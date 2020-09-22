Monday scores

Beach, N.D. 3, Wibaux 1

Joliet 3, Laurel 0

Tuesday scores

Conrad 3, Harlem 2

Culbertson 3, Lustre Christian 0

Laurel 3, Livingston 0

Power 3, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 0

Roberts 3, Absarokee 0

Whitehall 3, Three Forks 0

