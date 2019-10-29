BILLINGS CENTRAL def. LAUREL

25-14, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16

Laurel: Kills:21 (Keeli Harris 7, Bailey Graves 6). Assists: 18 (Sophie Timm 10, Symphony Fike 6). Aces: 3 (Ella Vogele 3). Digs: 40 (Keeli Harris 9, Madi Zuniga 7). Blocks: 7 (Bailey Graves 4.5)

Billings Central: Kills:54 (Olivia Moten-Shell 19, Carlyn Whitney 11, Cindy Gray 10). Assists: 48 (Maria Stewart 41). Aces: 5 (Kristina Schafer 3) . Digs: 52 (Maria Stewart 13, Grace Zeier 12). Blocks: 7 (Carlyn Whitney 3, Olivia Moten-Shell 3)

HELENA def. BOZEMAN

25-12, 25-19, 25-19

BUTTE def. MISSOULA SENTINEL

31-29, 25-20, 25-14

BUTTE CENTRAL def. STEVENSVILLE

25-11, 25-19, 28-26

Butte Central: Kills:25 (Strizic 8). Assists: 21 (Reopelle 11, Keeley 10). Aces: 13 (Strizic 5). Digs: 35 (Burton 12). Blocks: 10 (Kelly 7)

Stevensville: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0

CORVALLIS def. DILLON

25-11, 25-21, 25-11

Dillon: Kills:22 (Charli Hazelbaker 9). Assists: 21 (Madi Ruegsegger 19). Aces: 3 (Ainsley Shipman 2). Digs: 61 (Ruegsegger 11). Blocks: 0

Corvallis: Kills:26 (Hannah Hutchinson 8). Assists: 25 (Hannah Martin 23). Aces: 7 (Fison 2, Hutchinson 2). Digs: 50 (Casey Fison 15). Blocks: 8 (Isabel Evans 3)

FRENCHTOWN def. RONAN

25-19, 25-23, 25-18

Frenchtown: Kills:26 (Rylee Belcourt 10, Addy Tode 9). Assists: 23 (Maddy Eggars 16). Aces: 7 (Eggars 3). Digs: 38 (Cassidy Bagnell 15). Blocks: 5 (Maggie Kaiser 2, Belcout 2)

Ronan: Kills:17 (Olivia Clairmont 5, LaReina Cordova 5). Assists: 11 (Leina Ulutoa 7). Aces: 7 (Madeline McCrea 3). Digs: 19 (Brooklyn Kenelty 5). Blocks: 2 (Clairmont, Cordova)

