Fort Benton Midseason

Volleyball Tournament

Pool Play

Fort Benton JV def. Cascade 25-17, 25-19

Chinook def. Centerville 25-14, 25-13

Fort Benton JV def. Centerville 25-22, 25-22

Chinook def. Cascade 25-14, 25-9

Chinook def. Fort Benton JV 26-24, 24-25 (50-49)

Centerville def. Cascade 25-22, 25-20

Fort Benton def. Highwood-Geraldine 25-15, 25-11

Highwood-Geraldine def. Box Elder 25-16, 20-25, (45-41)

Fort Benton def. Augusta 25-18, 25-20

Augusta def. Box Elder 25-18, 25-13

Fort Benton def. Box Elder 25-7, 25-7

Augusta def. Highwood-Geraldine 25-10, 15-25 (40-35)

Tournament play

Consolation bracket

Centerville def. Box Elder 25-20, 25-19

Highwood-Geraldine def. Cascade 19-25, 25-9, 15-12

Highwood-Geraldine def. Centerville, scores not available

Championship bracket

Fort Benton def. Fort Benton JV 25-18, 22-25, 15-4

Chinook def. Augusta 25-15, 25-21

Championship: Fort Benton def. Chinook 25-19, 25-22

