Jordan 2. Assists – Abby Baer 10; Baily Egan 5; Ashtynn Egan 3; Rylee Deming 2. Digs – Abby Baer 4; Baily Egan 3; Ryleigh Button 2; Ashtynn Egan 2; Dani Jordan 1; Dyani Rath 1; Macy Burns 1. Kills – Ashtynn Egan 6; Abby Baer 5; Dani Jordan 4; Rylee Deming 4; Macy Burns 3; Taylor Smallwood 1; Baily Egan 1. Blocks – Abby Baer 2; Ashtynn Egan 1; Macy Burns 1.

ST. LABRE: Not reported.

JOLIET 3, BIG TIMBER 1

Joliet;25;25;24;25;
Big Timber;16;15;26;22;

Statistics not reported.

BRIDGER 3, ROBERTS 2

Bridger;25;22;17;25;15;
Roberts;18;25;25;22;12;

BRIDGER: Aces – Seannah Schwend 3; Mya Goltz 2; Abby Schwend 1; Cassidy Schwend 1; Dylann Pospisil 1. Assists – Cassidy Schwend 32; Seannah Schwend 4; Destiney Anguiano 1; Mya Goltz 1; Sidney Frank 1. Digs – Dylann Pospisil 17; Jessica Althoff 14; Mya Goltz 13; Seannah Schwend 10; Cassidy Schwend 9; Abby Schwend 5; Destiney Anguiano 3. Kills – Dylann Pospisil 18; Mya Goltz 16; Nikki Roberts 5; Destiney Anguiano 3; Seannah Schwend 2; Cassidy Schwend 2. Blocks – Nikki Roberts 4; Destiney Anguiano 2; Dylann Pospisil 2; Mya Goltz 2.

ROBERTS: Not reported.

PARK CITY 3, ABSAROKEE 0

Absarokee;7;10;11;
Park City;25;25;25;

ABSAROKEE: Not reported.

PARK CITY: Aces – Overall 21; Nicole Wirsching 8; Tessa McNeil 5; Jaden Boardman 4; Halle Larsen 2; Kendyll Story 1; Isabelle Adams 1. Assists – Overall 25; Tessa McNeil 12; Halle Larsen 9; Makala Hoffman 3; Isabelle Adams 1. Digs – Overall 38; Nicole Wirsching 15; Isabelle Adams 6; Kendyll Story 5; Jaden Boardman 5; Tessa McNeil 4; Halle Larsen 3. Kills – Overall 28; Jaden Boardman 9; Kendyll Story 7; Isabelle Adams 6; Abby Frank 3; Makala Hoffman 2; Kendalyn Streck 1. Blocks – Jaden Boardman 2; Overall 2.

 

