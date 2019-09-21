PLENTYWOOD def. NORTH COUNTRY

25-14, 25-11, 25-10

North Country: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

Plentywood: Kills: Wangerin 10, Longan 9. Assists: Curtiss 7. Aces: Wangerin 10, Longan 4, marriage 4. Digs: Marriage 5, Fawcett 5. Blocks: Wangerin 3, Hurst 3

 

SCOBEY def. FROID-LAKE

15-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14

 

FROMBERG def. PLENTY COUPS

25-21, 25-20, 25-15

Plenty Coups: Kills:15 . Assists: 15 (Catherine Monroy 10). Aces: 6 (Monroy 4). Digs: 25 (Monroy). Blocks: 8 (Kessa Gutierrez 4)

Fromberg: Kills:17 (Hunter Holstein 6). Assists: 12 (Jaycie Lowery 10). Aces: 12 (Shyler Guenthner 5). Digs: 54 (Lowery 15, Siera Guffey 11). Blocks: 3 (Holstein 2)

WIBAUX def. EKALAKA

25-21, 25-20, 25-11

Wibaux: Kills:20 (Ceara Miske 6). Assists: 19 (Layni Schieffer 17). Aces: 9 (Kirsten Johnson 5). Digs: 28 (Zayda Grove 9). Blocks: 1 (Marni Schieffer)

Ekalaka: Kills:20 (Ella Owen 6). Assists: 17 (Whitney Kittleman 10). Aces: 3 (Owen 2). Digs: 56 (Owen 17). Blocks: 1 (Gracie Tooke)

GREAT FALLS def. BILLINGS SKYVIEW

25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-6

 

RICHEY-LAMBERT def. LUSTRE CHRISTIAN

25-17, 25-17, 25-6

Lustre Christian: Kills:7 (Olivia Brown, Amber Reddig, Tiara Whitmus 2). Assists: 7 (Lily Short 6). Aces: 4 (Olivia Brown 4). Digs: 26 (Olivia Brown 8). Blocks: 4 (Amber Reddig 3)

Richey-Lambert: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

BROADUS def. JORDAN

22-25, 19-25, 25-17, 27-25, 16-14

Broadus: Kills:21; Jadyn Traub 6, Abi Krantz 6. Assists: 21; Zeason Schaffer 12. Aces: 17; Jadyn Traub 6. Digs: 67; Jadyn Traub 16. Blocks: 8.5; Jadyn Traub 5.5

Jordan: Kills:16; Ava Kreider 4, Lindsay Lawrence 4. Assists: 12; Lacey Lawrence 10. Aces: 19; Lacey Lawrence 6. Digs: 47; Sophie Kreider 12. Blocks: 15; Sophie Kreider 10

