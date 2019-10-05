Jefferson Tournament
at Boulder
Colstrip defeated Jefferson, 21-13, 21-20
Roundup defeated Shelby 21-19, 21-12
Joliet defeated Three Forks 21-9, 21-20
Choteau split with Florence 21-20, 17-21
Joliet defeated Jefferson 21-10, 21-5
Roundup split with Three Forks 21-16, 15-21
Florence split with Shelby 21-19, 20-21
Colstrip split with Choteau 20-21, 21-18
Roundup defeated Jefferson 21-16, 21-14
Florence defeated Three Forks 21-14, 21-10
Colstrip defeated Shelby 21-18, 21-19
Choteau split with Joliet 16-21, 21-11
Choteau defeated Roundup 21-12, 21-18
Colstrip defeated Three Forks, score not reported
Florence defeated Jefferson 21-13, 21-19
Joliet defeated Shelby 21-18, 21-11
North Star Knights Showcase
Eliminations Matches
Championship Bracket
Championship: North Star defeated Power 25-21, 25-13 (2-0)
Chester-Joplin-Iverness defeated Big sandy 25-20, 25-23, (2-0)
Power defeated Big Sandy 25-18, 22-25, 15-13 (2-0)
North Star defeated Chester-Joplin-Iverness 25-12, 25-23 (2-0)
Consolation Bracket
Dutton-Brady defeated Shelby JV 26-24, 14-25, 15-10 (2-1)
Sunburst defeated Hays-Lodgepole 25-23, 25-19, (2-0)
Dutton-Brady defeated Hays-Lodgepole 26-24, 23-25, 15-2 (2-1)
Shelby JV defeated Sunburst 25-16, 12-25, 15-13 (2-1)
Saturday Pool Play
North Star defeated Dutton-Brady 25-7, 25-16
Big Sandy defeated Shelby JV 25-21, 25-16
North Star defeated Big Sandy 25-15, 25-10
Dutton-Brady defeated Shelby JV 25-17, 25-9
North Star defeated Shelby JV 25-12, 25-7
Big Sandy defeated Dutton-Brady 22-25, 25-13
Power defeated Chester-Joplin-Iverness 25-19, 24-26
Sunburst defeated Hays-Lodgepole 25-16, 12-25, 15-13
Chester-Joplin-Iverness defeated Sunburst 25-12, 25-15
Power defeated Hays-Lodgepole 25-8, 25-17
Chester-Joplin-Iverness defeated Hays-Lodgepole 25-23, 25-14
Power defeated Sunburst 26-24, 23-16
HUNTLEY PROJECT def. FORSYTH
25-9, 25-11, 25-14
Forsyth: Kills:19 (Lindsey Hein 11). Assists: 17 (Alyson Payer 16). Aces: 4 (Reese Pederson 2, Hein 2). Digs: 33 (Morgan Hubbard 8). Blocks: 4 (Payer 2, Hein 2)
Huntley Project: Kills:42 (Emily Poole 13). Assists: 39 (Addy Hultgren 35). Aces: 10 (Addy Hultgren 2, Josie Hasler 2, Macee Murphy 2). Digs: 35 (Sara Sumner 11). Blocks: 5 (Alana Graves 2)
PARK CITY def. BELFRY
25-11, 25-7, 25-13
Belfry: Kills:5 Whitney Herden - 3 Kenzie Herden - 2 . Assists: 3 Whitney Herden - 2 Kenzie Herden - 1 . Aces: 3 Whitney Herden - 2 Regina Fisher - 1 . Digs: 30 Whitney Herden - 7 . Blocks: 2 Lacey Webb - 1 Airallyn McClane - 1
Park City: Kills:19 Makayla Harper - 6 Kendyll Story - 4 . Assists: 16 Alexis Goldy - 9 . Aces: 22 Kendyll Story - 12 . Digs: 22 Hayley Story - 6 Makayla Harper - 6 . Blocks: 2 Jaden Boardman - 1 Makayla Harper - 1
SHEPHERD def. COLUMBUS
25-23, 25-22, 25-14
Shepherd: Kills:26- Aubrey Allison (9). Assists: 22- Kylee Coates (22). Aces: 8- Tenley Murdock (4). Digs: 60- Aubrey Allison (16). Blocks: 0
Columbus: Kills:18- Brenna Roune-(2). Assists: 14- Reed Johnson (11). Aces: 6- Brenna Roune (2). Digs: 46- Brenna Roune (12). Blocks: 3-Madi Ludwig & Brenna Roune (1)
BOZEMAN def. BILLINGS SKYVIEW
25-18, 25-11, 26-24
HARDIN def. LIVINGSTON
25-21, 25-23, 25-21
Hardin: Kills:35 (LeFaye Russell 9). Assists: 33 (Natalie Edgar 32). Aces: 7 (R. Green, Nicole Green, Jonna Lind 2). Digs: 93 (Rilee Green 21, Kailee Roan 18). Blocks: 6 (Alyssa Pretty Weasel 3))
Livingston: Kills:44 (Shania Johnson 9,Skylar Higgs 9). Assists: 32 (Terran Speake 32). Aces: 2 (Ryleah Floyd 1, Speake 1). Digs: 75 (Brylea Beye 23, Johnson 18). Blocks: 4 (Abby Kokot 3)
LEWISTOWN def. SIDNEY
20-25, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 17-15
Lewistown: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0
Sidney: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0
EKALAKA def. JORDAN
25-19, 25-15, 25-21
Jordan: Kills:17 Lindsay Lawrence 7. Assists: 16 Lacey Lawrence 15. Aces: 5 . Digs: 59 Lindsay Lawrence 20. Blocks: 10 Ava Kreider 5
Ekalaka: Kills:33 Gracie Tooke 10. Assists: 26 Hannah LaBree 14 . Aces: 15 Heather LaBree 5. Digs: 48 Heather LaBree 12. Blocks: 2 Kenzie Tooke 2
TERRY def. BROADUS
25-18, 25-14, 18-25, 25-18
Terry: Kills:25 - Alyssa McCulley 10. Assists: 15- Alyssa Chaska 14. Aces: 12- Olivia Chaska 4 . Digs: 55- Alyssa McCulley 21. Blocks: 5- Alyssa McCulley 5
Broadus: Kills:35- Oliveah Schaffer 14 . Assists: 32 - Zeason Schaffer- 18 . Aces: 14- Jadyn Traub 13. Digs: 46- Jadyn Traub 13. Blocks: 3- Oliveah Schaffer 1
ROBERTS def. REED POINT-RAPELJE
25-14, 24-26, 25-10, 25-18
Roberts: Kills:45 (Kimberly Bear 19). Assists: 39 (Bentley Bertolino 35). Aces: 12. Digs: 36 (Emma DeVries 9). Blocks: 5
Reed Point-Rapelje: Kills:22 (Carlee Blodgett 19). Assists: 22 (Abby Schladweiler 15). Aces: 5. Digs: 26 (Ciara Fagone 6). Blocks: 7 (Carlee Blodgett 4)
HOBSON-MOORE-JUDITH GAP def. MELSTONE
17-25, 25-22, 28-30, 25-13, 15-9
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0
Melstone: Kills:47 (Wacker 21). Assists: 13)CCall 37 (Rindal 21, Kombol 0. Aces: 9 (Kombol 6, Rindal 3). Digs: 73 (Wacker 20, Solozabal 19). Blocks: 1 (Wacker)
