Park City Invitational

at Laurel High School

Pool Play:

Park City defeats Broadview/Lavina 25-15; 25-13

Absarokee defeats Reed Point/Rapelje 25-15; 25-24

Billings Central JV defeats Park City 25-23; 15-8

Bridger defeats Harlowton/Ryegate 25-8, 25-10

Bridger defeats Denton/Geyser/Stanford 25-9, 25-14

Roy/Winifred defeats Absarokee 25-16, 20-19

Billings Central JV defeats Broadview/Lavina 25-12, 25-15

Roy/Winifred splits w/ Reed Point 25-5, 21-25

Harlowton/Ryegate defeats Denton/Geyser/Stanford 25-17, 25-11

Power Pool:

Roy/Winifred defeats Billings Central JV 25-17, 17-13

Park City defeats Absarokee 25-19, 25-18

Reed Point/Rapelje splits w/ Broadview/Lavina 25-18, 22-25

Bridger splits w/ Roy/Winifred 25-20, 19-21

Harlowton/Ryegate defeats Absarokee25-11, 25-20

Denton/Geyser/Stanford splits w/ Reed Point/Rapelje 22-25, 25-22

Bridger splits w/ Billings Central JV 25-9, 24-25

Park City splits w/ Harlowton/Ryegate 25-19, 21-25

Denton/Geyser/Stanford splits w/ Broadview/Lavina 25-20, 22-25

Brackett Play:

Harlowton/Ryegate defeats Absarokee 25-16, 25-23

Roy/Winifred defeats Broadview/Lavina 25-9, 25-5

Reed Point/Rapelje Park City 25- 16, 25-15

Billings Central JV defeats Denton/Geyser/Stanford 25-17, 25-13

Roy/Winifred defeats Billings Central JV 25-7, 25-14

Bridger defeats Harlowton/Ryegate 25-16, 25-16

Bridger defeats Reed Point/Rapelje 25-20; 25-3

Harlowton/Ryegate defeats Billings Central JV 25-20, 25-19

Consolation:

Harlowton/Ryegate defeats Reed Point/Rapelje 23-25, 25-20, 15-8

Championship:

Bridger defeats Roy/Winifred 25-12, 24-26, 15-4

NORTH COUNTRY def. CULBERTSON

26-24, 21-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13

North Country: Kills:Erickson 17. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

Culbertson: Kills:Larsen 12. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

 

FAIRVIEW def. WOLF POINT

25-20, 25-22, 25-15

Wolf Point: Kills:23 . Assists: 23. Aces: 4. Digs: 28. Blocks: 3

Fairview: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

GARDINER def. WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS

25-9, 25-10, 25-20

Gardiner: Kills:25: (Josie Thomas 7, Kyndra Long 7). Assists: 25: (Josie Thomas 16). Aces: 17: (Lanie Powell 9). Digs: 58: (Lanie Powell 19). Blocks: 5: (Kyndra Long 2, Miya Ross 2)

White Sulphur Springs: Kills:8: (Cabry Taylor 5). Assists: 5: (Ashytyn Tome 4). Aces: 2: (Daisey Fisher, Tia Clemson- 1 each). Digs: 29: (Cabry Taylor 10). Blocks: 0

OUR REDEEMER, N.D. def. BILLINGS CENTRAL

25-18, 11-25, 15-10

Billings Central: Kills:26 (Olivia Moten-Schell 8; Cindy Gray 6). Assists: 18 (Maria Stewart 15). Aces: 8 (Zeier 2; Gray 2; Stewart 2). Digs: 55 (Grace Zeier 16; Stewart 10. Blocks: 2 (Gray 1; Isabelle Erickson 1)

Our Redeemer, N.D.: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

BILLINGS CENTRAL def. BILLINGS SKYVIEW

25-21, 25-11, 0-0

Billings Central: Kills:29 (Olivia Moten-Schell 7; Carlyn Whitney 5). Assists: 22 (Maria Stewart 20). Aces: 9 (Grace Zeier 3; Gray 2; Erickson 2). Digs: 57 (Isabelle Erickson 14; Kristin Proctor 11). Blocks: 5 (Cindy Gray 3)

Billings Skyview: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

BILLINGS CENTRAL def. LINTON (ND)

25-16, 25-22, 0-0

Billings Central: Kills:25 (Kristina Schafer 7; Moten-Schell 6). Assists: 16 (Maria Stewart 15). Aces: 3 (Stewart 2). Digs: 47 (Grace Zeier 13; Stewart 10). Blocks: 6 (Moten-Schell 3)

Linton (ND): Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

BILLINGS SKYVIEW def. TRINITY CHRISTIAN, N.D.

25-17, 25-21, 0-0

 

BILLINGS WEST def. GREAT FALLS

25-19, 25-22, 25-16

Billings West: Kills:35 (Kaitlin Grossman-12). Assists: 30 (Taylor Graham-29). Aces: 9 (Molly Nault-3). Digs: 56 (Megan Benton, Mariah Ketterling-13). Blocks: 7 (Kaitlyn Grossman, Shauna Stene-3)

Great Falls: Kills:28 . Assists: 27. Aces: 7. Digs: 62. Blocks: 8.5

BOZEMAN def. GREAT FALLS CMR

26-24, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23

 

SAVAGE def. LUSTRE CHRISTIAN

25-15, 25-14, 29-27

Lustre Christian: Kills:22 (Olivia Brown 6, Tiara Whitmus 6) . Assists: 20 (Lily Short 13). Aces: 11 (Tiara Whitmus 4). Digs: 45 (Tiara Whitmus 20). Blocks: 2 (Alexa Reddig, Aubri Holzrichter)

Savage: Kills:36 (Haylie Conradsen 12). Assists: 24 (Redhan Prevost 22). Aces: 10 (Teah Conradsen 5). Digs: 44 (Haylie Conradsen 12). Blocks: 0

EKALAKA def. BROADUS

25-12, 25-18, 16-25, 25-14

Broadus: Kills:20; Oliveah Schaffer 8, Jadyn Traub 8. Assists: 20; Lauryn Billing 17. Aces: 12; Aspen Krantz 5. Digs: 52; Oliveah Schaffer 14. Blocks: 2; Zeason Schaffer 1, Abi Krantz 1

Ekalaka: Kills:35; Gracie Tooke 10. Assists: 31; Whitney Kittelmann 19. Aces: 10; Whitney Kettelmann 6. Digs: 53; Ella Owen 20. Blocks: 6; Heather LaBree 4

