Fort Benton Midseason
Volleyball Tournament
Pool Play
Fort Benton JV def. Cascade 25-17, 25-19
Chinook def. Centerville 25-14, 25-13
Fort Benton JV def. Centerville 25-22, 25-22
Chinook def. Cascade 25-14, 25-9
Chinook def. Fort Benton JV 26-24, 24-25 (50-49)
Centerville def. Cascade 25-22, 25-20
Fort Benton def. Highwood-Geraldine 25-15, 25-11
Highwood-Geraldine def. Box Elder 25-16, 20-25, (45-41)
Fort Benton def. Augusta 25-18, 25-20
Augusta def. Box Elder 25-18, 25-13
Fort Benton def. Box Elder 25-7, 25-7
Augusta def. Highwood-Geraldine 25-10, 15-25 (40-35)
Tournament play
Consolation bracket
Centerville def. Box Elder 25-20, 25-19
Highwood-Geraldine def. Cascade 19-25, 25-9, 15-12
Highwood-Geraldine def. Centerville, scores not available
Championship bracket
Fort Benton def. Fort Benton JV 25-18, 22-25, 15-4
Chinook def. Augusta 25-15, 25-21
Championship: Fort Benton def. Chinook 25-19, 25-22
