BAKER 3, WOLF POINT 2

Wolf Point;25;25;21;30;8;
Baker;21;22;25;32;15;

 

BRIDGER 3, JOLIET 0

Joliet;20;24;21;
Bridger;25;26;25;

JOLIET: Aces – 11; Makenna Bushman 4; Merrin Schwend 2; Kylia Kliner 2; Kyelynn Coombe 2; ChelSea DuBeau 1. Assists – 18; Merrin Schwend 18. Digs – 43; ChelSea DuBeau 12; Skyler Wright 8; Kyelynn Coombe 7; Makenna Bushman 6; Merrin Schwend 5; Kylia Kliner 4; Annika Bushman 1. Kills – 20; Makenna Bushman 13; Skyler Wright 5; Kyelynn Coombe 2. Blocks – 5; Skyler Wright 2; Kyelynn Coombe 2; ChelSea DuBeau 1; Annika Bushman 1; Makenna Bushman 1.

 

CHOTEAU 3, GREAT FALLS CENTRAL 0

Choteau;25;25;25;
Great Falls Central;7;13;14;

 

CUSTER-HYSHAM 3, FROMBERG 0

Fromberg;12;19;22;
Custer-Hysham;25;25;25;

 

CUSTER-HYSHAM: Aces – Tavee Duncan 5. Assists – Brooklyn Ragland 10. Digs – Brooklyn Ragland 9. Kills – McKenzie Morrison 8; Brooklyn Ragland 6. Blocks – McKenzie Morrison 3.

HELENA 3, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 0

Kalispell Flathead;19;12;7;
Helena;25;25;25;

 

HELENA CAPITAL 3, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 0

Kalispell Flathead;12;24;16;
Helena Capital;25;26;25;

 

RICHEY-LAMBERT 3, CULBERTSON 1

Richey-Lambert;23;25;25;26;
Culbertson;25;21;16;24;

 

CULBERTSON: Aces – Overall 14; Mckinsey Justice 4; Koree Marchwick 3. Assists – Overall 35; Koree Marchwick 17; Kenadee Kempton 8. Digs – Overall 86; Cody Larsen 20; Mckinsey Justice 17; Koree Marchwick 15; Makenna Hauge 15; Anissa Bengochea 10; Kenadee Kempton 6. Kills – Overall 44; Kylie Potra 13; Makenna Hauge 13; Mckinsey Justice 7; Cody Larsen 4; Koree Marchwick 2. Blocks – Overall 9; Makenna Hauge 4; Mckinsey Justice 3; Kylie Potra 2.

 

