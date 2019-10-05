Jefferson Tournament

at Boulder

Colstrip defeated Jefferson, 21-13, 21-20

Roundup defeated Shelby 21-19, 21-12

Joliet defeated Three Forks 21-9, 21-20

Choteau split with Florence 21-20, 17-21

Joliet defeated Jefferson 21-10, 21-5

Roundup split with Three Forks 21-16, 15-21

Florence split with Shelby 21-19, 20-21

Colstrip split with Choteau 20-21, 21-18

Roundup defeated Jefferson 21-16, 21-14

Florence defeated Three Forks 21-14, 21-10

Colstrip defeated Shelby 21-18, 21-19

Choteau split with Joliet 16-21, 21-11

Choteau defeated Roundup 21-12, 21-18

Colstrip defeated Three Forks, score not reported

Florence defeated Jefferson 21-13, 21-19

Joliet defeated Shelby 21-18, 21-11

North Star Knights Showcase

Eliminations Matches

Championship Bracket

Championship: North Star defeated Power  25-21, 25-13 (2-0)

Chester-Joplin-Iverness defeated Big sandy 25-20, 25-23, (2-0)

Power defeated Big Sandy 25-18, 22-25, 15-13 (2-0)

North Star defeated Chester-Joplin-Iverness 25-12, 25-23 (2-0)

Consolation Bracket

Dutton-Brady defeated Shelby JV 26-24, 14-25, 15-10 (2-1)

Sunburst defeated Hays-Lodgepole 25-23, 25-19, (2-0)

Dutton-Brady defeated Hays-Lodgepole 26-24, 23-25, 15-2 (2-1)

Shelby JV defeated Sunburst 25-16, 12-25, 15-13 (2-1)

Saturday Pool Play

North Star defeated Dutton-Brady 25-7, 25-16 

Big Sandy defeated Shelby JV 25-21, 25-16

North Star defeated Big Sandy 25-15, 25-10

Dutton-Brady defeated Shelby JV 25-17, 25-9

North Star defeated Shelby JV 25-12, 25-7

Big Sandy defeated Dutton-Brady 22-25, 25-13

Power defeated Chester-Joplin-Iverness 25-19, 24-26

Sunburst defeated Hays-Lodgepole 25-16, 12-25, 15-13

Chester-Joplin-Iverness defeated Sunburst 25-12, 25-15

Power defeated Hays-Lodgepole 25-8, 25-17

Chester-Joplin-Iverness defeated Hays-Lodgepole 25-23, 25-14

Power defeated Sunburst 26-24, 23-16

HUNTLEY PROJECT def. FORSYTH

25-9, 25-11, 25-14

Forsyth: Kills:19 (Lindsey Hein 11). Assists: 17 (Alyson Payer 16). Aces: 4 (Reese Pederson 2, Hein 2). Digs: 33 (Morgan Hubbard 8). Blocks: 4 (Payer 2, Hein 2)

Huntley Project: Kills:42 (Emily Poole 13). Assists: 39 (Addy Hultgren 35). Aces: 10 (Addy Hultgren 2, Josie Hasler 2, Macee Murphy 2). Digs: 35 (Sara Sumner 11). Blocks: 5 (Alana Graves 2)

PARK CITY def. BELFRY

25-11, 25-7, 25-13

Belfry: Kills:5 Whitney Herden - 3 Kenzie Herden - 2 . Assists: 3 Whitney Herden - 2 Kenzie Herden - 1 . Aces: 3 Whitney Herden - 2 Regina Fisher - 1 . Digs: 30 Whitney Herden - 7 . Blocks: 2 Lacey Webb - 1 Airallyn McClane - 1

Park City: Kills:19 Makayla Harper - 6 Kendyll Story - 4 . Assists: 16 Alexis Goldy - 9 . Aces: 22 Kendyll Story - 12 . Digs: 22 Hayley Story - 6 Makayla Harper - 6 . Blocks: 2 Jaden Boardman - 1 Makayla Harper - 1

SHEPHERD def. COLUMBUS

25-23, 25-22, 25-14

Shepherd: Kills:26- Aubrey Allison (9). Assists: 22- Kylee Coates (22). Aces: 8- Tenley Murdock (4). Digs: 60- Aubrey Allison (16). Blocks: 0

Columbus: Kills:18- Brenna Roune-(2). Assists: 14- Reed Johnson (11). Aces: 6- Brenna Roune (2). Digs: 46- Brenna Roune (12). Blocks: 3-Madi Ludwig & Brenna Roune (1)

BOZEMAN def. BILLINGS SKYVIEW

25-18, 25-11, 26-24

 

HARDIN def. LIVINGSTON

25-21, 25-23, 25-21

Hardin: Kills:35 (LeFaye Russell 9). Assists: 33 (Natalie Edgar 32). Aces: 7 (R. Green, Nicole Green, Jonna Lind 2). Digs: 93 (Rilee Green 21, Kailee Roan 18). Blocks: 6 (Alyssa Pretty Weasel 3))

Livingston: Kills:44 (Shania Johnson 9,Skylar Higgs 9). Assists: 32 (Terran Speake 32). Aces: 2 (Ryleah Floyd 1, Speake 1). Digs: 75 (Brylea Beye 23, Johnson 18). Blocks: 4 (Abby Kokot 3)

LEWISTOWN def. SIDNEY

20-25, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 17-15

Lewistown: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

Sidney: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

EKALAKA def. JORDAN

25-19, 25-15, 25-21

Jordan: Kills:17 Lindsay Lawrence 7. Assists: 16 Lacey Lawrence 15. Aces: 5 . Digs: 59 Lindsay Lawrence 20. Blocks: 10 Ava Kreider 5

Ekalaka: Kills:33 Gracie Tooke 10. Assists: 26 Hannah LaBree 14 . Aces: 15 Heather LaBree 5. Digs: 48 Heather LaBree 12. Blocks: 2 Kenzie Tooke 2

TERRY def. BROADUS

25-18, 25-14, 18-25, 25-18

Terry: Kills:25 - Alyssa McCulley 10. Assists: 15- Alyssa Chaska 14. Aces: 12- Olivia Chaska 4 . Digs: 55- Alyssa McCulley 21. Blocks: 5- Alyssa McCulley 5

Broadus: Kills:35- Oliveah Schaffer 14 . Assists: 32 - Zeason Schaffer- 18 . Aces: 14- Jadyn Traub 13. Digs: 46- Jadyn Traub 13. Blocks: 3- Oliveah Schaffer 1

ROBERTS def. REED POINT-RAPELJE

25-14, 24-26, 25-10, 25-18

Roberts: Kills:45 (Kimberly Bear 19). Assists: 39 (Bentley Bertolino 35). Aces: 12. Digs: 36 (Emma DeVries 9). Blocks: 5

Reed Point-Rapelje: Kills:22 (Carlee Blodgett 19). Assists: 22 (Abby Schladweiler 15). Aces: 5. Digs: 26 (Ciara Fagone 6). Blocks: 7 (Carlee Blodgett 4)

HOBSON-MOORE-JUDITH GAP def. MELSTONE

17-25, 25-22, 28-30, 25-13, 15-9

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

Melstone: Kills:47 (Wacker 21). Assists: 13)CCall 37 (Rindal 21, Kombol 0. Aces: 9 (Kombol 6, Rindal 3). Digs: 73 (Wacker 20, Solozabal 19). Blocks: 1 (Wacker)

