BAKER 3, WOLF POINT 2
|Wolf Point;25;25;21;30;8;
|Baker;21;22;25;32;15;
BRIDGER 3, JOLIET 0
|Joliet;20;24;21;
|Bridger;25;26;25;
JOLIET: Aces – 11; Makenna Bushman 4; Merrin Schwend 2; Kylia Kliner 2; Kyelynn Coombe 2; ChelSea DuBeau 1. Assists – 18; Merrin Schwend 18. Digs – 43; ChelSea DuBeau 12; Skyler Wright 8; Kyelynn Coombe 7; Makenna Bushman 6; Merrin Schwend 5; Kylia Kliner 4; Annika Bushman 1. Kills – 20; Makenna Bushman 13; Skyler Wright 5; Kyelynn Coombe 2. Blocks – 5; Skyler Wright 2; Kyelynn Coombe 2; ChelSea DuBeau 1; Annika Bushman 1; Makenna Bushman 1.
CHOTEAU 3, GREAT FALLS CENTRAL 0
|Choteau;25;25;25;
|Great Falls Central;7;13;14;
CUSTER-HYSHAM 3, FROMBERG 0
|Fromberg;12;19;22;
|Custer-Hysham;25;25;25;
CUSTER-HYSHAM: Aces – Tavee Duncan 5. Assists – Brooklyn Ragland 10. Digs – Brooklyn Ragland 9. Kills – McKenzie Morrison 8; Brooklyn Ragland 6. Blocks – McKenzie Morrison 3.
HELENA 3, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 0
|Kalispell Flathead;19;12;7;
|Helena;25;25;25;
HELENA CAPITAL 3, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 0
|Kalispell Flathead;12;24;16;
|Helena Capital;25;26;25;
RICHEY-LAMBERT 3, CULBERTSON 1
|Richey-Lambert;23;25;25;26;
|Culbertson;25;21;16;24;
CULBERTSON: Aces – Overall 14; Mckinsey Justice 4; Koree Marchwick 3. Assists – Overall 35; Koree Marchwick 17; Kenadee Kempton 8. Digs – Overall 86; Cody Larsen 20; Mckinsey Justice 17; Koree Marchwick 15; Makenna Hauge 15; Anissa Bengochea 10; Kenadee Kempton 6. Kills – Overall 44; Kylie Potra 13; Makenna Hauge 13; Mckinsey Justice 7; Cody Larsen 4; Koree Marchwick 2. Blocks – Overall 9; Makenna Hauge 4; Mckinsey Justice 3; Kylie Potra 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.